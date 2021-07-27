Official website of the New England Patriots

Training Camp: Everything you need to know

Belichick, Pats vets ready for camp grind

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Dealing with some lingering camp questions

NFL Notes: Pats PUPs not quite ready to go

Looking Back at Bryant College

21 Burning Questions for Patriots 2021 Training Camp

Patriots Sign 2021 Second-Round Pick DL Christian Barmore

Patriots Position Snapshot: Quarterbacks

5 Patriots Training Camp Battles to Watch

Patriots Position Snapshot: Wide Receivers

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Who could breakout in training camp?

Patriots Position Snapshot: Linebackers/Edge

Patriots Position Snapshot: Offensive Line

New England Patriots Announce Joint Practice with Eagles

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: WRs, QBs, and more

Daktronics Delivers Massive South End Zone Upgrade for Gillette Stadium

Patriots Position Snapshot: Tight Ends

Patriots Position Snapshot: Cornerback

Photos: 2021 Patriots in Full Uniforms

Report: N'Keal Harry's agent requests trade

Jul 27, 2021
Mike Dussault

With the 2021 Patriots ready to take the field on Wednesday to kick off training camp, head coach Bill Belichick and three of the team's longest-tenured veterans spoke with the media to help set the stage after a busy offseason.

"Good to be back here and be starting training camp and starting the 2021 season," said Belichick via a Webex video conference on Tuesday morning. "We're all excited to get going. Obviously, we have a long, long way to go. We'll just take it one step at a time, but it's good to get the players in that have been in for a few days here, the rookies, and the quarterbacks, some of the other veteran players that are here, and we'll have the full complement of the team come in today."

Though this year's training camp is shaping up to be more like one before the COVID-19 pandemic, a slower ramp-up period will continue to be part of the protocol, as Belichick pointed out the initial days will be more of an extension of minicamp's teaching period. Next week, things will ramp up in pads and the competition will really begin.

"Really this is a continuation of the spring," continued Belichick. "It's kind of like the minicamp days were. We're obviously not in pads here for several days. The scheduling is pretty much what it was in the spring during that minicamp period. So we'll really be continuing what we did there until next week and kind of turn the corner and get into a little different tempo in practice."

"Overall, as a player, mentality-wise training camp is kinda like, whatever it is, I gotta be ready to go," said Devin McCourty, dismissing the tempered start to camp for the second year in a row, while recalling nine-straight padded training camp practice and putting his trust in the coaching staff to do what's best to prepare the team.

One thing is clear, as it always is for training camp under Belichick and the Patriots -- it's all about competition and resetting the standard for both the players and coaches.

"Every year is pretty much a clean slate for me with everybody," said Belichick. "Myself, other coaches that have a lot of experience, players that have a lot of experience, we all have to start all over again, new players, how fast, and what kind of impact they'll have. There's really no way of knowing or predicting, you just have to take it day by day and see how it comes along. Some young players start fast and fizzle out. Some start slow and come on strong. Some start fast and keep it at that level. Some players never really have a big impact. I'm not really big on the expectations. We'll go out there and continue as I said the process we started in the spring and see how all the players and our team comes along and how it all fits together."

"We gotta attack each other, it can't really be a bunch of nice guys out here, we've got to get better," said McCourty of the anticipated level of competition in camp, as it's just as much about making your teammates better as it is getting yourself prepared.

Despite the heavy level of competition that is coming, building team chemistry is still a vital component of the coming weeks.

"In training camp is where you build team camaraderie," said David Andrews of what the team can accomplish early in camp before the intensity ramps up. "'This is what we want to be about, this is the team we want to be', this is where you get to know guys because you're spending 12 hours a day with each other."

The younger players would do well to take note of the veteran's short-term focus as the grind begins.

"You've gotta try to enjoy the process, you can't take anything for granted and make the most of it," said Matthew Slater.

Photos: Patriots report to Gillette Stadium for Training Camp

Check out photos of the Patriots reporting to Gillette Stadium for the start of Training Camp on Tuesday, July 27, 2021.

Ja'Whaun Bentley, Adrian Phillips, Rashod Berry
Ja'Whaun Bentley, Adrian Phillips, Rashod Berry

Damien Harris
Damien Harris

Shaq Mason
Shaq Mason

Cameron McGrone
Cameron McGrone

Kendrick Bourne
Kendrick Bourne

J.C. Jackson
J.C. Jackson

Chase Winovich
Chase Winovich

Jake Bailey
Jake Bailey

Josh Uche
Josh Uche

Sony Michel
Sony Michel

Ted Karras
Ted Karras

Adrian Colbert
Adrian Colbert

Byron Cowart
Byron Cowart

Justin Bethel
Justin Bethel

David Andrews
David Andrews

R.J. Prince
R.J. Prince

Jakob Johnson
Jakob Johnson

Carl Davis
Carl Davis

Tyler Gaffney
Tyler Gaffney

Myles Bryant
Myles Bryant

Rashod Berry
Rashod Berry

Tre Nixon
Tre Nixon

Nick Folk
Nick Folk

Nick Thurman
Nick Thurman

J.J. Taylor
J.J. Taylor

Raekwon McMillan
Raekwon McMillan

Tashawn Bower
Tashawn Bower

Justin Herron
Justin Herron

Jonathan Jones
Jonathan Jones

Damien Harris
Damien Harris

Brandon King
Brandon King

Dalton Keene
Dalton Keene

Devin Ross
Devin Ross

Isaiah Zuber
Isaiah Zuber

Korey Cunningham
Korey Cunningham

news

Rookie defenders impress as they look to carve out roles

Ronnie Perkins and Christian Barmore are off to strong starts as they look to find their place in the Patriots' defense.
news

Adrian Phillips sees potential for Pats D, Dugger

The versatile safety is looking to build on an outstanding first season with the Patriots.
news

Slater: There's only one Julian Edelman

Matthew Slater knows there's no replacing Julian Edelman but is excited to see a new generation of leaders step up.
news

Patriots rookies following veteran's lead

Well into their first round of OTAs, the Patriots rookies are doing their best to take it day by day on a quest for improvement.
news

Agholor enjoying the grind

One of the newest Patriots receivers is getting up to speed in New England as OTAs continue.
news

McDaniels getting new offensive pieces up to speed

With a collection of intriguing new weapons on offense, Josh McDaniels is embracing the teaching portion of the offseason.
news

Hunter Henry fitting right in

The Patriots tight end flashed sharp hands and athleticism at Thursday's OTA practice and that's good news for the offense.
news

Jalen Mills "all in" as Patriots ramp up OTAs

The versatile defensive back figures to play multiple roles in Patriots' experienced secondary.
news

'21 Patriots start the process again

Bill Belichick is happy to be back on the field, laying the early groundwork for the 2021 Patriots in OTAs.
news

Meyers striving for consistency

Jakobi Meyers is looking to eliminate the little mistakes as he prepares for his third season with the Patriots.
news

Onwenu setting offseason groundwork

The Patriots second-year offensive lineman is looking to build on an outstanding rookie season, possibly at a new starting position.
Latest News

Patriots Release WR Devin Smith

Training Camp: Everything you need to know

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Dealing with some lingering camp questions

NFL Notes: Pats PUPs not quite ready to go

Looking Back at Bryant College

Trending Video

Devin McCourty 7/27: 'Whatever it is I got to be ready to go'

Patriots defensive back Devin McCourty addresses the media via video conference on Tuesday, July 27, 2021.

Matthew Slater 7/27: 'Thankful for the opportunity that has been presented'

Patriots special teams captain Matthew Slater addresses the media via video conference on Tuesday, July 27, 2021.

David Andrews 7/27: 'We are all here to try and get better'

Patriots center David Andrews addresses the media via video conference on Tuesday, July 27, 2021.

Bill Belichick 7/27: 'Every one of us has to go out and establish our level of performance'

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his press conference on Tuesday, July 27, 2021.

Training Camp Preview: Positional Battles to Watch

Paul Perillo and Mike Dussault discuss The New England Patriots position battles before the start of training camp next week.

Boston Renegades Send-Off

After surprising the Boston Renegades last week with an offer to fly on the Patriots team plane to their national championship game, Mr. Kraft sends off the team in style from Gillette Stadium. The Renegades, Boston's women's professional tackle football team, travel to Canton, Ohio in search of their sixth franchise title on Saturday.
In Case You Missed It

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Recap: Meet the Patriots 2021 Draft Class

The New England Patriots drafted eight players in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Patriots WR Julian Edelman Announced His Retirement

Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman announced his retirement today.

2021 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Tracking all of the Patriots transactions during the free agent signing period.

Patriots Safety Patrick Chung Announced His Retirement

New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung recently announced his retirement, ending an 11-year NFL career, including 10 seasons with the Patriots. 
