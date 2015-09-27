Big-play Jags WR bound to be a focus of the Patriots defense...

Jaguars wide receiver Allen Robinson isn't anywhere near an unknown in NFL circles. But he feels that way through the football media lens because Jacksonville exists largely off the national radar. As a player, these are the weeks getting up to speed in a hurry is a must. If your team hasn't played Jacksonville, you won't likely be familiar with their personnel unless you played some of the guys in college.

But your familiarity with a player or team has 0.0 to do with how well they can play. When they beat Miami a week ago, the sell for the Patriots coaching staff got that much easier. This is serious. And it's got nothing to do with any past season or team. Just this one. And those guys over there.

A week ago against the Dolphins, Robinson had 6 catches for 155 yards and 2 touchdowns. Fantasy owners perked up. But as the Patriots return home today to face the Jags, the defensive gameplan they roll with will go along way towards determining the outcome of this game. As is so often the case in New England, they aim to take away the best thing you do. In the case of the Jags, it's vertical chunk plays off play-action.

Typically, NFL stats can lead you to believe something different than reality. Blake Bortles and the Jags provide a great example. Bortles sports a 54% completion percentage. That says "inefficient NFL passer" at first blush. But after studying the game film, you realize the passing efficiency number is low because the Jags have an obsession with pushing the ball down the field and taking shots - a philosophy in stark contrast to the Patriots'. Those are obviously lower-likelihood throws. It's like comparing a three-point shooter to a mid-range specialist...they're two very different things. The important thing to come away with in film study is where on field they'll take these shots, and look for any situational clues as to when they're coming. That's what smart film study in the NFL is all about.

Robinson leads the team in targets with 19. But out in the field he's not a big short & intermediate target for this team. With the return of Marquis Lee, a slick route-runner who played his first game this season a week ago, Robinson's likely role comes into much greater focus on tape.

The opening game of the NFL season for the Jags was against the Carolina Panthers. As good as Robinson was a week ago, he was held to one catch on seven targets in the opener. He struggled at times. This is his first target of the season, a deep 20-yard comeback route off of not only play-action, but boot play-action to Blake Bortles' right side (his arm side).