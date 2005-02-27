Official website of the New England Patriots

Bears release WR Terrell

Feb 27, 2005 at 04:00 PM

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (Feb. 28, 2005) -- Wide receiver David Terrell, the eighth overall pick in the 2001 draft, was released by the Chicago Bears after four seasons of failed expectations.

The move came two days after the Bears signed All-Pro receiver Muhsin Muhammad, who was released by the Carolina Panthers.

"It is unfortunate things didn't turn out better for David in Chicago," general manager Jerry Angelo said in a statement. "The bottom line was we needed an upgrade at the receiver position. We were able to add a Pro Bowl wideout this past weekend, and those types of moves can affect others on the team."

Muhammad was cut because the Panthers did not want to pay a $10 million roster bonus due. The Bears will give him a $12 million signing bonus, which is guaranteed money.

Terrell, who had another year left on his contract, started 15 games last season and led the Bears with a career-high 699 receiving yards on 42 receptions with one touchdown. Over four years with the team, he totaled 128 receptions, 1,602 receiving yards and nine touchdowns.

"We felt it was in our best interest, and David's, to let him go now," Angelo said. "He will have the advantage of the full free agency period to find another team and I know many will be interested."

Terrell was known for on-field displays, such as hopping a fence and punting the ball toward the stands after scoring a touchdown in the 2002 season opener. In last year's opener, he was called for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty when, after catching a pass, he flipped the ball to a Detroit Lions player on the sideline.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

