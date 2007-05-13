Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Postgame Show Mon Nov 29 | 02:50 PM - 11:59 PM

Patriots keep moving up in AFC

Game Notes: Patriots win their sixth game in a row

4 Keys from Patriots 36-13 win over Titans

Game Observations: A Clash with the Titans

Full Titans vs. Patriots Highlights: NFL Week 12

Bill Belichick 11/28: "Good all-around effort"

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 11/28

Mac Jones' launch codes hit Meyers for 38 yards

Mac Jones sails it up for Jakobi Meyers on 22-yard pass

Mac Jones' accuracy is 100 on 4-yard TD pass to the boundary

Matthew Judon navigates to Ryan Tannehill on third-down sack

NFL Week 12: Patriots - Titans Injury Report

One-on-One with Mac Jones

Rapid Fire with Mac Jones

Seymour, Wilfork named Pro Football Hall of Fame semifinalists

Mac Jones 11/24: "The goal is to go 1-0 each week"

Notebook: Henry, Patriots offense will keep chipping away

Three Patriots lead early Pro Bowl voting

Bill Belichick 11/24: "They are a physical team in all three phases of the game"

WBZ's Game Day Forecast for Patriots vs. Titans

Bears DT Johnson released from jail

May 13, 2007 at 04:00 PM

CHICAGO (May 13, 2007) -- Bears defensive tackle Tank Johnson was released from jail after spending two months behind bars for violating parole in a 2005 weapons case.

Wearing a red baseball cap and white T-shirt, Johnson walked out of Cook County Jail smiling broadly. He did not speak to reporters before getting into a sports utility vehicle and leaving.

He was released on good behavior after serving half his four-month sentence. The 25-year-old player is to have a hearing with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell on May 16 in New York and could face a multigame suspension by the league.

Johnson's jailing in March stemmed from a Dec. 14 police raid on his Gurnee home, where authorities found six unregistered firearms.

Johnson pleaded guilty last month to a misdemeanor weapons charge as part of a deal with prosecutors that kept him from serving more time in jail. He was ordered to serve 45 days, which he was able to serve concurrently with the sentence for violating his probation.

At the time of the December raid, Johnson was on probation in a November 2005 Cook County case. In that case, he pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge stemming from an arrest in which a nightclub valet reported seeing Johnson with a handgun in his SUV.

Johnson's bodyguard, Willie B. Posey, was arrested on felony drug charges after the raid on Johnson's home. Posey was shot and killed two days later during an early morning fight while he and Johnson were at a nightclub in Chicago.

The Bears suspended Johnson for one game for being at the club.

AP NEWS
The Associated Press News Service

Copyright 2007, The Associated Press, All Rights Reserved

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Patriots keep moving up in AFC

The Patriots sixth straight win moved them into the No. 2 spot in the current AFC standings.
news

Breaking down Kendrick Bourne's emergence for Pats offense

The free agent addition is continuing to stack success every week as he's carved out an important role in the Patriots offense.
news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 11/29

Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference on Monday, November 29, 2021.
news

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Titans presented by CarMax

Check out the top 5 photos from the Patriots Week 12 game against the Tennessee Titans presented by CarMax.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots keep moving up in AFC

Breaking down Kendrick Bourne's emergence for Pats offense

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 11/29

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Titans presented by CarMax

Game Notes: Patriots win their sixth game in a row

4 Keys from Patriots 36-13 win over Titans

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Inside the Patriots Locker Room After Win Over Titans

Go inside the Patriots locker room following their 36-13 week 12 victory over the Tennessee Titans.

Jim Trotter makes case for Richard Seymour to be inducted into the Hall of Fame

NFL Network's Jim Trotter makes case for former New England Patriots defensive lineman Richard Seymour to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Giardi: J.C. Jackson in a statistical realm that only two CBs can match as of now

NFL Network's Mike Giardi says New England Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson in a statistical realm that only two CBs can match as of now.

Bill Belichick 11/29: "We try and focus on the things we need to correct"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Monday, November 29, 2021.

Press Pass: Patriots players react after 6th consecutive win

Patriots players Mac Jones, Matthew Judon, Devin McCourty and others address the media following the week 12 victory against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, November 28, 2021.

What Went Right: Patriots win streak continues

Tamara Brown discusses the Patriots performance after their 36-13 victory against the Tennessee Titans.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

A Gentleman and an Officer: King cherishes his Army spouse

Patriots special teams star Brandon King couldn't be prouder of his wife, a U.S. Army officer, for her service to him and our country.

Fateful, Yet Grateful: Jonnu Smith's Extraordinary Journey 

Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith credits the many painful sacrifices made by some of his closest family and friends for the success he's now enjoying.

Oh, Henry! Patriots TE taking on greater roles

In his first season with New England, tight end Hunter Henry is becoming a valuable addition to the Patriots offense. How his Arkansas roots and strong religious faith have helped him get here, and where he hopes to go next.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.
Advertising