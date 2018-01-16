Ask PFW: Jacked up about Jags

Why don't teams wear their home kit [a.k.a. uniform] when playing at home and why do they allow the away side to wear first choice colors? Asking because I couldn't believe it when the Rams wore all white against the Falcons at home in a playoff game and allowed the Falcons to wear their red kit which they always seem to play well in. Why didn't the Rams wear their blue/gold kit at home, and tell the Falcons they had to wear THEIR white kit instead? Very rarely will the Patriots wear anything but blue at home and white away, yet so many times this season I have seen home teams wear their away kit, which is always plain white, and allow the away side to wear their first colors. Any reason for this? Cheers. Rob Edwards

The decision about what uniform (or kit, as soccer aficionados around the world call it) to wear is entirely up to the home team. Believe it or not, Rob, some clubs (take the Dallas Cowboys, for instance) actually prefer their white jerseys because they feel like they play better in them or just like the look of them better. Sometimes, teams in warm-weather locales will choose to wear white because that color reflects the sunlight better than solid color jerseys, which could give them an advantage over their overheated opponents. The Rams clearly decided they wanted to go with their white jerseys in that playoff game, perhaps as a way of paying homage to the original L.A. Rams teams that wore those colors, which is also reflected in the team's decision to revert to white horns on its helmets this season, rather than the yellowish-gold they'd sported for decades prior.

In New England's case, blue is the preferred jersey color at Gillette. If and when the Patriots choose to wear white in Foxborough, it's entirely up to them. Erik Scalavino

Don't you think it is bad for the players' health to be playing games in the winter at night? I always cringe to see the Patriots playing at 8:15 p.m. in December and January. Other teams also. Playing in bone-cracking cold has to be very bad for a player's wellbeing. I understand the [TV] networks dictate this in order for the West Coast to see the games at a convenient time, but if the NFL is truly concerned about its players' health, I feel they should eliminate night games in December and January unless inside a dome. What do you think?Hugh Maguire

I cringe, too, when I see night games on the Patriots' schedule, but that's only because I'm naturally a morning person and those games run far past my preferred bedtime. As far as the cold weather is concerned, though, I'm 45 and love to go running outside in the cold, morning air this time of year. Pro football players are about half my age and in far better physical condition, so, if I can handle the elements, so can they. Erik Scalavino

I fully understand how the NFL rotational schedule works. Barring realignment, 14 of 16 games are set years in advance. But how is the venue chosen for the games against the other two division winners? One must be home, one away, I get that. But, for example, the Patriots played at Pittsburgh and home against KC in 2017. It's the same in 2018. Why? Warren Brown

Well, Warren, if you "fully" understood how the rotational schedule works, you wouldn't have to ask this question, now, would you? I'm kidding (sort of) and happy to clarify for you. First, a primer for those who might not be as informed as you already.

The rotational NFL schedule was designed in 2002 (the last time the NFL realigned divisions) to make selecting any team's opponents in any given year easy to figure out. Each club must face the three teams in its own division twice each season – once at home, once on the road. Teams also must face all four teams from another division in its own conference, with two of those games happening on the road and two at home. Every three years, they play that same intra-conference division again, with the road and home opponents flip-flopping venues. Same rules apply to facing an entire division from the opposite conference, which occurs once every four years. That's how 14 of the 16 regular season opponents and locations are determined.

For example, the Patriots took on the entire AFC West in 2017, just like they did three years ago in 2014. However, the Chargers and Chiefs, whom the Patriots visited in '14, had to travel to Foxborough this time around, while New England made trips to Denver and Oakland (in Mexico City) this season. Both the Broncos and Raiders came to Gillette in 2014.

Whenever the Patriots face the whole AFC West, they also have to play one team each from the AFC South and North that finished the previous season in the same ranking in their respective division as the Patriots did. This is how the final two opponents are selected. Because the Patriots perennially finish at the top of the AFC East, they've had to face the North and South division winners with regularity. If New England ever finished second in the AFC East, they'd face the second-place teams in two other AFC divisions, and so on and so forth.

The location of these games against division-equivalent opponents also flip-flops every three years. So, for instance, in 2014, New England hosted its AFC North equivalent (Cincinnati) and traveled to its South counterpart (Indianapolis). This season, the Patriots visited the North foe (Pittsburgh) and hosted the South (Houston).

In 2018, the entire AFC South is once again on New England's schedule, meaning the Patriots must play one team from the North and one from the West. Three years ago, the North opponent (it happened to be Pittsburgh) came to Foxborough, so, this coming season, the home venue reverts back to the North, which just happens to be in Pittsburgh.

As noted already, Kansas City came to Gillette this past year because the Chiefs were part of the entire AFC West entourage. Next season, they'll have to come back here – purely by coincidence – in one of the one-off, division-equivalent slots. If, say, the Chargers had been the 2017 AFC West champion, they would be on New England's 2018 schedule, not the Chiefs. Same with Pittsburgh. Had any of the other three AFC North teams won that division (Baltimore, for example), the Patriots would have to visit their stadium in 2018 and the Steelers wouldn't even be a 2018 Patriots opponent.