Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Best of Patriots Radio Thu Jan 12 - 04:00 PM | Tue Jan 17 - 11:55 AM

Analysis: Patriots to Extend Jerod Mayo, Begin Interviewing for an Offensive Coordinator Next Week

Patriots to extend Jerod Mayo; Will begin interviewing for an offensive coordinator

Patriots Sign Former CFL DB Rodney Randle to a Future Contract

5 Takeaways from James Develin's appearance on the "Pats from the Past" podcast

Season Review: Evaluating Mac Jones's Second Season and How the Patriots Move Forward at Quarterback

Patriots sign 11 players to future contracts

Patriots set 2023 opponents

Patriots Mailbag: What changes are in store for Patriots 2023 offseason?

NFL Notes: With Pats season over, are changes on the way?

After Further Review: Grading the Patriots in Their Final Exam Against the Bills in Week 18

Bill Belichick 1/9: "In the end I have to do a better job, and we have to get better results"

Patriots chart 2023 offseason course

Patriots set 2023 first-round draft slot

Press Pass: Patriots fall short in Buffalo

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Season-Ending Loss to the Bills on Sunday

7 Keys from Patriots season-ending loss to Buffalo

Game Notes: Devin McCourty has two takeaways with an interception and a fumble recovery

Patriots vs. Bills Highlights | NFL Week 18

Gamebook: Full Patriots at Bills Week 18

Photos: Patriots at Bills Week 18

Bears sign first-round pick Olsen

The Chicago Bears signed first-round draft pick Greg Olsen to a five-year contract, making the tight end from Miami the first player taken in the first two rounds to agree on a deal.

Jul 03, 2007 at 03:00 AM

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (July 3, 2007) -- The Chicago Bears signed first-round draft pick Greg Olsen to a five-year contract, making the tight end from Miami the first player taken in the first two rounds to agree on a deal.

The 31st overall pick, Olsen was the first tight end taken in the opening round by the Bears since they chose Mike Ditka from Pittsburgh in 1961.

Olsen had 87 receptions for 1,215 yards with six touchdowns in three seasons with Miami, leaving after his junior season.

The Bears have signed eight of nine draft picks, the exception being second-rounder Dan Bazuin, a defensive end from Central Michigan.

AP NEWS
The Associated Press News Service

Copyright 2007, The Associated Press, All Rights Reserved

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Devin McCourty to make return as CBS Sports guest analyst during Super Wild Card Weekend

It looks like the Patriots captain impressed in his debut on "That Other Pregame Show" and "The NFL Today" during New England's bye in Week 10.

news

Marcus Jones named AP First Team All-Pro Punt Returner

Patriots rookie Marcus Jones was honored with a spot on the Associated Press All Pro team as a punt returner.

news

Five Potential Candidates for Patriots Offensive Coordinator

The Patriots are beginning a search for a new offensive coordinator next week.

news

Analysis: Patriots to Extend Jerod Mayo, Begin Interviewing for an Offensive Coordinator Next Week

The Patriots linebackers coach isn't going anywhere, and changes are coming on offense.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Devin McCourty to make return as CBS Sports guest analyst during Super Wild Card Weekend

Marcus Jones named AP First Team All-Pro Punt Returner

Five Potential Candidates for Patriots Offensive Coordinator

Analysis: Patriots to Extend Jerod Mayo, Begin Interviewing for an Offensive Coordinator Next Week

Patriots to extend Jerod Mayo; Will begin interviewing for an offensive coordinator

Patriots Sign Former CFL DB Rodney Randle to a Future Contract

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Looking Back at Marcus Jones' rookie season

We take a look back at rookie defensive back Marcus Jones' season scoring in all three phases. A feat that hasn't been accomplished since 1947.

Patriots Unfiltered Emergency Podcast on Jerod Mayo, Offensive Coordinator Search News

Tune-in for an emergency Unfiltered podcast as Fred Kirsch, Paul Perillo and Mike Dussault discuss the news that the Patriots are working to extend Jerod Mayo's contract and will start interviewing for an offensive coordinator.

Sign up to be receive exclusive breaking news podcasts at: https://www.patriots.com/audio/alert

Top 10 plays from the 2022 Patriots season

Counting down the top 10 plays from the Patriots 2022 season as ranked by Patriots.com.

Zac and Doug receive a surprise invitation from Robert Kraft

After welcoming the team back on Sunday night, Zac and Doug Ventola received an invitation from Robert Kraft for a surprise return to Gillette Stadium.

Patriots Cheerleaders Visit Divi & Tamarijn Aruba All Inclusives for 2023 Calendar Shoot

A behind-the-scenes look at the 2023 Patriots Cheerleaders Shoreline to Sideline Calendar, shot on location at the beautiful Divi & Tamarijn All Inclusives in Aruba.

Sights and Sounds: Week 18 vs. Buffalo Bills

Get an inside look at the Patriots 23-35 loss against the Buffalo Bills on this week's edition of Sights and Sounds.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Patriots set 2023 opponents

With the conclusion of their 2022 season, the Patriots 2023 slate of opponents has been set.

Patriots set 2023 first-round draft slot

The Patriots will pick 14th overall in the first round of the 2023 NFL Entry Draft.

A Guide to Modern Football Analytics for Beginners

Ever get confused about the new stat in an article you read? Here's an explanation of what the metrics mean.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Future Patriots Opponents: 2023 through 2024

A look at the Patriots opponents from 2023 through 2024.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

Advertising