Beyond Big Screens: NFL Postseason Viewing Options

While this offer is not available to fans with other providers it's still a powerful perk for its subscribers. Verizon Wireless says NFL mobile can be downloaded at NFL.com/mobile for Windows, iOS, Android, and Blackberry 10 devices. The app also provides scores, stats, and highlights.

During the regular season, NFL Mobile lets fans stream local games on Sundays along with primetime games such as Sunday Night Football, Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football.

The NFL is running wild in a fast-expanding wireless world. The league reported Tuesday that its first-year NFL Now app, which can be used on wireless and wireline connected screens, has been viewed since its August launch by 22.5 million devices, of which roughly 48% are smartphones.

And though the app doesn't let fans watch live games, it's a core element of the leagues app and video content strategy. The app provides news, analysis and access to content customized by subscribers before, during and after the Super Bowl.

No TV Subscription, No Problem

Fans without pay TV service subscription need not worry, as the league broadcasts games free over-the-air, all you need is a relatively inexpensive TV-top HD antenna to see them in your home. The league notes that the Super Bowl XLIX also will be broadcast in 230 countries and territories.

Stress Test

Live streaming of mass audience events, including NFL games, tests the mettle of the websites, networks and related infrastructure used to deliver the video content. It will also be fascinating to see how ever-evolving content delivery networks (CDN) handle distribution of the game video to multiple types of devices concurrently.

Because streaming is a constant work-in-progress, the often behind-the-scenes technology used today will determine the performance of the streamed playoffs this year and the means used for streaming other live events for years to come.

Stay tuned in, any way you can.