Official website of the New England Patriots

live
Patriots Monday (WEEI Simulcast) Mon Sep 19 | 08:55 AM - 06:00 PM

How an evolving Patriots defense closed the door on Steelers

Bill Belichick on WEEI: "Hopefully we'll continue to have balance on offense and a higher level of execution"

Game Observations: Ten Takeaways as Patriots Take Down Steelers in Week 2

5 Keys from Patriots first win of the 2022 season

Patriots players reflect on 500th game of Robert Kraft era

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 9/18

Jalen Mills snags Trubisky's first INT of 2022 after pass is tipped

Damien Harris rushes for a 2-yard touchdown vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Gunner Olszewski has costly muffed punt vs. former team inside his own 20-yard line

Can't-Miss Play: Agholor MOSSES Witherspoon for 44-yard TD catch

Mac Jones lasers pass to Agholor for 16-yard gain

Mac Jones has pinpoint accuracy on 16-yard pass to Meyers

Patriots Unfiltered on TV: Patriots take on the Steelers

Belestrator: Previewing the Steelers Defense

Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers Embracing Role as a 'Safety Blanket' for Mac Jones

NFL Notes: Belichick strikes optimistic tune

Patriots Mailbag: Defensive Standouts, Rookie Reports, and Other Takeaways From Week 1

Mac Jones aiming to be ready for Steelers

James White to make broadcasting booth debut during NFL's Week 2

Finding building blocks from Patriots loss to Miami

Bengals' Joseph arrested for drug possession

Bengals cornerback Johnathan Joseph was arrested early Monday and charged with possession of marijuana, the ninth Cincinnati player arrested in the last nine months.

Jan 22, 2007 at 01:00 AM

CINCINNATI (Jan. 22, 2007) -- Bengals cornerback Johnathan Joseph was arrested early Monday and charged with possession of marijuana, the ninth Cincinnati player arrested in the last nine months.

The arrest came three weeks after coach Marvin Lewis promised to get tougher on player misconduct, hoping to stop a series of arrests that has embarrassed the team and drawn the attention of NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

Joseph was arrested on U.S. Route 42 in northern Kentucky. He lives nearby in Union, Kentucky. The Boone Country sheriff's office arrest report said Joseph was the passenger in a vehicle driven by a woman who had a suspended license, was driving slowly and weaving.

When a Boone County sheriff's deputy asked Joseph to get out of the vehicle, he smelled marijuana. The deputy searched Joseph's black backpack with a Super Bowl logo and found a bag of marijuana in a pouch, the arrest report said.

Joseph was released Monday morning, and his first court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 5. Marijuana possession is a misdemeanor that carries a maximum of one year in jail and a maximum $500 fine.

He was the team's first-round draft pick last season and had positioned himself to take over a starting job next season.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Top 5 photos from Patriots at Steelers presented by CarMax

Check out the top 5 photos from the Patriots Week 2 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers presented by CarMax.

news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference

Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference on Monday, September 19, 2022.

news

How an evolving Patriots defense closed the door on Steelers

Breaking down how the 2022 Patriots defense has been infused with speed and is playing their usual physical, turnover-forcing style.

news

Patriots vs Steelers: Lo que nos dejó el triunfo

¿Qué aprendimos de nuestro equipo tras la victoria en Pittsburgh?

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Top 5 photos from Patriots at Steelers presented by CarMax

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference

How an evolving Patriots defense closed the door on Steelers

5 Keys from Patriots first win of the 2022 season

Game Observations: Ten Takeaways as Patriots Take Down Steelers in Week 2

Notes from Coach: What Bill Belichick said after Patriots' Week 3 win vs. Steelers

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Robert Kraft Receives Game Ball

Get an inside look of the post-game locker room as Robert Kraft receives the game ball for his 500th game as the owner of the New England Patriots.

Bill Belichick 9/19: "We have to keep emphasizing getting pressure on the ball"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Monday, September 19, 2022.

Bill Belichick 9/18: "We got some good football when we needed it the most"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media after New England's 17-14 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, September 18, 2022.

Mac Jones 9/18: "Great team win"

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media after New England's 17-14 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, September 18, 2022.

Devin McCourty 9/18: "We're building that identity"

Patriots safety Devin McCourty addresses the media after New England's 17-14 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, September 18, 2022.

Nelson Agholor 9/18: "I hope that this game is a stepping stone to where we are headed"

Patriots wide receiver Nelson Agholor addresses the media after New England's 17-14 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, September 18, 2022.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Patriots 2022 Hall of Fame Ceremony for Vince Wilfork to be held Saturday, September 24

The 2022 Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Vince Wilfork will be held on Saturday, Sept. 24 at 4:00 p.m. The annual ceremony will be held on the Enel Plaza just outside the Patriots Hall of Fame presented by Raytheon Technologies.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

James White caps off a brilliant career

James White held his retirement press conference on Tuesday night, putting a finishing touch on a standout championship career.

Photos: Patriots reveal red throwback alternate uniforms for 2022

The New England Patriots unveiled new throwback alternate uniforms to be worn on select games during the 2022 NFL season. Check out photos of Patriots players Kendrick Bourne, David Andrews, Matthew Judon & Matthew Slater wearing the new jerseys, pants and helmet for the first time, and take a close up look at the details, which feature a red jersey with white and blue shoulder stripes, white pants with red and blue stripes and a white helmet with the Pat Patriot logo.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising