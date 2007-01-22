Billy Joel to perform national anthem

Official website of the New England Patriots

Grammy-award winning performer Billy Joel will sing the national anthem during the Super Bowl XLI pregame show on CBS at Dolphin Stadium in South Florida on Sunday, Feb. 4, the NFL announced.

Jan 22, 2007 at 02:30 AM

(Jan. 22, 2007) -- Grammy-award winning performer Billy Joel will sing the national anthem during the Super Bowl XLI pregame show on CBS at Dolphin Stadium in South Florida on Sunday, Feb. 4, the NFL announced. Joel becomes the first performer to sing the national anthem twice in the Super Bowl.

Joel, who has won six Grammys and been nominated for 23 total, is one of the world's most- popular recording artists. His extensive list of accomplishments includes selling more than 100 million records, 33 Top 40 hits. He was awarded the Grammy Legend Award (1991), inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame (1992) and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame (1999).

Joel's other Super Bowl performance was also in South Florida, prior to Super Bowl XXIII in 1989.

Super Bowl XL was watched by more than 141 million viewers in the U.S. last year. It is annually the nation's highest-rated TV program and the most-watched single-day sporting event. The game will be broadcast to a potential worldwide audience of 1 billion in more than 230 countries and territories.

Joel is among many great performers who have been honored with singing the Super Bowl national anthem including: Diana Ross, Neil Diamond, Whitney Houston, Harry Connick, Jr., Garth Brooks, Natalie Cole, Vanessa Williams, Luther Vandross, Jewel, Cher, Faith Hill, the Backstreet Boys, Mariah Carey, Dixie Chicks, Beyoncé Knowles and many more.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

