Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Best of Patriots.com Radio Thu Jan 04 - 02:00 PM | Sun Jan 07 - 10:40 AM

Previewing the Key Patriots-Jets Matchups

One-on-One with Matthew Slater | Patriots Unfiltered on TV

Matthew Slater 1/4: "It's about serving the guys around you"

Bailey Zappe 1/4: "We've just got to execute and play Patriot football"

David Andrews 1/4: "Always trying to evaluate"

Lawrence Guy 1/4: "It's a blessing to be in this position"

Week 18 Injury Report: Jets at Patriots

10 to Watch: Patriots Face Jets in Intriguing Season Finale

Patriots Gameplan: Last Audition for Roles in 2024, Keys to Victory and Key Matchups in Regular-Season Finale vs. Jets

Game Preview: Jets at Patriots

How to Watch/Listen: Jets at Patriots

Key dates on the 2024 NFL and Patriots Calendar

Patriots Mailbag: How will Pats ring in 2024?

NFL Notes: This resolution should be top priority

After Further Review: Evaluating Bailey Zappe's Performance, Patriots Defense Closes the Gap vs. Josh Allen

What's at Stake in Patriots Season Finale vs. Jets?

Transcript: Coach Bill Belichick Conference Call 1/1

NFL Week 18 Update: Patriots - Jets Game to Be Played on Sunday, January 7 at 1 PM

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Bills in Week 17

6 Keys from Patriots turnover-laden loss in Buffalo

Bare Tree Media Tackles Emojis with New England Patriots

EmojiTap mobile platform enables any sports team’s app to offer emojis.

May 19, 2016 at 04:31 AM
ne_patriots_emojitap_image.jpg

BOSTON - Bare Tree Media has made its emojiTap mobile platform available as an integrated solution for all sports teams to offer emojis to their fans. Once integrated into a team's mobile app, the emojiTap SDK empowers fans to send branded social stickers, commonly known as emojis, from within a team's existing mobile app. The integrated platform circumvents the need for fans to download and install separate emoji apps. The emojiTap SDK allows teams to offer emoji engagement within a single destination where their fan bases are already accessing news and e-commerce for their favorite team.

The company's first emojiTap SDK integration has been launched with the New England Patriots. Robert Ferrari, CEO at Bare Tree Media, said, "We are excited to launch this new platform with our home team and to offer Patriots fans emojis based on their favorite players, coaches and phrases. The Patriots, and other teams, can now engage their fans within a single and familiar destination where fans are already active."

"We're always looking for ways to engage our fans," said Fred Kirsch, vice president of content at the Kraft Sports Group. "Having our own team stickers powered by emojiTap within the Patriots app made perfect sense. Since we've launched, fan feedback has been excellent, as many have told us they love using them. It has been an extremely popular engagement."

The emojiTap SDK is easily integrated. It features branded content that can be created by the teams themselves or by Bare Tree Media's design team. Included with the SDK is a real-time content delivery platform with analytics. Teams can add new content as often as they like, with no need for fans to update their app each time. This feature is perfect for adding new content based on player drafts, milestone achievements, etc. The analytics portal allows teams to track how emoji content is being consumed. Beyond sports teams, the company has emojiTap integrations planned for restaurants, hotels, beverage companies, H&B brands, game companies, TV and film studios and universities. Brands interested in their apps being "Powered by EmojiTap" can view more at www.baretreemedia.com or contact the company at info@baretreemedia.com

About Bare Tree Media

Based in Boston, Mass., Bare Tree Media helps brands and advertisers reach, engage and monetize their fans across mobile and online platforms. The company has partnered with hundreds of brands offering them emoji apps, emoji integrations, emoji marketing campaigns in messaging apps, branded virtual goods, mobile themes and connected TV and console themes. www.baretreemedia.com

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Key dates on the 2024 NFL and Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2024.
news

Future Patriots Opponents: 2024 through 2027

A look at the Patriots opponents from 2024 through 2027.
news

NFL Week 18 Update: Patriots - Jets Game to Be Played on Sunday, January 7 at 1 PM

The NFL has announced the NFL Week 18 game between the Patriots and the Jets will be played on Sunday, January 7th at 1 PM.
news

Gillette Stadium Will Host the 2023 Army-Navy Game Presented by USAA for the First Time Ever This Saturday, Dec. 9

Important ticketholder information for America's Game at Gillette Stadium
news

Jonathan Jones Named Patriots Nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award Presented by Nationwide

Winner to be Announced at NFL Honors the Thursday Before Super Bowl LVIII
news

NFL Week 15 Flex Scheduling Update: Patriots vs. Chiefs Moved to Sunday, Dec. 17 at 1 PM

The Week 15 Philadelphia Eagles at Seattle Seahawks game will move to Monday Night Football on ESPN while the Kansas City Chiefs at New England Patriots matchup will be played at 1 p.m. ET on FOX, the NFL announced today. 
news

MIAA State Football Championships at Gillette Stadium to be Streamed Live on Patriots.com on Nov. 29, Nov. 30 and Dec. 1

For the 16th year, the Kraft family will provide Massachusetts high school athletes with an unforgettable championship game experience at the home of the six-time Super Bowl Champion New England Patriots. All eight championship game will be streamed live on Patriots.com
news

32 Players Nominated for 2023 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award; Patriots Nominate David Andrews

The 32 player nominees for the ninth annual Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award have been finalized, the NFL announced today. Winner to be revealed as part of NFL Honors before Super Bowl LVIII
news

Pool Report: Nicki Jhabvala Interview with Referee Adrian Hill

PFWA Pool Reporter Nicki Jhabvala interviews Referee Adrian Hill.
news

Patriots Sign Rookie DB Alex Austin

The Patriots announced today that they have signed rookie DB Alex Austin.
news

Statement from Robert Kraft on the Lewiston, Maine Mass Shooting

Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft has issued the following statement on the Lewiston, Maine Mass Shooting.
news

New England Patriots & Meet Boston to Embark on Joint Mission to Germany for Patriots-Colts Game November 12

The New England Patriots are partnering to host trade and media events – as well as brand activations – in Frankfurt this fall when the Patriots host the Colts in a New England "home game" on Nov. 12, 2023.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

10 to Watch: Patriots Face Jets in Intriguing Season Finale

Patriots Gameplan: Last Audition for Roles in 2024, Keys to Victory and Key Matchups in Regular-Season Finale vs. Jets

What They're Saying: New York Jets

Transcript: Bailey Zappe Press Conference 1/4

Week 18 Injury Report: Jets at Patriots

Game Preview: Jets at Patriots

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Jabrill Peppers 1/4: "We've always been a close group"

Patriots defensive back Jabrill Peppers addresses the media on Thursday, January 4, 2024.

Matthew Slater 1/4: "It's about serving the guys around you"

Patriots special teams captain Matthew Slater addresses the media on Thursday, January 4, 2024.

Bailey Zappe 1/4: "We've just got to execute and play Patriot football"

Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe addresses the media during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Thursday, January 4, 2024.

David Andrews 1/4: "Always trying to evaluate"

Patriots center David Andrews addresses the media on Thursday, January 4, 2024.

Lawrence Guy 1/4: "It's a blessing to be in this position"

Patriots defensive lineman Lawrence Guy addresses the media on Thursday, January 4, 2024.

Previewing the Key Patriots-Jets Matchups

Tamara Brown is joined by Mike Dussault and Evan Lazar to break down the top storylines and the key matchups to watch during the Patriots season finale against the New York Jets.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Future Patriots Opponents: 2024 through 2027

A look at the Patriots opponents from 2024 through 2027.

Key dates on the 2024 NFL and Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2024.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Vrabel, Scarnecchia take their places at The Hall

Patriots greats Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia received their red jackets as they were inducted into the team's Hall of Fame.

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.
Advertising