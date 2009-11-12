Official website of the New England Patriots

O-line rookie Sherman's flexibility could prove his strength

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

Lawrence Guy excited to be reunited with some old teammates

'Game isn't too big' for Joshuah Bledsoe

Patriots Sign LS Wes Farnsworth

Uche, Dugger look to Pats legends for second-year jump

NFL Notes: Not much prime-time love for Patriots

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Finding roster strengths and weaknesses

Report: Patriots bringing back quarterback Brian Hoyer

Reports: Patriots bolster offensive line depth

Constant compete defines Mac Jones' rise to Patriots

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

Analysis: Patriots 2021 schedule

Download the Printable Schedule

Behind the scenes of the Patriots 'action-packed' schedule release video

White, Patriots looking to bounce back

Patriots Sign Two 2021 Draft Selections

NFL Notes: Julio Jones deal would make sense for Patriots

Patrick Chung talks to NBC Boston about rise in anti-Asian hate crimes 

Scouting Profile: Cameron McGrone

Scouting Profile: Rhamondre Stevenson

Gronk returns to New England to donate $1.2 million to Charlesbank Playground renovation

Scouting Profile: Ronnie Perkins

Deatrich Wise emerging as Patriots leader

Scouting Profile: Christian Barmore

Bengals' Lewis nixes Ochocinco's plan to send mustard to Steelers

Nov 12, 2009 at 12:00 AM

CINCINNATI -- Bengals coach Marvin Lewis has put the kibosh on the condiments.

Wide receiver Chad Ochocinco tweeted this week that he would send mustard to the Pittsburgh Steelers before their game Sunday at Heinz Field, a way of whipping up interest in the teams' AFC North showdown.

But Ochocinco backed down Wednesday. No mustard will be headed up the Ohio River.

"Unfortunately, I wasn't able to send anything this week, thanks to Marvin Lewis," Ochocinco said. "That's the way to spoil the fun, boss man. I guess I have to talk trash to motivate myself this week."

One of Ochocinco's most publicized stunts came in 2004, when he sent Pepto-Bismol to some of the Cleveland Browns' defensive backs before a game, warning them they would need the stomach medicine when they were done trying to cover him. Lewis didn't like it, and the Browns beat the Bengals 34-17.

Ochocinco had been on good behavior this season while the Bengals (6-2) moved into a first-place tie with the Steelers (6-2). He kept the trash talk to a minimum and didn't do anything that could incite an opponent.

Most of Ochocinco's free time was spent communicating with fans through Twitter, his iPhone application and his Ustream shows. He did nothing out of the ordinary leading up to games -- until last week.

Ochocinco sent deodorant to some of the Baltimore Ravens, who came to Cincinnati and lost 17-7 on Sunday. He planned to make another shipment to Heinz Field -- named after the ketchup maker headquartered in Pittsburgh -- and played off the condiment theme.

"I got a nice present for the Steelers -- sending them some mustard since they'll never ketchup when we play Sunday," Ochocinco tweeted earlier this week.

The Steelers were looking forward to it.

"He'd better send us something," safety Ryan Clark said Wednesday in Pittsburgh. "He sent something to the Ravens, so that shows he respects them. So he'd better send something to us.

"I hope he does because I've got three kids to feed. That's one less trip to the grocery store I need to make."

Instead, Ochocinco had to limit himself to putting up a laminated sign in his locker that proclaimed him "still the most uncoverable receiver in the league."

Just no condiments.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Patriots Sign S Adrian Colbert and RB Tyler Gaffney

The New England Patriots announced today the signing of veteran S Adrian Colbert and veteran RB Tyler Gaffney. 
news

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.
news

O-line rookie Sherman's flexibility could prove his strength

An in-depth look at the football journey of New England's 2021 sixth-round draft choice, offensive lineman Will Sherman of Colorado.
news

Patriots News Blitz 5/21: Lawrence Guy is ready for 2021

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.

Latest News

Patriots Sign S Adrian Colbert and RB Tyler Gaffney

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

O-line rookie Sherman's flexibility could prove his strength

Patriots News Blitz 5/21: Lawrence Guy is ready for 2021

Patriots Sign LS Wes Farnsworth

Lawrence Guy excited to be reunited with some old teammates

MORE LATEST NEWS

Trending Video

Lawrence Guy 5/20: 'All the greats say they learn from their failures'

Patriots defensive lineman Lawrence Guy addresses the media via video conference on Thursday, May 20, 2021.

Do Your Life: Brian Hoyer

Get an inside look at Brian Hoyer's family's NFL journey in this episode of 'Do Your Life.'

Josh Uche 5/18: 'Trying to learn everyday and trying to get better'

Patriots Linebacker Josh Uche addresses the media via video conference on Tuesday, May 18, 2021

Kyle Dugger 5/18: 'Practice is going to be really competitive'

Patriots defensive back Kyle Dugger addresses the media via video conference on Tuesday, May 18, 2021.

Highlights from Rookie Mini Camp

Watch the Patriots 2021 rookies get to work at Gillette Stadium.

Do Your Part, Take the Shot

Taylor Twellman, Willie McGinest and more know that teamwork is essential to success, and encourage you to do your part and get the COVID-19 vaccine.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising