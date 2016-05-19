Bare Tree Media Tackles Emojis with New England Patriots

BOSTON - Bare Tree Media has made its emojiTap mobile platform available as an integrated solution for all sports teams to offer emojis to their fans. Once integrated into a team's mobile app, the emojiTap SDK empowers fans to send branded social stickers, commonly known as emojis, from within a team's existing mobile app. The integrated platform circumvents the need for fans to download and install separate emoji apps. The emojiTap SDK allows teams to offer emoji engagement within a single destination where their fan bases are already accessing news and e-commerce for their favorite team.

The company's first emojiTap SDK integration has been launched with the New England Patriots. Robert Ferrari, CEO at Bare Tree Media, said, "We are excited to launch this new platform with our home team and to offer Patriots fans emojis based on their favorite players, coaches and phrases. The Patriots, and other teams, can now engage their fans within a single and familiar destination where fans are already active."

"We're always looking for ways to engage our fans," said Fred Kirsch, vice president of content at the Kraft Sports Group. "Having our own team stickers powered by emojiTap within the Patriots app made perfect sense. Since we've launched, fan feedback has been excellent, as many have told us they love using them. It has been an extremely popular engagement."

The emojiTap SDK is easily integrated. It features branded content that can be created by the teams themselves or by Bare Tree Media's design team. Included with the SDK is a real-time content delivery platform with analytics. Teams can add new content as often as they like, with no need for fans to update their app each time. This feature is perfect for adding new content based on player drafts, milestone achievements, etc. The analytics portal allows teams to track how emoji content is being consumed. Beyond sports teams, the company has emojiTap integrations planned for restaurants, hotels, beverage companies, H&B brands, game companies, TV and film studios and universities. Brands interested in their apps being "Powered by EmojiTap" can view more at www.baretreemedia.com or contact the company at info@baretreemedia.com

About Bare Tree Media