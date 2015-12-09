Bill Belichick, Tom Brady and Devin McCourty Press Conference Transcripts 12/9

QUARTERBACK TOM BRADY PRESS CONFERENCE

Q: What is the art and the science of the quarterback sneak?

TB: I think it's just having obviously a lot of confidence in my blockers. I think it's just knowing that those guys can protect where we are trying to go. I think Josh [McDaniels] does a great job calling it so it's just about having kind of everyone on the same page. As a quarterback you always have to have confidence in the guys up front. We've always just done a great job of blocking for it.

Q: It seems to be a pretty automatic one or two yards but can you recall a critical moment where you didn't come up with it?

TB: Not always, not always. Indianapolis this year we tried it. I got hit pretty hard. You take a few shots in there.

Q: Is protecting yourself on those plays an important aspect?

TB: Sure, well I mean you're a quarterback so you don't have those big running back shoulders and all the air in my helmet that's pumped up to the max. Hopefully you don't take a big shot but I've definitely taken a few shots in my day.

Q: Is your reception last week an indication of how bad the receiving situation is right now?

TB: Again, it was a great call by Josh and I thought Danny [Amendola] made a great throw. Hopefully I'll be throwing to all the receivers this week and there won't be many more passes to me.

Q: Did it feel kind of odd being on the other end?

TB: Yeah, it's always a little bit different when you're out of your normal environment so when I get out there things happen very fast. Those guys close on you pretty quick. It was a good play in the game. I wish it would've resulted in points but we've got a good plan this week. Hopefully we can execute it no matter what Coach [Belichick] calls. I think we as players need to go out there and do a great job of execution because it's a good defense, they've played really well the last five games, so there's not going to be much margin for error for us this week.

Q: How are you holding up physically after absorbing so many hits the past few weeks?

TB: I feel good, fresh as lettuce.

Q: Is there one thing you can point to offensively that's led to you holding onto the ball longer as of late?

TB: Ideally you'd always like to get the ball out on time in the pass game. I think whether it's some things we've done schematically or the opposing team has done schematically against us has forced us to hold the ball a little bit longer. I wish we would just be able to stay in rhythm. Every offense I'm sure would love that. Judging by the results I need to get the ball out quicker. I've just got to find an open guy and try to get it to the guys that can actually do something with it because usually when it's in my hands there's nothing good happening – aside from the catch last week. I think we've just got to get it to the guys who can do something with it – the skill guys – that can ultimately get the ball in the end zone.

Q: How difficult will it be trying to correct your issues on third down against a defense that excels on third down?

TB: I think it's a lot of – its third down – but I think they've also, if you look at statistically, yeah, absolutely the first and second downs lead to long third downs and long third downs, nobody's good in third-and-eight-plus in the NFL. It's a passing down, the coverage is too tight, the rush is too good. If you make one or two of those per game it's usually pretty good for an offense. I think they've forced more teams into those situations than any other team in the league. They've just done a great job of negative plays on first and second down, whether that's negative plays in the run game, sacks, lowest completion percentage. They have all the stats and we're going to have to do a good job. It's obviously a big challenge for us and we've got to figure out a way to move the ball enough, take care of it, score points when we get opportunities, but they certainly make it hard.

Q: How hard is it for you guys to stay focused and ignore the outside noise?

TB: I think it's just believing in each other when you face the adversity that we faced the last couple weeks and nobody likes to lose games. I think all of our quality of life sucks when you lose games but that's just the way it is. It should be important. It should hurt when you lose because we put a lot into it. I think not obviously abandoning what the process is because I think we've done a good job preparing. We've just got to execute better. I think we've got to do a better job playing and then hopefully that results in wins. It hasn't been good enough the last two weeks. I think there's a lot of reasons obviously for that, and things that we can do better and hopefully this is the week for it.

Q: How does going up against a guy like Bill O'Brien who has familiarity with your system affect the play calling?

TB: I think there's a lot of crossover between the teams. Again, teams that we've played a lot like a Rex Ryan-coached defense – he's played against us a lot. Billy [O'Brien] being here, us knowing Billy, and George [Godsey], and Romeo [Crennel], and a lot of the players in their scheme and what they're asked to do. I think ultimately it's going to come down to how well we execute, and the plays and tackles and throws and runs and blocks. I think more so than we know each other's style, but at the same time it's going to come down to how well we execute.

Q: Do you have any insight into when Rob Gronkowski will be available?

TB: I'm not sure. Has he been available to you guys? No? Not yet? I'm not sure.

Q: How much do you miss him?

TB: He's a great player. I always wish we had these guys out. Everyone, whether it's Julian [Edelman] or [Rob] Gronkowski but different guys are dealing with different things. It's part of football season. I think you still have to be mentally tough to overcome whatever adversity you face and try to win a game so it may take on a little different form. Obviously when you lose good players it doesn't help at all but you've still got to figure out a way to have production and score points.

Q: How can you try and improve from some of the drops the receivers have had lately?

TB: I think we work on all those things in practice and the communication of when to expect the ball. Coach [Belichick] puts together a great game plan for us. Like I said, I know we're all capable of doing it. I certainly have a lot of confidence in the guys that I'm out there playing with. I certainly have confidence in the guys that I'm throwing the ball to or else I wouldn't throw it to them. I think it's just a matter of us ultimately going and making the plays when we have the opportunity to do it, and that starts with practice and doing it consistently in practice so we all can do it with confidence in the game.

BILL BELICHICK CONFERENCE CALL WITH HOUSTON MEDIA

Q: What have you seen from Brian Hoyer from the time you spent with him to where he is now?

BB: We saw a lot of what everybody is seeing from Brian. Smart kid, really handles himself well, has a lot of poise, has a lot of toughness, very good deep-ball thrower, sees coverages well even though he's not physically imposing, but he has good vision and good awareness and can certainly handle things at the line of scrimmage in terms of checks and audibles and that kind of thing. The big thing with Brian was he never got a chance to play here, which was a good thing for the team but kind of a bad for him. All his game experience was kind of for the most part preseason games, unlike [Matt] Cassel, who had a chance in 2008 to play 15 games. Brian was never in that position for us. He didn't get that opportunity until later, and he obviously made the most of it. I don't think we really see a lot different other than experience, which that's pretty valuable.

Q: What makes Danny Amendola the best option route runner in football?

BB: Danny has got a lot of good skills. He returns kicks, so he's a good ball handler. You can see his quickness and his ability to avoid tacklers in the open field and run with the ball after the catch. He's got good speed and he's able to separate, so the combination of speed, quickness and hands. And Danny is a smart player, he understands leverage and kind of when to speed up, when to sit down in a zone, that type of thing. He's good on scramble plays. He's gotten open on a lot of those. Not that our quarterback is a big time scrambler, but it comes up from time to time where he has the same connection with the quarterback on a loose play or a scramble play and turn that into getting open and creating a play there. All those things – the instinctiveness plus the skills. And he's tough. He's taken some big hits and hung onto the ball in really tight coverage in critical situations for us multiple times. That's another strong point for him.

Q: What have you see in Bill O'Brien's growth from when he was a quality control coach to where he is now with the Texans?

BB: I think Bill is a great coach, one of the best that I've had. He's right up there with all those guys. Very unusual to do what he did, to go from a coordinator position to a quality control position on our staff, but I think that shows you his work ethic, the confidence he has in himself. Then after Josh [McDaniels] left, he had the opportunity to work with the quarterbacks and be the offensive coordinator. I thought he did a great job with the staff, with the players and he was a big reason for a lot of our success during that timeframe. Bill has great leadership. He's really smart, but he's got a toughness about him and also that permeates to the team. I think we saw that during his two years at Penn State where even in a situation that's not good or things aren't going well or whatever, he's got a lot of mental toughness and is able to stay steady, composed, get people to follow him. And we had a number of situations, whether it was during a year or during a particular game where things like that came up and I saw the command and the presence and the poise, composure, good decision making that he has and showed multiple times. He's got a real good energy about him, and he's really a good football coach.

Q: Is there a way to quantify the advantages and disadvantages of going up against a guy that you have previous experience working with?

BB: It seems like that's every week – somebody who has coached on our staff or players that have played in our system for multiple years or had a significant role on our team. It seems like we have some element of that almost every week. I get that question from again whether it was a player or assistant coach or in this case a head coach, it's really pretty common. It's probably more common that that is the case than it isn't [the case]. In the end this game is going to come down to the teams on the field, how well they can execute and make plays at critical times in the game. Obviously all the key situations, turnovers, red area, third down, big plays, those are the plays that decide almost every game every Sunday in the NFL, and I'm sure it won't be any different this week.

Q: With your offensive line in flux, does your experience with Vince Wilfork help you prepare for him?

BB: We know him, he knows us, so we know what he knows and he knows what we know. I think that's just a game, that if you really want to get into that, I think it's a waste of a lot of energy that's not productive. It is what it is and just figure out the best way to deal with it and we still got to block him. Whether we know him or don't know him, we still got to block him. He's still got to defeat a block and tackle the runner or the quarterback or whoever it is. He knows [Bryan] Stork; Stork knows him. Honestly, we've played against guys that we played twice a year at the same position and playing those guys in a game is in a way probably better prepares you for playing the player in another game than practicing against a player because practice is practice. It's valuable but it's not the same as playing in a game when you're cutting and the defense is grabbing and there are other things that go on within the game that we don't do in practice for safety reasons. Like I said, I think if you played against a guy four, five, six, seven games, whatever it is playing him twice a year, you know that player better to play him in a game than you know a guy that you practice against because you haven't really seen quite that same style or level of play.

Q: You used to coach Lawrence Taylor and now you have to face J.J. Watt. How difficult is it to game plan around special players like that?

BB: Watt's a major force. There have been very few players I would put in the same conversation with Taylor but I would put Watt there. Now it's early in his career and he's done a lot already, Taylor did it over a long period of time, but Watt's done it pretty consistently now. He's that same kind of player. It's the same kind of player. I know he was the unanimous MVP last year. He's already earned that award this year, even if he didn't play the last four games, which this might be a good game for him to rest. But he's a dynamic player, very hard to block. You can't run at him, you can't run away from him. He wins with speed, he wins with quickness, he wins with power, he plays inside, he plays outside, he plays out on the tackle, he plays in on the guard, both sides of the line he's had production when they flipped him and he's played a little bit on the center, he's hard to block there, too, batted down I don't know how many passes. We've watched him bat them down for four or five years. He's very, very disruptive and can ruin the game. We've got to do a good job against him or it's going to be a long day. Now they have a lot of other good players on defense, too – I'm not saying that – but this guy is really, really special.

Q: What changes in your preparation week when you face a coach that you have previous experience with?

BB: I think we deal with that on a pretty regular basis. Coaches that have coached here or coaches that we've coached against multiple times or a coach on our staff that's coached with that person somewhere else, so maybe I don't know him directly but somebody on our staff has been in years of meetings with him. Again it's pretty much the same question that I answered before. The game is going to come down to the players and their execution on the field. Yeah, you know a little bit about them, they know a little bit about you, but that's the way it is every week to some degree and in some phase of the game.

Q: What are your thoughts on the Houston Texans putting in artificial turf?

BB: We haven't been on it, so I don't know.

Q: With the new movie "Concussion" coming out, what are your thoughts on that issue and seeing all the effects over the years?

BB: I'm not familiar with what you're referring to, so I haven't seen that. Obviously as a coach, there is nothing more important to me than the health and care of our players. Without healthy players, we don't have a team, so there is nothing more important than that. Whatever steps we can take on the medical end or on the football end to do the best we can to minimize any of those injuries or minimize the risk that the players are put in, I'm for. I've proposed and been involved in several rules that specifically relate to player safety as have many other coaches and organizations in the league, so I think that's something that all of us are always looking for. At the same time it's a contact sport, football is football, and when you have athletes that are the quality of the athletes we have in the National Football League competing at that high level, unfortunately there are going to be some injuries. But I think that overall the rules like on the defenseless receivers, roughing the quarterback, things like that, you see a lot fewer of those hits than we saw three, four years ago, so I think there is definitely some progress in some of those areas. Again that's really a bigger picture discussion that people who are a lot smarter than I am, that have a lot more experience in dealing with the medical side of that, they really should be involved in that and consulted on. As a coach, I do everything that I can to try to train the players and put them in the best physical condition we can get them in, which includes everything – their training, their flexibility and so forth – and we try to practice and play in a way that gives us the best chance to win and not put anybody in any unnecessary health risk situations that we possibly can. That's the way I look at it.

DEVIN MCCOURTY CONFERENCE CALL WITH HOUSTON MEDIA

Q: What are your initial thoughts on the Texans' offense when you watch them on film?

DM: I think the first thing is they're tough to prepare for. They do a ton of different things from an offensive standpoint as far a personnel and play-calling. It's really a true game-plan offense, where what exactly you're going to get each week you really don't know. They change it up and obviously, DeAndre Hopkins stands out on film. He makes some great catches down the field, and also they use the receivers and backs in the pass and run game.

Q: You run a similar offensive game plan as the Texans. Does that help you prepare for them since it's so unpredictable?

DM: I think it will a little bit. As far as when we play against our offense in training camp, we know a lot of the personnel can play different [positions], they can do a lot of different things, so we're prepared for that, but I still think it's a little different because their personnel is different. Everything we do offensively won't be the same as what they do, so we'll definitely have to prepare a little differently.

Q: What have you seen from DeAndre Hopkins and how tough is it to prepare for a guy like that?

DM: It's very tough. There's times where people have pretty good coverage one him and he has the ability to go up and get the ball and make tough catches with one hand, or any way he can try to get to the ball. He does a really good job of making tough catches, especially in traffic.

Q: What did it mean to get Jamie Collins back on defense last week?

DM: It's big. He's a big part of our defense. He's a guy that can do a ton of different things on the field. Any time you have a guy that's out there that much who plays a high percentage of plays, not having him is different, and when you get him back, it was good for our defense. I think it was good for him just to be able to get back out there and feel good being on the field.

Q: You guys started off 10-0 and have lost two straight games. What's been going on the past couple of weeks and what have you done to fix the problems?

DM: At this point in the season, we've all got do a little bit more to play better. I think we're like any other team. When you come off two losses, you understand you have to execute better and play better football, so our focus is on that. Our coaching staff is going to point us in the right direction, but it's up to us as players to really go out there and get it. We're excited this week and anxious to get back on the practice field today and will try to have a better show out there on Sunday.

Q: What's something you've personally been working on this year?