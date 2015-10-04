Official website of the New England Patriots

Bill Belichick Conference Call Transcript 10/4

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his conference call on Sunday, October 4, 2015.

Oct 04, 2015 at 06:57 AM
[wysifield-embeddedaudio|eid="365916"|type="embeddedaudio"|view_mode="full"]Q: What have you seen from Akiem Hicks that made you want to acquire him?

BB: Well, we'll see how it goes with him here. He played some different spots at New Orleans, from anywhere from the center out to the five-technique. So, we'll see how that goes here. But, big guy, physical player. We got a good look at him down there and thought that he did some good things. So, we'll just put him into it here and see how it goes.

Q: Just want to close the book on Michael Hoomanawanui's time here. He was a useful player and did a lot of nice things, didn't he?

BB: Absolutely. Had a lot of position versatility, smart guy. We won a lot of games with him.

Q: Since 2012, you've been a little more active in the in-season trade market, with acquisitions of Aqib Talib, Jonathan Casillas and now Akiem Hicks and Jonathan Bostic. Is that a correct characterization?

BB: I'd say that's definitely true. Yeah, no question about it. It's worked out that way. We felt like we could make some moves that would help us, obviously, and we'll see how it all turns out. We felt some players that we've acquired – all those guys you mentioned – at the time we did it we thought they would be beneficial for us and they'd be productive for us. Some of those guys have, and we'll see how it goes with this new group.

Q: After having some success in recent years with these moves, have you been more actively seeking to do this or is it just a case of other teams being in need?

BB: I just think they worked out. I don't think it's been any, like a big conscious effort on our part, like this is what we've got to do. If it works out and it's something we feel is beneficial, and obviously you can make it work with the other party, then … You know, we haven't been afraid to trade here through the years, whether it be during the draft or preseason or regular season or whatever it is. I don't think there's ever been a conscious effort to avoid them or for that matter run to them and say well, we've got to do it.

Q: Is there any existing dynamic that's changed in recent years that has made teams more prone to making these deals?

BB: Yeah, that's a good question. I don't know. I think a lot of the players we're talking about here, a lot of players that have been traded, are players that are in the final year of a contract, that we're probably going to be unrestricted players the following year, so maybe there's a tendency from those teams trying to get something for those players if they're not going to re-sign them or that type of thing. I don't know. You'd have to talk to those teams. I don't know. But that could be part of it, I'm not sure.

Q: Is it safe to assume you would not have made the trade of Michael Hoomanawanui if you weren't happy with the development of Michael Williams. What have you seen from him?

BB: I think Mike has done a good job coming in here and learning what we've asked to him to do in a relatively short period of time, and I think he's got a good future in front of him. But again, all that being said, it wasn't like we were looking to move on from Hooman, but you have to give up something to get something. So that was really more of the nature of that trade. I don't think it was necessarily a commentary on … I mean, I feel good about our tight end situation, but again, if you want to get something, you have to give up something, and sometimes that's what you have to do.

Q: How satisfied are you with the depth at the tight end position?

BB: I think Mike has done a good job, and I'm glad that we have him, and he's learned. He wasn't playing that position at Detroit. He was playing more of the tackle position, so it's been a transition for him as far as learning what to do and re-acclimating his technique and so forth to the tight end position. He's done a good job of that. It's certainly a credit to him that he's come as far as he has in the past few weeks in terms of making a position change and that type of thing. That's been good, no question about that.

Q: Dallas, how do you see them? It seems like they're being more conservative with on offense with Brandon Weeden. What have you seen from them?

BB: I thought he did a good job for them last week. It obviously didn't quite work out there but they moved the ball, they scored a lot of points. He did a good job of getting the ball to his outlet receivers, used the backs well. They had a lot of production. He's an experienced player. They have a great offensive line. They have good skill players. They have really good backs, a lot of depth in their backfield. I think he's done a good job of utilizing those guys. They're a good football team. I know they've lost a couple key players, but they'll be getting some more guys back next week, and they've got a lot of players to work with. It's going to be a big challenge for us. They're very good in the kicking game, tough team defensively, and a lot of explosive players on the offensive side of the ball. It will be tough.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

