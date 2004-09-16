Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered and Patriots Playbook Fri Sep 02 - 12:00 AM | Mon Sep 05 - 11:55 PM

Deatrich Wise Jr. Receives the New England Patriots 2022 Ron Burton Community Service Award

Deatrich Wise Jr. surprised with 2022 Ron Burton Community Service Award at Patriots Premiere

Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers Looking to Build on Year-Two Chemistry With Mac Jones

Do Your Job: Patriots Training Camp presented by Optum

10 Burning Questions for Patriots Regular Season Start

Patriots Sign 15 Players to the Practice Squad

Patriots QB Mac Jones Discusses Transition to Regular Season Mode

Patriots Make Roster Moves to Reach 53-Man Roster Limit

Mac Jones 8/31: "I think we've ironed out a lot of things and I feel confident"

NFL Notes: Countdown to Kickoff

Mac Jones on WEEI 8/29: "It's all about growing as an offense together"

Breaking Down the Patriots Initial 53-Man Roster: Pats Embrace Youth Movement in Several Areas

Safeties first: Depth and versatility define heart of Patriots defense

Linebackers Raekwon McMillan and Mack Wilson 'Definitely a Big Part' of Patriots Defense

Patriots Mailbag: Picking a lead back, dealing with OL issues and more

Matt Patricia Discusses the Progress Made by Patriots Offensive Line in Training Camp

Bill Belichick on WEEI 8/29: "It's always a tough day when you have to release players"

Patriots 2022 Hall of Fame Ceremony for Vince Wilfork to be held Saturday, September 24

Breaking down Patriots' Madden NFL 23 ratings

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

Bengals try to get over their stage fright

The Bengals (0-1) are the league's marquee attraction Sunday night, playing a Miami Dolphins team that is in line for their mantle as a forlorn franchise.

Sep 16, 2004 at 05:00 PM

CINCINNATI (AP) - From the opening kickoff, it was awful.

The Cincinnati Bengals got blown out in their last nationally televised appearance, a 30-3 loss to Atlanta two years ago that cemented their reputation as the NFL's most bungling outfit.

They've spent two years trying to block it out.

"Not very much, except for the score," receiver Chad Johnson said, trying to summon his memories of the day. "That's all I remember."

Another defining day is at hand.

The Bengals (0-1) are the league's marquee attraction Sunday night, playing a Miami Dolphins team that is in line for their mantle as a forlorn franchise.

It's a rare opportunity to prove they aren't the old Bungles who hit a new low whenever the stakes were high - the reason there hasn't been a nationally televised game in Cincinnati in seven years.

They were reminded when they showed up for practice Friday.

Linebacker Brian Simmons had to step carefully over television wires strung across Paul Brown Stadium like a cobweb. The announcing crew set up in the team's interview room, forcing coach Marvin Lewis to meet the media elsewhere.

The Bengals were back in the big-time.

"It's great for them, to see them mature and handle it," Lewis said. "If we're going to go where we want to go - the better you are, the more attention you get."

They caught the nation's fancy last season by going 8-8 in Lewis' first year running the franchise. No longer down and out, they were up and coming.

Are they ready to take their next baby step while everyone's watching?

"It's big for them and their city," Dolphins defensive end Jason Taylor said. "They haven't had a national game like that at home for a while. It's going to be a big party for them, a big event. It's going to be exciting, but that can only carry you so far."

Usually, the Bengals get too carried away.

They had two chances to change their reputation last season - the home opener against Denver and the final regular-season game against Cleveland. They desperately wanted to beat Denver to set a tone. They needed to beat Cleveland to stay in playoff contention.

Result: their two worst games of the season, a pair of lopsided losses that showed they didn't know how to handle the spotlight.

It's been that way throughout their 13-year run without a winning record. More often than not, they play horribly on the national stage and don't get invited back.

The Bengals haven't played a Monday night game since 1992, a dozen-year exile that will end Oct. 25 against Denver. They've played Thursday or Sunday night games only three times in the last seven years.

That's what makes this one so important.

"Your dogs have to come out and hunt, your stars have to come out and be stars, your grunt guys have to come out and be grunt guys," offensive tackle Willie Anderson said. "You've got to be the same every week.

"We all know that now. We know we can't get caught up in the hype. We've got to stay on an even keel."

Fortunately for the Bengals, their opponent has been taking on water and listing since last summer.

Running back Ricky Williams quit a week before training camp. Halfway through an opening loss, they changed quarterbacks. Hurricanes have made their state a mess.

A.J. Feeley will make only his sixth career start on Sunday, looking to establish himself as an NFL-caliber passer after spending his brief career as a backup.

"You try not to get too caught up in all of that stuff," Feeley said. "For me, I stay in my bubble."

That's easy to say, much harder to pull off.

The Bengals aren't concerned about their kid quarterback. Carson Palmer was calm and efficient in his first NFL start, a 31-24 loss to the Jets last Sunday. He's been unruffled since he arrived from California.

"I'm just fired up to have our home opener," said Palmer, who has played only preseason games in Cincinnati. "I know the people of Cincinnati are fired up. I'm just excited for the atmosphere of the stadium. I can sense the atmosphere already."

That might be the main difference between these Bengals and the ones that failed so miserably in the past. This group doesn't dread prime time.

"There's a reason why they gave this to us: our improvement last year," Johnson said. "You win your TV games like this, next year we maybe have four. Maybe we play on a holiday, Christmas or Thanksgiving. It's little stuff like that I think about."

Little stuff to him, a big deal to his franchise.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference

Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference on Sunday, August 4, 2022.

news

Davon Godchaux wants to see more high fashion fit for defensive tackles

The New England Patriots defensive tackle won't be confined to typical Big & Tall selections, and was spotted at Men's Fashion Week in Paris this summer.

news

Deatrich Wise Jr. surprised with 2022 Ron Burton Community Service Award at Patriots Premiere

"You don't go out in the community for the gratification. You just do it because it's in your heart to do."

news

Deatrich Wise Jr. Receives the New England Patriots 2022 Ron Burton Community Service Award

Patriots defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr. was presented with the 2022 New England Patriots Ron Burton Community Service Award at the annual Patriots Premiere on the field at Gillette Stadium on Thursday night.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference

Davon Godchaux wants to see more high fashion fit for defensive tackles

Deatrich Wise Jr. surprised with 2022 Ron Burton Community Service Award at Patriots Premiere

Deatrich Wise Jr. Receives the New England Patriots 2022 Ron Burton Community Service Award

Patriots Sign WR Lynn Bowden Jr. to the Practice Squad; Place Rookie WR Tyquan Thornton on IR; Release DL Henry Anderson from IR

Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers Looking to Build on Year-Two Chemistry With Mac Jones

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Bill Belichick 9/4: "Excited for opening day"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his press conference on Sunday, August 4, 2022.

Sights and Sounds from Patriots Premiere presented by Zudy

Enjoy the sights and sounds from the annual Patriots Premiere presented by Zudy, featuring remarks by Bill Belichick and the Ron Burton Community Service Award winner, Deatrich Wise Jr.

Jakobi Meyers 9/1: "We all understand the role we play"

Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers addresses the media on Thursday, September 1, 2022.

Kyle Dugger 9/1: "Versatility is a huge thing for us"

Patriots defensive back Kyle Dugger addresses the media on Thursday, September 1, 2022.

Do Your Job: Patriots Training Camp presented by Optum

Go behind the scenes with Patriots and Gillette Stadium staff members as they break down what it takes to prepare and execute 2022 Training Camp including creating endless fan entertainment and experiences, providing exclusive media access and making unforgettable family memories for fans, players and coaches from across New England.

Press Pass: Making The Roster Cut

Patriots players Matthew Judon, Cole Strange, Mac Jones, and more address the media on Wednesday, August 31, 2022.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Patriots Unfiltered's Roster Projection 1.0

With just one preseason game remaining, Patriots Unfiltered offers a projection of what the opening 53-man roster may look like.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

James White caps off a brilliant career

James White held his retirement press conference on Tuesday night, putting a finishing touch on a standout championship career.

Photos: Patriots reveal red throwback alternate uniforms for 2022

The New England Patriots unveiled new throwback alternate uniforms to be worn on select games during the 2022 NFL season. Check out photos of Patriots players Kendrick Bourne, David Andrews, Matthew Judon & Matthew Slater wearing the new jerseys, pants and helmet for the first time, and take a close up look at the details, which feature a red jersey with white and blue shoulder stripes, white pants with red and blue stripes and a white helmet with the Pat Patriot logo.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising