Bears sign first-round pick Olsen

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (July 3, 2007) -- The Chicago Bears signed first-round draft pick Greg Olsen to a five-year contract, making the tight end from Miami the first player taken in the first two rounds to agree on a deal.
The 31st overall pick, Olsen was the first tight end taken in the opening round by the Bears since they chose Mike Ditka from Pittsburgh in 1961.
Olsen had 87 receptions for 1,215 yards with six touchdowns in three seasons with Miami, leaving after his junior season.
The Bears have signed eight of nine draft picks, the exception being second-rounder Dan Bazuin, a defensive end from Central Michigan.
