Ask PFW: Possible Pro Bowl Patriots and more!

Rowe has practiced on a limited basis the last couple weeks as he works back from that pretty severe groin injury that had him struggling to even walk in the locker room for a while. I thought there was a chance he might return against the Raiders, so now I'm really thinking his return to action will be this week against the Dolphins. He missed the third game of the year and then games five through 10 with a groin problem. So it makes sense that the team would be very cautious with his return to ensure he doesn't have a third issue with the groin. But it would certainly be nice to get each of the team's top three cornerbacks in the mix once again, something we haven't seen very often this fall.

Andy Hart

Hi! Two questions: I know everyone is complaining about the defense, but over the last [five] weeks the defense has played pretty well. What is your view on the defense of late? Secondly, it's a bit early but who do you see the Patriots taking during the draft? (I have them taking a LB or QB in the first, trading the 49ers pick down and using their own second for a DE or LB).

Erik Scalavino

Glad you emailed in, Erik. I've been meaning to tell you that you have a lot to learn about the Patriots. As for the defense, they have certainly been better in recent weeks. The improvement in points allowed is very impressive. They've cut down on the big plays allowed, added more guys to the rotation of contributors and seemingly improved the communication. But I still have some questions about both the run defense and pass defense if/when they play against a high-level offense. Still, give them credit for the growth and evolution they've gone through this season from a really dismal start to the year. As for the draft, I think the front seven on defense will be the biggest need, but I'm nowhere near ready to pick a player. I will say I've watched N.C. State's Bradley Chubb a few times and he is a pretty intriguing player.

Andy Hart

OK I'm going to ask the question that I feel like a lot of people may be thinking. Is it me or does there seem to be some type of awkwardness in the secondary while Gilmore is on the field? It seems like the defense functions better without him, particularly Malcolm Butler.

Mike Davis

This has been a simmering talking point almost all year. I don't know what to make of it. Gilmore has been decent in recent weeks and seems very much at home matching up with opposing big receivers. There have been hiccups, like the Demaryius Thomas touchdown in Denver in which Gilmore immediately seemed to turn to Duron Harmon with some sort of confusion. Butler has certainly had his own issues, including with Emmanuel Sanders in that same Broncos game. Still, Gilmore is too talented physically to say the team is that much better without him. I thought he tackled well against Oakland. I think he's showing improvement. That's a good thing, even if he may not ever live up to the expectations of his massive contract.

Andy Hart

What are your thoughts on Malcom Brown? When he was drafted, a lot of people said the Pats got a steal and that he was a top 15 talent. I know the Pats system doesn't always allow for the DTs to make the big splash plays, but I feel like there are times in games where he just disappears, and is not the impact player we thought he would be. Good but not great.