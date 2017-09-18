Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered and Patriots Playbook Fri Sep 09 - 12:00 AM | Sun Sep 11 - 10:40 AM

Week 1: Patriots - Dolphins Injury Report

10 to watch: Patriots look to break Dolphins win streak in opener

Scouting the Dolphins: How Will the Patriots Defend the New-Look Dolphins Offense?

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Dolphins

Patriots QB Mac Jones On Being Named a Team Captain: 'I'll be happy to help anyone on our team'

What They're Saying: Miami Dolphins

Game Preview: Patriots at Dolphins

Five X-Factors for the Patriots Heading Into the Regular Season

NFL Notes: Patriots predictions and more

Patriots Mailbag: Predicting roles and stat lines, offensive process

Deatrich Wise Jr. Receives the New England Patriots 2022 Ron Burton Community Service Award

Deatrich Wise Jr. surprised with 2022 Ron Burton Community Service Award at Patriots Premiere

Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers Looking to Build on Year-Two Chemistry With Mac Jones

Do Your Job: Patriots Training Camp presented by Optum

10 Burning Questions for Patriots Regular Season Start

Patriots Sign 15 Players to the Practice Squad

Patriots QB Mac Jones Discusses Transition to Regular Season Mode

Patriots Make Roster Moves to Reach 53-Man Roster Limit

Mac Jones 8/31: "I think we've ironed out a lot of things and I feel confident"

NFL Notes: Countdown to Kickoff

Bill Belichick Conference Call Transcript 9/18

New England Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his conference call on Monday, September 18, 2017.

Sep 18, 2017 at 12:00 AM
New England Patriots

[wysifield-embeddedaudio|eid="593271"|type="embeddedaudio"|view_mode="full"]

Q: What went into the decision to start Eric Rowe at cornerback across from Stephon Gilmore in that first defensive package?

BB: Yeah, well, there are a lot of things that go into it, but that's what we decided to do.

Q: What were your thoughts on the play of Jonathan Jones, specifically at cornerback?

BB: He had some good plays, had two good pass breakups where he did a real nice job of playing the ball. There are some other things that could have been better, but I thought he competed well and played hard on defense.

Q: What variables go into being able to execute successfully the way you did at the end of the first half, with Brady's scramble and then setting up a field goal with seconds remaining?

BB: Right, well, there's a couple things that could have happened on that. The first would have been if we had gotten the first down on the play, then we could have clocked it on first down and, I think, had plenty of time to kick the field goal. When we didn't pick up the first down, we had already made - I mean, obviously, another option would have been to throw the ball away or throw an incomplete pass so that the clock would have stopped and then send the field goal team on. That, obviously, didn't happen. So, before the play, we made the decision as to whether or not we would go for the field goal if the clock was running or we would run another play offensively if the clock was running because we wouldn't have enough time to get the field goal team on. So, we have to make that decision before the snap so that we know what to do, so if we were going to run another play offensively, then the field goal team wouldn't go on the field and we would just line up and go for it on fourth down, as opposed to trying to get the field goal team on, which takes just a few seconds longer. So, it's a close call, close play, but I thought the players did a good job. The offensive team got off the field. The field goal team got on the field. We had time to set up and have a clean operation there, so they did a good job on that.

Q: What were your thoughts on how the offense performed on third down yesterday?

BB: Well, we had our moments. We did some good things. There were other things we can improve on, so we'll just keep at it, but I thought there were some positive things.

Q: It seemed like you averaged about third-and-7 over the course of the game. Is there a reason you had more success converting on third down early in the game, or was your 50 percent conversion rate more a result of needing longer yardage to pick up a first down?

BB: Right. Well, there's no doubt that first and second down have a lot to do with third down. So, you just look at the numbers in the league, the conversion percentages on short yardage are different than medium yardage and they're different on long yardage, so there's definitely a correlation there. A couple of the third-down stops were in the scoring territory where we ended up with field goals instead of touchdowns, so those third downs in the red area, which are tough to convert because of just having less space to work with, and that kind of field position, that's a little challenging, too. But, I mean, New Orleans changed things up on us. They mixed the coverages and they ran some three-man rush, they ran some five-man rush, four-man rush, mixed in a little bit of zone. So, we hit them on some and we didn't, so that's usually the way it goes against a team like that that will do a good job of making adjustments and changing it up on you. We do that ourselves. Sometimes they hit, sometimes they don't. They don't all hit. Hopefully they don't all miss.

Q: What are the challenges of defending a pick or rub route by the goal line?

BB: Well, there are certain fundamental things that you have to do. You have to do them collectively as a team. You have to work together because there's more than one person involved on running those plays and defending those plays. And, if you don't execute them well, if you don't play the technique properly, then you get beat, and we've got to do a better job of coaching it and we have to play it better. It shouldn't be nearly as much of a problem as it was. But, we obviously aren't coaching it or playing it very well.

Q: When Tom Brady catches the opposing team with 12 men on the field, is that a team tendency you can see on film? Or is that something you entrust to Tom to recognize?

BB: Well, sometimes you can get a sense of the team's substitutions from when you send a scout out to see the game live. In all honesty, plays like that - a lot of times, the films that we get, the coaches' copy, you don't get to see the whole play. It happens before, a lot of times, it's captured on our film, so as an example of the play yesterday, you can't fully see what happened on the coaches' copy. You have to go to the TV copy or a different view than what we saw. You can get it from live scouting. It's hard to get it from film scouting. Sometimes you get a feel of that during the game of how the substitutions - how quickly or not quickly your opponents are matching and so forth. Really, it's more a feel for the quarterback and knowing what personnel group we have on the field. Are we changing group? Because if we already start somebody on, then that really limits our ability to run a play like that. So, a lot of it just depends on what we're in, what we have called, so then what our options are for the next play. If we do elect to go fast, what happened on the play before? If it's an incomplete pass down the field, then that's one thing. If it's a running play where everybody's kind of around the line of scrimmage, that's another thing. If it's a short pass, it could be like a running play or it could not if a receiver was going deep. There are a lot of different things that can factor into that. I think the main thing is just offensively being alert, all the players having an understanding of what could happen and then, if it does happen, making the right quick communication and operation and decisions on the field when the ball is snapped, because you don't really know where your opponents are going to be when you run a play like that and everybody doing the right thing. Obviously, that isn't the result we were looking for on the play, so it was fortunate for us that they did have 12 men on the field. That's not really the way we want the play to end up, regardless of whether we quick snapped it or not.

Q: Do you have any clarity on the severity of Rob Gronkowski's injury?

BB: No, I don't have any updates. We'll put the injury report out on Wednesday like we always do and follow the procedures that are outlined by the league.

Q: How does Deatrich Wise's length help him as a pass rusher?

BB: Yeah, well, Phil [Perry], I think that the length can be a good thing for a player if he knows how to use it and he plays with good leverage. It can be a bad thing if long players play high and let other players play with better leverage and get underneath their pad level. It's a potential opportunity, again, if it's used properly with good pad level, leverage and technique, but it could also not be a good thing if it's not used properly and just gives the blockers a bigger target and just isn't effective. Deatrich's worked hard on the techniques that Coach [Brendan] Daly's been working with him on, both in the running game and the passing game. There were certainly some positive things that showed up yesterday and even last week. I still think there's a long way to go, a lot of things that he can improve on. But, if he continues to work hard at it like he has been, then hopefully each week we'll be able to see some improvement and better techniques and better fundamentals in all of the different areas of the game - not just pass rush, but the running game and playing combination blocks and all the different sorts of things that come into really the heart of the issue, which is playing with good pad level, pad level leverage and technique.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

What They're Saying: Miami Dolphins

A look at what Miami Dolphins coaches and players are saying about their upcoming game against the New England Patriots.

news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/7

Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference on Wednesday, September 7, 2022.

news

Transcript: Mac Jones Press Conference 9/7

Read the full transcript from Patriots quarterback Mac Jones press conference on Wednesday, September 7, 2022.

news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/6

Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference on Tuesday, September 6, 2022.

news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/4

Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference on Sunday, September 4, 2022.

news

Transcript: Mac Jones Press Conference 8/31

Read the full transcript from Patriots quarterback Mac Jones press conference on Wednesday, August 31, 2022.

news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 8/30

Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference on Tuesday, August 30, 2022.

news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 8/29

Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference on Monday, August 29, 2022.

news

Transcript: Matt Groh Press Conference 8/29

Read the full transcript from Patriots Director of Player Personnel Matt Groh's press conference on Monday, August 29, 2022.

news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Postgame Press Conference 8/26

Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's postgame press conference on Friday, August 26, 2022.

news

Transcript: Mac Jones Press Conference 8/24

Read the full transcript from Patriots quarterback Mac Jones' press conference on Wednesday, August 24, 2022.

news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 8/23

Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference on Tuesday, August 23, 2022.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots Betting Breakdown: Week 1 at Dolphins

Can Patriots Revamped Defense Find Answers Against Dolphins RPO Attack?

Why Patriots' Jonathan Jones is 'key part' of containing Tyreek Hill

Week 1: Patriots - Dolphins Injury Report

Will the Patriots Stick With Evolving Rushing Attack vs. Dolphins?

What They're Saying: Miami Dolphins

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Patriots Unfiltered on TV: Patriots kick off season in Miami

Watch as Paul Perillo, Tamara Brown, and Mike Dussault evaluate the team's performance from Training Camp and preview the matchup with the Dolphins in the first game of the season. Plus, Tamara Brown goes one-on-one with Matthew Judon.

Robert Kraft introduces new Community Care in Reach mobile unit

Patriots chairman and CEO Robert Kraft, in partnership with UMass Memorial Health, helped unveil the new Community Care in Reach mobile unit to provide healthcare and medical services to underserved members of the Worcester community.

Deatrich Wise 9/8: "Playing on grass is always fun"

Patriots defensive lineman Deatrich Wise addresses the media on Thursday, September 8th, 2022.

Devin McCourty 9/8: "I'm a fan of whatever it takes to win"

Patriots defensive back Devin McCourty addresses the media on Thursday, September 8th, 2022.

David Andrews 9/8: "I get to play football for a living...not bad"

Patriots center David Andrews addresses the media on Thursday, September 8th, 2022.

Nelson Agholor 9/8: "Every day we just try to get better, and we just come out to work"

Patriots wide receiver Nelson Agholor addresses the media on Thursday, September 8th, 2022.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

2022 Throwback Games: Your Way

Vote on our in-stadium throwback designs for 10/9 and 12/1 and be entered to win a VIP Game Day Host Package for the first throwback game on October 9, 2022 vs. Detroit Lions courtesy of Socios.com.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

James White caps off a brilliant career

James White held his retirement press conference on Tuesday night, putting a finishing touch on a standout championship career.

Photos: Patriots reveal red throwback alternate uniforms for 2022

The New England Patriots unveiled new throwback alternate uniforms to be worn on select games during the 2022 NFL season. Check out photos of Patriots players Kendrick Bourne, David Andrews, Matthew Judon & Matthew Slater wearing the new jerseys, pants and helmet for the first time, and take a close up look at the details, which feature a red jersey with white and blue shoulder stripes, white pants with red and blue stripes and a white helmet with the Pat Patriot logo.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising