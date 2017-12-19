Ask PFW: Pats steal one from Steelers

Great win on Sunday. There was a play that I don't think gets enough attention. The play before the interception. Darrius Heyward-Bey was tackled inbounds to keep the clock running and that caused all kinds of havoc. If he had gotten out of bounds then Pitt would have been able to regroup and run a play. Do you feel this play isn't getting enough attention or am I giving to much credit?

Monty Borrowman

I agree it was an underrated play but I do believe Bill Belichick spoke about it a bit on Monday. But I also think Pittsburgh had plenty of time to do whatever they wanted with third down coming and still more than 15 seconds remaining as they were lining up. And in all honestly I totally agree with the play the call to go for it on third down, even using a fake spike to try to catch the Patriots off guard. The problem is, fake spike rarely catch the opponent off guard. Sometimes they work anyway because the receiver just beats the coverage, which was sort of what Pittsburgh did against Dallas last year. But the Patriots were prepared and stopped the play. My problem with the Steelers play call was sending the lone receiver across the middle where there were several Patriots defenders standing around waiting since no Steelers were going out for a pass. That created a tight window and for Ben Roethlisberger and Eric Rowe made a great play to deflect it away. It makes more sense to try a fade there to the outside where the worst case scenario is an incomplete pass. Had Malcom Butler not tackled Heyward-Bey inbounds, the Steelers wouldn't have tried to trick the Patriots and they may have scored. So yes, I agree the tackle was a huge play.

Paul Perillo

Why do teams keep punting? A) It's a dangerous play. B) It's mathematically worst to punt. C) It's much more exciting when teams to go fourth down, and even more exciting when it is in your own end of the field. I understand that's going be 32 unemployed players, but, that's life, with the evolution some professions surge and others disappear. I'm sorry, but we have to think about the evolution of the game.

Gregorio Ladeira

Wow, coming out spitting fire. While I don't necessarily agree with your premise that teams should never punt, I do agree that teams punt too often. I'll give a very controversial case in point. Sunday night in Pittsburgh the Steelers had a fourth-and-one with just over two minutes left in their own end. Le'Veon Bell had his way with the Patriots throughout, and I would have gone for the first down with two things in mind. First, pick up the first down and basically end the game. Second, if not then the Patriots would have had a short field and theoretically scored quicker to leave more time for the Steelers to come back. That's the type of situation I don't believe enough coaches are willing to try. I give Dallas some credit for doing that late in their win over Oakland later that night. Fourth-and-inches from their own 40 in a tie game. But I don't understand why it's a dangerous play, or at least any more dangerous than any other play. And there are times when team have to punt, like facing fourth-and-long from deep in their own end. It would be silly to go for fourth-and-15 from your own 10, as an example. So punting will never be completely taken out of the game, but deep down I sort of know where you're coming from. I'd love to see more aggressiveness in play calling.

Paul Perillo

You won't catch many people saying Eric Rowe is a shutdown corner, and in the first half of the Steelers game he was getting beat pretty bad but, when it counted he came through. If not for him grabbing JuJu Smith-Schuster's foot just enough to slow him down and be tackled the game would have ended right then with a TD. And then his tip of the pass in the end zone also would have been a sure catch and TD as well. So is Rowe a keeper going forward into 2108?

Gary Abrams

Who is suggesting Rowe isn't worth keeping around in the future? He's under contract for next season and I haven't heard anyone say he won't be back. As for the game in Pittsburgh, he certainly redeemed himself on the final play. Otherwise, he was awful. And while you mention the grabbing of Smith-Schuster, which did help slow him down, you failed to mention that he was in coverage on the 69-yard catch-and-run in the first place. He struggled all night trying to keep up with Smith-Schuster, and he surrendered Eli Rogers' touchdown catch as well. You are correct, he made the only play that mattered and saved the game with his diving deflection. But again, no one is looking to get rid of Rowe, at least not that I know of.

Paul Perillo