Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Patriots Replay Thu Apr 29 | 12:00 AM - 07:49 PM

NFL Notes: Mock draft, numbers and more draft talk

One-on-One with Bill Belichick

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Predicting the Pats draft plan

Patriots 2021 NFL Draft Primer and Ways to Watch

2021 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Model Citizen: WR Agholor strives to set positive example

Julian Edelman joins 'Inside the NFL' cast, teams up with ViacomCBS

NFL approves jersey number expansion, other 2021 rule changes

Draft Spotlight: Who is the Patriots mock draft favorite at 15?

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Shooting the breeze about the Draft

NFL Notes: Offering some rough draft suggestions

Draft Spotlight: Patriots in attendance at second Lance Pro Day

Patriots Sign Restricted Free Agent DB J.C. Jackson; Release OL Dustin Woodard

Belichick, Patriots locking in on 2021 draft

Patriots WR Julian Edelman Announced His Retirement

2021 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

13 Ways to Commemorate One Boston Day

Draft Spotlight: Pats present at second Fields day

Analysis: No easy way to replace Edelman

Edelman's unlikely star turn comes to an end

How Julian Edelman burrowed his way into the heart of Patriots Nation

Top 50 Patriots 2021 Draft Fits

Proposed jersey number rule change sparks conversation among Patriots players

NFL Notes: Resetting the Patriots draft needs

Analysis: QB carousel lands Darnold in Carolina

Banged-up Delhomme 'feels good' following chest injury

Nov 03, 2009 at 12:00 AM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- DeAngelo Williams was dominant and set a team record, Julius Peppers was spectacular and Sherrod Martin came out of nowhere to produce two of Carolina's six forced turnovers.

Yet, the game ball from the Panthers' surprisingly easy 34-21 win over Arizona on Sunday went to the guy who spent the fourth quarter getting a CT scan: embattled quarterback Jake Delhomme.

"That one is for No. 17," backup QB Matt Moore said.

Delhomme was back at Bank of America Stadium on Monday to watch the film of the unlikely victory. Coach John Fox said Delhomme has "some soreness, but feels good" after his chest injury and subsequent hospital visit. Meanwhile, his teammates finally did enough so Delhomme could just manage the game and not have to win it himself.

Delhomme entered the game with an NFL-high 13 interceptions and the Panthers with a league-worst minus-14 turnover margin. Three hours later, Delhomme had his first turnover-free game of the season and the Panthers forced Kurt Warner into five interceptions and a lost fumble.

Yes, the Panthers harassed Warner into the same six-turnover performance that Delhomme produced in the ugly playoff loss to the Cardinals in January that started his downfall.

"I actually read things today that we weren't trying as hard," Fox said. "The fact of the matter is when you turn the ball over at the rate we've turned it over we were fortunate to be at 2-4 prior to Sunday's game. We definitely had to get that fixed."

They did by returning to the style that Fox craves: a dominant running game combined with a hard-hitting, opportunistic defense.

The Panthers ran it right at the Cardinals' then-No. 1 ranked rushing defense. They ran it at eight-man fronts. They ran it on normal passing downs. They ran it so much (44 rushes to 15 passes) that Delhomme and Moore did not complete a single pass in the second half.

Williams had a career-long 77-yard run on the way to a 158-yard day that moved him past DeShaun Foster as the franchise's all-time leader in yards rushing. Jonathan Stewart added 87 more yards and two touchdowns. The 270 yards rushing was the second-most in team history.

"I think we've run the ball pretty effectively over the last month," Fox said. "That's not the area we've been concerned with."

That would be the passing game. Fox debated benching Delhomme last week after he threw three more picks in a home loss to Buffalo. He decided to stick with him, then watched Delhomme be unspectacular -- and mistake-free.

He completed 7 of 9 passes for 90 yards in the first half, including a 50-yard touchdown pass to Steve Smith. It was Smith's first TD and Delhomme's first touchdown pass to a wide receiver all season.

The running game and the defense, though, took center stage. Peppers, who was criticized for his slow start and his $1 million-a-game salary, continued perhaps the best stretch of his career. He had a leaping interception and 13-yard return for a touchdown. He later sacked Warner and forced a fumble that all but ended Arizona's comeback hopes.

"All of the naysayers and people that are saying this and that about Julius Peppers, well you can say what you want about him, but we love him," linebacker Thomas Davis said.

A newcomer helped, too. Rookie Sherrod Martin, starting at free safety for Charles Godfrey (ankle), had two interceptions. He was part of a secondary that contained one of the NFL's most feared passing games.

That took the pressure off Delhomme at a critical point in his career. Sure, he was 0 for 5 passing in the second half before leaving after getting crunched by two Cardinals. But Delhomme, who expects to play Sunday at New Orleans, avoided the mistakes that have plagued his season.

"I was looking forward to getting back out there and just playing," Delhomme said. "And I think we did that."

It left the Panthers only 3-4 with a game against one of the NFL's best up next. But the performance was welcomed and needed by the coach, quarterback and his teammates.

"The biggest thing is just getting those turnovers flipped around," Fox said. "Maybe sometimes too much is put on '08. I mean we're in '09 now. Last year is last year and for this season at this point, I think that should do something to boost our confidence."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Nike the Dog makes last-minute puparations ahead of Draft Weekend

The high-ranking Patriots coach/scout/associate is taking the upcoming NFL draft very seriously. 
news

2021 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
news

NFL Notes: Mock draft, numbers and more draft talk

Patriots Unfiltered's 2021 mock draft is unveiled in this week's notebook.
news

Patriots 2021 NFL Draft Primer and Ways to Watch

The New England Patriots hold 10 selections in the 2021 NFL Draft. Here's everything you need to know and how to follow the Draft live.

Latest News

Nike the Dog makes last-minute puparations ahead of Draft Weekend

2021 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

NFL Notes: Mock draft, numbers and more draft talk

Patriots 2021 NFL Draft Primer and Ways to Watch

Patriots News Blitz 4/28: How aggressive will the Patriots be during the draft?

Top 50 Patriots 2021 Draft Fits

MORE LATEST NEWS

Trending Video

Patriots All Access: Draft Preview

In this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO Scott Zolak interviews Coach Belichick. Steve Burton sits down with Dan Roche to discuss the draft. In addition, We take a look back at the career of Julian Edelman. All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.

Previewing our Thursday Night Draft Live Coverage

A look ahead to the Patriots Virtual Draft Party and Patriots Unfiltered radio show for coverage of the first round of the NFL draft on Thursday night.

One-on-One with Bill Belichick

Scott Zolak meets with coach Belichick on the field at Gillette Stadium to discuss the transition from free agency to the NFL draft as well his expectations as the draft approaches.

2021 Draft: Previewing the Key Prospects on Offense and Defense

Patriots.com writers Paul Perillo and Mike Dussault discuss potential first round picks in the 2021 NFL Draft for the Patriots including key prospects on offense and defense.

A father-son bond turned dream birthday surprise

Patriot's defensive back Jonathan Jones surprises his father Stacey with his dream car, a 1972 Oldsmobile Cutlass Convertible 442, for his birthday.

Next Gen Stats: Top 30 prospects by Draft Score

Next Gen Stats ranks the top 30 prospects in the 2021 NFL Draft by Draft Score.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising