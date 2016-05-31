Ask PFW: Malcolm Butler's contract situation and much more

A happy hello from Germany. First off, I'm very proud two German-born players are actually Patriots. Of course I believe only Seabass will make the team. Now my Question. What kind of deal will work for Malcolm Butler and the Pats long term? Do you think $30 Million for 5 years with $12 Million guaranteed makes both happy?

What works for Butler and what works for the Patriots could be two very different things. Butler has played only two seasons as a former undrafted free agent. He would only become a restricted free agent after this coming season. So a deal now would be early, meaning a player usually gives up some money compared to being on the open market. He also gets the security of guaranteed money. It's a real give-and-take negotiation. That said, I don't see $12 million guaranteed getting it done. Guys with far less impressive resumes than Butler average more than $12 million a year. They have three times that guaranteed. So I can't see Butler doing a deal anything like that. Maybe something with a tiered bonus structure? Along the lines of Rob Gronkowski's contract? Really, though, I think the Butler negotiation could be a really difficult one for both sides. Each has a lot of give and to take. It will be interesting to see if Butler pushes the point by utilizing his leverage this summer. ESPNBoston.com has already reported that's a very real possibility. If that's the case, this could get very interesting and maybe even a little ugly. Regardless, it won't be easy.

I know we won't do it but if you could have your choice of free agents or recently-retired players, who would you suggest the Patriots pursue between Calvin Johnson, Lynch, Percy Harvin or Greg Hardy?

Gotta say, this is the perfect mailbag question. Love it. And for me the answer is easy. I'd go for Johnson, even though in theory Marshawn Lynch would be the better fit/bigger need. I just don't like him. At all. I wouldn't even consider Harvin or Hardy for very obvious but very different reasons. Johnson is the perfect weapon, a good guy off the field and would add an outside option to the Patriots passing game. He'd make everyone on the offense better by simply lining up. It would potentially be a lot of fun to watch!

I know the Patriots have a lot of running backs but I know some might get cut later on as the year progresses. My question is what's the chance of getting a back like Arian Foster or Ray Rice? Both are capable of being a 3-down back. Also could the Patriots cut Blount, yes he is a power back but is slow though. Thanks.

Does anybody call you Chuck? Just wondering. I do still think there is a good chance the Patriots add a veteran running back at some point this summer. Foster would certainly be an option, though Rice would not. Rice's domestic violence issue had New England owner Robert Kraft eliminating, at that time, the possibility of the running back ever playing for the Patriots. Foster, who created a stir on social media with a family trip to Boston earlier this month, says he's about a month away from being healthy as he works back from a torn Achilles tendon. Another trip to New England, this time for business, can't be ruled out. He's had major injury issues of late, but might be an intriguing part of a committee in Foxborough. That could be with or without Blount. I would not rule out the fact that Blount could be cut if the team added another veteran. He has only $100k or so of guaranteed money, which isn't enough to secure him a roster spot. He needs to win a job, prove he's still capable of being productive and still may be at the mercy of who else might be added to the depth chart.

Pretty sure I detest, despise and am nauseated by the flying Elvis since it was perpetrated more than any other human being ever...I did not follow and watch the Patriots for 32 years just for them to wear stupid ugly uniforms with a fake replacement logo...as of today the team is 0-1 dressed as themselves in Super Bowls. Have thought of initiating a petition, but are there any suggestions or ideas you have to expedite Robert and Jonathan experiencing an epiphany, or otherwise being persuaded (or forced) to restore our real logo and uniforms?

I think you are as upset and passionate about this topic as anyone. Sadly, that energy is lost on me. I never really loved the old logo and I'm pretty OK with the new one. I don't expect a return to Pat Patriot any time soon, or ever. I will say, though, that fellow PFW writer Erik Scalavino agrees with you, bringing almost as much passion to the subject that you do. If you start a campaign or petition I'm sure he'd be willing to help you out.

Hey there, am I the only one who thinks drafting Brissett was a good choice? Yeah I know we could've gotten a RB we need but with Brady not getting any younger, and as much as we don't want to admit it his time is coming to an end within the next few years. It's surely a good time to draft a QB as he can watch and learn from the very best before he leaves and that way if Jimmy G does leave or ends up a bad starter then we have Brissett to fall back on?

You are as positive about the Brissett pick as anyone. Now, I don't think a third-round pick is a huge deal one way or the other. Given Brady's extension through 2019 and Garoppolo's contract ending after 2017, there was a need to add another developmental passer to the mix. And Brady's uncertain status for September due to his Deflategate suspension made the need for another backup for the first month a real possibility. Brissett has impressive measurables and a strong arm. He's athletic. There is reason for intrigue. I have no problem with the pick. Certainly another position could have brought more impact in the first season, but it's not like he was a first-round selection. Third-round picks are far from sure things one way or the other.