Ask PFW: Ranking the free agents

This is a very interesting question and one that is difficult to answer. Obviously it's a very subjective exercise when trying to determine how much cap space is too much for one player to take. Personally Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski are more than worth 10-15 percent of the cap and then some, but not every player falls into that category. As for the pending free agents, Jamie Collins might be the one who could command the most dollars on the free agent market if the Patriots aren't able to re-sign him before he gets there. I believe some of the "next-level" free agents like Logan Ryan and/or Duron Harmon might be difficult to keep depending on what happens with the likes of Collins, Dont'a Hightower, Jabaal Sheard, Rob Ninkovich and Malcolm Butler. There is a lot of negotiating to be done in the coming weeks and months and much of it will have an impact on the team's future after the 2016 season.

Paul Perillo