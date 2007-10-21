Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Tue Mar 15 | 02:00 PM - 11:59 PM

Report: Patriots trade Shaq Mason to Bucs

Analysis: With two guards gone, how does Patriots O-line adjust?

2022 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Could the addition of Mack Wilson be a sign of changes to come?

Report: James White re-signs with Patriots

Report: Patriots swap linebackers with Browns

Patriots Mailbag: Replacing J.C. Jackson, finding free agents and more

Report: Kicker Nick Folk returning to Pats on two-year deal

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Report: Devin McCourty back with Patriots on one-year deal

Report: Patriots to use second-round RFA tender on Jakobi Meyers

Patriots 2022 Free Agency Primer

2022 Free Agent Forecast: Full Positional Breakdown

NFL Free Agency 2022: Frequently Asked Questions

2022 Free Agent Forecast: Cornerbacks

Mac Jones walks grounds at The Players Championship while home in Jacksonville

2022 Free Agent Forecast: Safeties

Could these former Patriots make sense in Free Agency?

Patriots host TAPS Young Adult Experience for surviving children and siblings of fallen military members

2022 Free Agent Forecast: Wide Receivers

Brady gets 6 more TD passes as Patriots stay unbeaten

Tom Brady emerged from the locker room Sunday wearing a suit and tie complemented by a pocket scarf, his stylish look marred only by a few small drink stains on one side. So he's not perfect.

Oct 21, 2007 at 04:00 AM

MIAMI -- Tom Brady emerged from the locker room Sunday wearing a suit and tie complemented by a pocket scarf, his stylish look marred only by a few small drink stains on one side.

So he's not perfect.

But he and the New England Patriots are awfully good.

Flawless at the start and off the bench, Brady threw a team-record six touchdown passes to help the unbeaten Patriots rout the winless Miami Dolphins 49-28.

With his team comfortably ahead, Brady came out early in the fourth quarter, then re-entered and threw for New England's final score. His TD total exceeded his career high of five, set last week against Dallas.

"He's looking awesome," Dolphins linebacker Zach Thomas said. "He has always been awesome. That's where it all starts for them. But he has more talent to work with now."

The Patriots, who led 42-7 at halftime, improved to 7-0 for the first time in their 48-year history.

"We've got a long way to go," Brady said. "Our goals are bigger than winning seven games this year."

Brady completed his first 11 passes for 220 yards and four scores, including throws of 35 and 50 yards to Randy Moss. His other touchdown passes covered 14 and 16 yards to Wes Welker, 30 to Donte Stallworth and 2 to Kyle Brady.

"Those guys are making the plays," Brady said. "I'm just throwing it. They're making my job awful easy."

Brady has 27 touchdown passes after seven games and is on pace for 61. The NFL record is 49 set by Peyton Manning in 2004.

The drubbing was the biggest downer yet for the Dolphins, who fell to 0-7 for the first time in their 41 seasons. They next play the New York Giants in London.

"We can't win in America," defensive end Jason Taylor said. "Maybe we can win overseas."

Miami also lost running back Ronnie Brown to a knee injury in the third quarter. Brown, who came into the game leading the NFL in yards from scrimmage, is scheduled to undergo an MRI exam Monday.

The Patriots have won all seven of their games by at least 17 points, matching a league record to start a season. They showed little letup until backup quarterback Matt Cassel entered the game with 11 minutes left.

When Taylor intercepted Cassel's second pass and returned it 36 yards for a touchdown to make the score 42-21, Patriots coach Bill Belichick sent Brady back in.

"I did it because of the score," Belichick said. "One more turnover, and then it's a 14-point game in the middle of the fourth quarter."

"Coach Belichick looked back over at me and goes, 'Yep, you're going back in,' " Brady said. "By that time I had taken all my stuff off, so I suited back up."

Brady then drove New England 59 yards in four plays, the last a touchdown pass to Welker.

The Patriots were that relentless all afternoon, dominating even on special teams. Willie Andrews returned a kickoff 77 yards for a touchdown. The first time the Patriots punted, Chris Hanson's kick pinned the Dolphins at their 1.

Even when Miami forced New England into a third-and-18 situation, Brady hit Moss for a touchdown. Moss outfought defenders in the end zone for both of his scores, making one of the catches one-handed.

"If you want to know why we're 0-7, you look at plays like that, and it says a lot," Miami cornerback Andre Goodman said.

But the entire NFL is struggling to stop Moss, who has 10 touchdown catches in his first season with the Patriots.

"You give him a chance, he usually comes down with it," Brady said. "He's such a mismatch. He has a size and speed advantage on every defender he plays against."

Brady finished 21-for-25 for 354 yards and no turnovers. For the second game in a row, the Patriots scored their highest points total in 23 years. Their 42 points by halftime were a franchise record for a half.

Notes: S Renaldo Hill hurt his right knee on Moss' second touchdown pass. S Courtney Bryan hurt his thigh, further depleting Miami at a position plagued by injuries. ... Taylor's touchdown was the eighth of his career, breaking the modern career NFL record for a defensive lineman he shared with George Martin. ... Patriots RB Laurence Maroney returned after missing three games with a groin injury. He carried six times for 31 yards.

Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Analysis: With two guards gone, how does Patriots O-line adjust?

Analyzing the loss of starting guards Ted Karras and Shaq Mason.
news

Report: Patriots trade Shaq Mason to Bucs

The Patriots are sending one of their starting guards to Tampa Bay in exchange for a draft pick according to various reports.
news

Report: James White re-signs with Patriots

The Patriots are bringing back a veteran captain on a two year deal according to reports.
news

Matt Judon takes on unofficial recruiting role during NFL free agency

The linebacker is hard at work helping woo players into coming to the Patriots.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Analysis: With two guards gone, how does Patriots O-line adjust?

Report: Patriots trade Shaq Mason to Bucs

Report: James White re-signs with Patriots

Matt Judon takes on unofficial recruiting role during NFL free agency

Could the addition of Mack Wilson be a sign of changes to come?

2022 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Pelissero: Patriots trade LB Chase Winovich to Browns for LB Mack Wilson

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports New England Patriots trade LB Chase Winovich to Browns for LB Mack Wilson.

Do Your Life: Brian Hoyer

Get an inside look at Brian Hoyer's family's NFL journey in this episode of 'Do Your Life.'

Rapoport: Patriots, Devin McCourty agree on 1-year, $9M contract

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport shares the New England Patriots and DB Devin McCourty agree on 1-year, $9M contract.

Mailbag: Who will the Patriots target in Free Agency?

With free agency beginning next week, Tamara Brown and Mike Dussault answer your questions on which positions and players the Patriots may pursue.

Charles Davis: Five players who boosted draft stock at 2022 combine

NFL Network's Charles Davis reveals five players who boosted their draft stock at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine, including Kenny Pickett, Malik Willis, Aidan Hutchinson, Jordan Davis and Travon Walker.

Which DBs from 2022 draft class will make immediate impact in NFL?

NFL Network's Brian Baldinger and Andrew Hawkins discuss which defensive backs from the 2022 NFL Draft class will make an immediate impact in the NFL.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Could these former Patriots make sense in Free Agency?

Taking a look at some former Pats that are due to hit the open market and could potentially fill some needs for the team in a second stint.

Patriots finalize their 2022 opponents

We take an early look ahead to next regular season now that every Patriots opponent has been determined.

Patriots locked into 21st overall pick

With the close of the NFL's Wild Card round, the order of the draft's first round is getting closer to set.

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

New England Patriots Awarded Germany as an International Home Marketing Area Effective January 1, 2022

As part of the National Football League's International Home Marketing Area (HMA) initiative, the New England Patriots submitted a proposal and were awarded Germany as their international home market.
Advertising