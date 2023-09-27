Official website of the New England Patriots

live
LIVE: Patriots Unfiltered Wed Sep 27 | 11:55 AM - 02:00 PM

Belichick Breakdown: Pharaoh Brown's TD, Run Defense, Matthew Judon's Safety and More Key Plays from Win Over the Jets

Sights and Sounds: Week 3 vs. New York Jets

21 Questions: Get to know Patriots RB Ezekiel Elliott

NFL Notes: Rookie Gonzalez impresses out of the gate

Unfiltered Mailbag: Where has the Patriots Offense Improved in the First Three Weeks of the Season? 

Locker Room Celebration Following Win Over Jets

After Further Review: Evaluating the Patriots Passing Game, Christian Gonzalez's Performance, and More in the Win Over the Jets

New faces emerge from Patriots first victory

Bill Belichick on WEEI: "We moved the ball ... just need to score more points"

5 Keys from Patriots first win of the 2023 season

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From a Much-Needed Win for the Patriots in the Meadowlands

Mac Jones 9/24: "Really proud of those guys"

Bill Belichick 9/24: "Glad to get out of here with a win"

Patriots vs. Jets Highlights | NFL Week 3

Photos: Patriots at Jets Week 3

Chad Ryland's 51-yard FG has some major bend action

Can't Miss Play: Mac Jones with a 58-yard touchdown pass to Pharaoh Brown

Christian Barmore engulfs Zach Wilson for 12-yard sack

Mac Jones threads pass to Bourne in coverage for 17-yard gain

Chad Ryland sinks 48-yard FG for first points of game

Blue Mantis Named Official IT Services and Distribution Partner of Gillette Stadium and the New England Patriots

Blue Mantis and Kraft Sports + Entertainment, announced today that Blue Mantis, a leading digital strategy and services provider delivering managed services, cybersecurity, and cloud solutions, has been named the Official IT services and distribution partner of Gillette Stadium and the New England Patriots.

Sep 27, 2023 at 09:52 AM
blue-mantis-lockup-logo-16x9

PORTSMOUTH, NH, Sept. 27, 2023 – Blue Mantis and Kraft Sports + Entertainment, announced today that Blue Mantis, a leading digital strategy and services provider delivering managed services, cybersecurity, and cloud solutions, has been named the Official IT services and distribution partner of Gillette Stadium and the New England Patriots.

Under the terms of the multi-faceted, multi-year agreement, Kraft Sports + Entertainment has engaged Blue Mantis to deliver a complete range of IT, cloud and cybersecurity services through its distribution and technology partners to the portfolio of Kraft Group businesses to meet their current and future technology requirements. 

As part of the agreement, Blue Mantis will receive in-stadium digital signage and will have the opportunity to leverage the New England Patriots and Gillette Stadium logos to create content to support its prospecting, marketing and sales efforts. Blue Mantis and its technology partners will also have the opportunity to engage with businesses and high-level executives on-site at Gillette Stadium during events year-round. Additionally, the company will have a dedicated suite featuring a board room to be used for clients, prospects and partner meetings.

"Blue Mantis is thrilled and honored to partner with Kraft Sports + Entertainment to modernize and protect the digital assets of Gillette Stadium and the various Kraft Group businesses," said Josh Dinneen, President, Blue Mantis. "We've long admired the Kraft Group. It is a world-class organization that has attained incredible success on the field, in entertainment and in business. As an in-stadium sponsor, we now have a highly visible and versatile platform to further raise awareness for the Blue Mantis brand and deliver business opportunities for our technology partners."

"Blue Mantis is an ideal technology partner for Kraft Sports + Entertainment," said Michael Israel, Chief Information Officer, The Kraft Group. "The firm brings a 30-year track record of success in helping businesses innovate, mitigate and defend against advanced cyber threats and stay ahead of the digital revolution. We look forward to working with Blue Mantis and its partners to further strengthen the Kraft Group businesses." 

Israel will join Blue Mantis executives, customers and partners next month at Cloudscape 2023, participating in a panel discussion on How to Lead a Successful Cloud Transformation: Insights and Advice from Top CIOs.

Working through a select group of technology partners, Blue Mantis will deliver award-winning solutions to the Kraft Group businesses in the following areas:

  • Microsoft Licensing and Application Development 
  • Enterprise Endpoint Protection (Anti-Virus/Malware)
  • Data Protection and Governance
  • Managed Network Security/Compliance
  • Remote Access and Compliance
  • Enterprise Backup and Data Protection

Blue Mantis offers a broad portfolio of digital technology services across seven core competencies: Managed Services, Cybersecurity & Risk Management, Cloud, Carrier Services, Modern Workspace, Networking, and Datacenter Modernization. The company has received numerous industry accolades over the years, most recently being named as one of the top MSPs in the United States for technical expertise and revenue growth by Channel Futures. Additionally, the Channel Company's CRN recently named Blue Mantis to its 2023 Fast Growth 150 list of top solutions providers.

About Kraft Sports + Entertainment

Kraft Sports + Entertainment, a division of The Kraft Group, oversees marketing, sales, content development, and event operations for the New England Patriots, the New England Revolution and Gillette Stadium. Led by Robert and Jonathan Kraft, Kraft Sports + Entertainment has set the standard for delivering world-class concerts and sporting events to the people of New England for more than 20 years.

About Blue Mantis

Blue Mantis is a leading strategic digital technology services provider with a 30+ year history of successfully helping clients achieve business modernization by applying next-generation technologies including managed services, cybersecurity and cloud. Headquartered in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, the company provides digital technology services and strategic guidance to ensure clients quickly adapt and grow through automation and innovation. Blue Mantis partners with more than 1,200 leading mid-market and enterprise organizations in a multitude of vertical industries and is backed by leading private equity firm, Abry Partners.

Related Content

news

Patriots Sign Two Players to the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced today that they have signed CB Breon Borders and CB Azizi Hearn to the practice squad.
news

Patriots Sign Two Players to the Practice Squad

The New England Patriots announced today that they signed QB Ian Book and rookie DB William Hooper to the practice squad.
news

Patriots Broadcast Tops Boston Market Weekly Ratings In Season Opener

The Patriots broadcast on CBS topped the Boston market weekly ratings, surpassing viewership numbers by over 25% from the Patriots Week 1 game and home opener from 2022. The game averaged 1,400,320 viewers and peaked at 7:15 p.m. with 1,493,750 viewers as New England faced off against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at Gillette Stadium. 
news

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24
news

Patriots Sign RB Ty Montgomery II and QB Bailey Zappe to the 53-Man Roster; Elevate LB Calvin Munson to the Active Roster; Place DB Jack Jones on IR and List QB Matt Corral as Exempt/Left Squad

The Patriots announced today that they signed RB Ty Montgomery II and QB Bailey Zappe from the practice squad to the 53-man roster and elevated LB Calvin Munson to the active roster from the practice squad. In addition, the Patriots placed DB Jack Jones on injured reserve and list QB Matt Corral as Exempt/Left Squad.
news

New England Patriots Launch 2023 Patriots High School Coach of the Week Program

The New England Patriots are thrilled to announce the kickoff of the Patriots High School Coach of the Week program for the 2023 season.
news

Kraft Family, Gillette Stadium Officials and Partners Celebrate Completion of North End Zone Renovation Project

Officials announce Gillette Stadium Lighthouse will open to the general public October 1.
news

Patriots Sign TE Pharaoh Brown to the 53-Man Roster; Place OL Riley Reiff on IR; Sign DL Jeremiah Pharms Jr. to the Practice Squad

The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed TE Pharaoh Brown to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and placed OL Riley Reiff on injured reserve. 
news

Patriots Make a Series of Transactions

The New England Patriots announced today that they have claimed and were awarded QB Matt Corral off waivers from Carolina. Corral was released by Carolina on Aug. 31. In addition, the Patriots signed WR T.J. Luther and WR Jalen Reagor to the practice squad and released WR Thyrick Pitts from the practice squad.
news

Patriots Place WR Tyquan Thornton on Injured Reserve

The Patriots announced today that they have placed WR Tyquan Thornton on injured reserve.
news

Patriots sign 15 players to the practice squad

The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed fifteen players to the practice squad.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Blue Mantis Named Official IT Services and Distribution Partner of Gillette Stadium and the New England Patriots

Game Preview: New England Patriots at Dallas Cowboys | NFL Week 4

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Cowboys

Patriots Place DL Daniel Ekuale on Injured Reserve and Release DB William Hooper from the Practice Squad

Unfiltered Mailbag: Where has the Patriots Offense Improved in the First Three Weeks of the Season? 

21 Questions: Get to know Patriots RB Ezekiel Elliott

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Mac Jones 9/27: "They look really good top to bottom"

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media on Wednesday, September 27, 2023.

Hunter Henry 9/27: "Focused on the Cowboys" 

Patriots tight end Hunter Henry addresses the media on Wednesday, September 27, 2023.

David Andrews 9/27: "Got a good challenge this week"

Patriots center David Andrews addresses the media on Wednesday, September 27, 2023.

Bill Belichick on Cowboys 9/27: "A really good football team ... They've been good for quite a while"

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Wednesday, September 27, 2023.

Belichick Breakdown: Pharaoh Brown's TD, Run Defense, Matthew Judon's Safety and More Key Plays from Win Over the Jets

Scott Zolak and Patriots head coach Bill Belichick breakdown highlights from the Patriots offense and defense in their week three win against the New York Jets. Belichick spotlights Pharaoh Brown's TD, the run defense, Matthew Judon's safety and more.

Sights and Sounds: Week 3 vs. New York Jets

Get an inside look at the Patriots 15-10 win against the New York Jets on this edition of Sights and Sounds.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 

Patriots 2023 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremonies to be Held at Noon on Saturday, Oct. 21

Induction ceremonies for Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia are free and open to the public.
Advertising