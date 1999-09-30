Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Fri Mar 18 - 12:00 AM | Sun Mar 20 - 12:55 AM

2022 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Matthew Slater weighed 'responsibilities off the field' in decision to re-sign

Report: Jakob Johnson signs with Raiders

Slater excited to be back for a 15th go-round with Patriots

Patriots sign defensive back Terrance Mitchell

Reports: Patriots won't tender Gunner Olszewski, Bolden bolts for Vegas

Report: Patriots trade Shaq Mason to Bucs

Analysis: With two guards gone, how does Patriots O-line adjust?

Could the addition of Mack Wilson be a sign of changes to come?

Report: James White re-signs with Patriots

Report: Patriots swap linebackers with Browns

Patriots Mailbag: Replacing J.C. Jackson, finding free agents and more

Report: Kicker Nick Folk returning to Pats on two-year deal

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Report: Devin McCourty back with Patriots on one-year deal

Report: Patriots to use second-round RFA tender on Jakobi Meyers

Patriots 2022 Free Agency Primer

2022 Free Agent Forecast: Full Positional Breakdown

NFL Free Agency 2022: Frequently Asked Questions

2022 Free Agent Forecast: Cornerbacks

Bishop could see time in Cleveland

With the status of several players still up in the air for Sunday’s game, rookie quarterback may be included on the active roster at Cleveland.

Sep 30, 1999 at 05:13 PM

With the status of several players still up in the air for Sunday's game, rookie quarterback may be included on the active roster at Cleveland.

Earlier this week, Chris Floyd, Tebucky Jones, Kevin Faulk were all listed as questionable, while Harold Shaw was listed as doubtful. On Friday, Head Coach Pete Carroll said it was still too early to determine the active roster.

"There's a chance that a couple of guys who normally wouldn't be active will be activated for this week," Carroll said. "Michael [Bishop] is one of those guys under consideration. Anybody on the 53 [man roster] is really under consideration this week."

Of the injured players, Floyd is the only one who has been able to get substantial practice in this week. Carroll said that Faulk has been able to run on the side, but whether or not he is held out will be a game time decision.

Bishop spent some time on special teams during the preseason. Also in his favor for this week is New England's opponent, the expansion Browns. Bishop electrified fans with his play making during the preseason games, and Carroll would like to see what he can do in a regular season tilt.

"I understand why people ask the questions about him. I saw the same things they saw," Carroll said. "I loved the way he played in the preseason. Drew [Bledsoe] is doing pretty good though. So it's hard to want to take him out for any reason at all. I would love to see Michael play in some games. When the opportunity presents itself, we'll hopefully get him in there. His development needs to continue. A backup quarterback can get pretty stagnant."

The development process has made Bishop make some major adjustments.

"This kid has been a warrior football player. He has been the key focal point in every game he's ever been involved in," Carroll said. "It's hard for him, and I can totally relate to him. He's got to figure out a whole new mindset. It's natural. He should be frustrated. He wants to play."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Report: Linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley close to re-signing with Patriots

The Patriots are reportedly close to bringing back a familiar linebacker.
news

Patriots Free Agency week two reset

Here's a recap of where the Patriots stand one week into 2022's Free Agency period.
news

Mac Jones happy to see another Alabama teammate join Patriots

New England acquired former Crimson Tide defensive end Mack Wilson in a trade with the Cleveland Browns.
news

Patriots y la agencia libre: El aporte de los firmados

Veamos cómo deberán contribuir los agentes libres recientemente firmados.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Report: Linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley close to re-signing with Patriots

Patriots Free Agency week two reset

Mac Jones happy to see another Alabama teammate join Patriots

Patriots Acquire LB Mack Wilson in a Trade with Cleveland in Exchange for DL Chase Winovich; Trade G Shaq Mason to Tampa Bay for a 2022 Fifth-Round Draft Pick

Patriots Re-Sign RB James White

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Matthew Slater 3/17: "I think the culture we've created here is bigger than any one person"

Patriots special teams captain Matthew Slater addresses the media on Thursday, March 17, 2022.

Pelissero: Patriots trade LB Chase Winovich to Browns for LB Mack Wilson

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports New England Patriots trade LB Chase Winovich to Browns for LB Mack Wilson.

Do Your Life: Brian Hoyer

Get an inside look at Brian Hoyer's family's NFL journey in this episode of 'Do Your Life.'

Rapoport: Patriots, Devin McCourty agree on 1-year, $9M contract

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport shares the New England Patriots and DB Devin McCourty agree on 1-year, $9M contract.

Mailbag: Who will the Patriots target in Free Agency?

With free agency beginning next week, Tamara Brown and Mike Dussault answer your questions on which positions and players the Patriots may pursue.

Charles Davis: Five players who boosted draft stock at 2022 combine

NFL Network's Charles Davis reveals five players who boosted their draft stock at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine, including Kenny Pickett, Malik Willis, Aidan Hutchinson, Jordan Davis and Travon Walker.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Could these former Patriots make sense in Free Agency?

Taking a look at some former Pats that are due to hit the open market and could potentially fill some needs for the team in a second stint.

Patriots finalize their 2022 opponents

We take an early look ahead to next regular season now that every Patriots opponent has been determined.

Patriots locked into seven 2022 draft picks

With the close of the NFL's Wild Card round, the order of the draft's first round is getting closer to set.

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

New England Patriots Awarded Germany as an International Home Marketing Area Effective January 1, 2022

As part of the National Football League's International Home Marketing Area (HMA) initiative, the New England Patriots submitted a proposal and were awarded Germany as their international home market.
Advertising