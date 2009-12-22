Official website of the New England Patriots

live
Patriots Monday (WEEI Simulcast) Mon Sep 19 | 08:55 AM - 06:00 PM

How an evolving Patriots defense closed the door on Steelers

Bill Belichick on WEEI: "Hopefully we'll continue to have balance on offense and a higher level of execution"

Game Observations: Ten Takeaways as Patriots Take Down Steelers in Week 2

5 Keys from Patriots first win of the 2022 season

Patriots players reflect on 500th game of Robert Kraft era

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 9/18

Jalen Mills snags Trubisky's first INT of 2022 after pass is tipped

Damien Harris rushes for a 2-yard touchdown vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Gunner Olszewski has costly muffed punt vs. former team inside his own 20-yard line

Can't-Miss Play: Agholor MOSSES Witherspoon for 44-yard TD catch

Mac Jones lasers pass to Agholor for 16-yard gain

Mac Jones has pinpoint accuracy on 16-yard pass to Meyers

Patriots Unfiltered on TV: Patriots take on the Steelers

Belestrator: Previewing the Steelers Defense

Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers Embracing Role as a 'Safety Blanket' for Mac Jones

NFL Notes: Belichick strikes optimistic tune

Patriots Mailbag: Defensive Standouts, Rookie Reports, and Other Takeaways From Week 1

Mac Jones aiming to be ready for Steelers

James White to make broadcasting booth debut during NFL's Week 2

Finding building blocks from Patriots loss to Miami

Bench Favre? Vikings coach Childress considered it vs. Panthers

Brett Favre and Brad Childress enjoyed quite the honeymoon in their first three months together in Minnesota.

Dec 22, 2009 at 12:00 AM

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. -- Brett Favre and Brad Childress enjoyed quite the honeymoon in their first three months together in Minnesota.

The coach coaxed the quarterback out of retirement to play for the Vikings, picking up the 40-year-old from the airport and personally chauffeuring him to team headquarters to sign a contract in August.

Favre responded with some of the best football of his life to help the Vikings to a 10-1 start, piling up touchdowns and victories that helped Childress secure a long-term contract extension.

One day after their first public spat, Childress said he was only thinking about Favre's safety against a ferocious Carolina Panthers pass rush when he considered pulling the quarterback from the game Sunday night with a one-point lead in the third quarter.

"I'm watching, and I said, 'Hey, you know what? I'm thinking about taking you out of the game here,'" Childress said Monday. "I mean, you're getting your rear end kicked.' Through not a lot of fault of his own."

After the Vikings' second alarming performance on national television in the last three weeks led to a 26-7 loss to the lowly Panthers, Favre was asked about an animated exchange he had in the third quarter with Childress with their team clinging to a 7-6 lead.

"Yeah, there was a heated discussion, I guess you would call it," Favre said after the game. "We were up 7-6 at the time. No secret, I was getting hit a little bit. I felt the pressure on a lot of plays. We had seven points. So I think everyone in the building was like, 'They're not moving the ball, they're not getting points.' Brad wanted to go in a different direction, and I wanted to stay in the game."

Favre remained in the game and completed 17 of 27 passes for 224 yards with no touchdowns and one interception as the Vikings missed a chance to put some pressure on the New Orleans Saints in the race for the NFC's top playoff seed.

Childress said he didn't consider it a "heated discussion," but rather "a stream of consciousness" that Favre didn't take well in the heat of the moment.

"What I said was, 'It has nothing to do with how you're playing. It has to do with what's happening to you out there,'" Childress said. "And again, there's volatility and emotion involved."

Favre was unavailable for further comment Monday, as were the rest of the Vikings' offensive players.

"Obviously, he didn't want anything to do with that, which I certainly appreciate from his standpoint," Childress said of Favre's resistance to the idea of taking a seat. "He wasn't like, 'OK, let me get my hat on.' That wasn't in his makeup."

Left tackle Bryant McKinnie was benched after being dominated by defensive end Julius Peppers, and Adrian Peterson rushed for just 35 yards behind an offensive line that had no answer for the Panthers' physical front seven.

With Peterson stalled and Favre on the run, the Vikings were a season-worst 1 for 10 on third-down conversions. After throwing 24 touchdown passes and just three interceptions in the first 11 games, Favre has thrown four interceptions and three touchdowns as the Vikings have dropped two of the last three games.

The struggles were enough to make Childress consider inserting the more mobile Tarvaris Jackson to see if he would have better success eluding the Panthers' rush and make sure that Favre remains healthy for the stretch run.

Favre, meanwhile, wasn't thinking about the future and didn't appear to take kindly to the suggestion that he should sit down with the game so close.

"It was the thought that I was having at the time," Childress said. "Usually children do that. They give you the straight stream of consciousness all the time, appropriate or inappropriate. Mine was more communicative. It was to stream some dialogue. I wasn't trying to get a goat. I was just telling him what I was seeing."

Now instead of being in a position to challenge the Saints (13-1) for home-field advantage in the playoffs, the Vikings (11-3) have the surging Philadelphia Eagles (10-4) breathing down their necks in the race for the No. 2 seed and a first-round bye in the playoffs.

The Vikings play at Chicago next Monday night, then come home for the regular-season finale against the New York Giants before the playoffs begin.

"It feels like we're 3-11," Childress said. "Can you feel that? It's kind of palpable for us in the locker room. That's how we're wired."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Top 5 photos from Patriots at Steelers presented by CarMax

Check out the top 5 photos from the Patriots Week 2 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers presented by CarMax.

news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference

Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference on Monday, September 19, 2022.

news

How an evolving Patriots defense closed the door on Steelers

Breaking down how the 2022 Patriots defense has been infused with speed and is playing their usual physical, turnover-forcing style.

news

Patriots vs Steelers: Lo que nos dejó el triunfo

¿Qué aprendimos de nuestro equipo tras la victoria en Pittsburgh?

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Top 5 photos from Patriots at Steelers presented by CarMax

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference

How an evolving Patriots defense closed the door on Steelers

5 Keys from Patriots first win of the 2022 season

Game Observations: Ten Takeaways as Patriots Take Down Steelers in Week 2

Notes from Coach: What Bill Belichick said after Patriots' Week 3 win vs. Steelers

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Robert Kraft Receives Game Ball

Get an inside look of the post-game locker room as Robert Kraft receives the game ball for his 500th game as the owner of the New England Patriots.

Bill Belichick 9/19: "We have to keep emphasizing getting pressure on the ball"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Monday, September 19, 2022.

Bill Belichick 9/18: "We got some good football when we needed it the most"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media after New England's 17-14 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, September 18, 2022.

Mac Jones 9/18: "Great team win"

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media after New England's 17-14 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, September 18, 2022.

Devin McCourty 9/18: "We're building that identity"

Patriots safety Devin McCourty addresses the media after New England's 17-14 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, September 18, 2022.

Nelson Agholor 9/18: "I hope that this game is a stepping stone to where we are headed"

Patriots wide receiver Nelson Agholor addresses the media after New England's 17-14 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, September 18, 2022.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Patriots 2022 Hall of Fame Ceremony for Vince Wilfork to be held Saturday, September 24

The 2022 Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Vince Wilfork will be held on Saturday, Sept. 24 at 4:00 p.m. The annual ceremony will be held on the Enel Plaza just outside the Patriots Hall of Fame presented by Raytheon Technologies.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

James White caps off a brilliant career

James White held his retirement press conference on Tuesday night, putting a finishing touch on a standout championship career.

Photos: Patriots reveal red throwback alternate uniforms for 2022

The New England Patriots unveiled new throwback alternate uniforms to be worn on select games during the 2022 NFL season. Check out photos of Patriots players Kendrick Bourne, David Andrews, Matthew Judon & Matthew Slater wearing the new jerseys, pants and helmet for the first time, and take a close up look at the details, which feature a red jersey with white and blue shoulder stripes, white pants with red and blue stripes and a white helmet with the Pat Patriot logo.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising