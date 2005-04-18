Bears sign Metcalf, waive Tucker

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (April 18, 2005) -- The Chicago Bears signed offensive lineman Terrence Metcalf to a one-year tender offer and waived oft-injured Rex Tucker.

Metcalf has played in 33 games, seven of them starts, since the Bears took him in the third round of the 2002 NFL Draft. He had his best season last year, playing in a career-high 13 games and starting the final five at left guard.

Metcalf made two starts in 2003.

Tucker started all 16 games at left guard in 2001, two years after he was drafted in the third round, and was named a Pro Bowl alternate. But he has played in only 11 games since then because of injuries, and has finished each of the past three seasons on injured reserve.

He didn't play the last 11 games of 2002 after dislocating his left ankle and breaking a bone in his leg. He spent the entire 2003 season on injured reserve after tearing a tendon in his right ankle at the end of the final preseason game.

He made five starts at right guard last year after missing the first six games with a dislocated left elbow. But he hurt his hamstring in December, and finished the season on injured reserve again.

