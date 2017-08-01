Official website of the New England Patriots

Brandin Cooks Press Conference Transcript 8/1

Patriots Wide Receiver Brandin Cooks addresses the media his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Tuesday, August 1, 2017

Aug 01, 2017 at 12:00 AM
New England Patriots

Q: Was it getting a little physical out there with the pads coming on now and camp settling in?

BC: That's the name of the game when the pads come on, right? We get to build that foundation which we haven't been able to do all spring with no pads. So now that they're on, we can practice some of that physicality and get going.

Q: Can you understand when guys do get a little more physical like they did today?

BC: I mean I didn't even see that.

Q: You didn't see it?

BC: No, my head was in the clouds, you know? Just trying to get used to the sun again but, like I said, physicality is the name of the game. Things are going to happen and we just have to be ready for it.

Q: Does Coach Belichick make it clear that if you guys fight you're going to be tossed from practice?

BC: Absolutely, we don't have time to waste.

Q: Does it feeling like training camp today with the heat and the tempers flaring?

BC: Yeah, absolutely. I mean this is what training camp is all about. You grind through it, those days where it's hot outside. From the beginning of the day to the end of the day that's what it's all about. It's about who's going to work through it or not.

Q: As a speed guy, how much does a day like today help you get your cardio and practice reps?

BC: Yeah, I like to think the more that you can run the better. So getting your cardio up, whatever the case may be, we're all going through it. So we just have to muscle through it.

Q: How are you acclimating to this new team, system and experience?

BC: I think I'm acclimated pretty well. It's football at the end of the day. Just paying attention, staying focused, doing your job – as long as you do that around here I think you'll be alright.

Q: This is obviously a new experience but has it been a fun experience?

BC: It's a blessing. I'll tell you that much. It's more than fun.

Q: In just five practices, how much have you learned and gelled with the team?

BC: I wouldn't necessarily just say the five practices. In the spring we had a lot of time to learn as well. So [when] you put all that together I think I've been learning at a good pace. Like I said, my motto is to catch up so I don't get left behind.

Q: Is there a certain level of excitement for you when the pads finally come on?

BC: Yeah, because now you're playing football. Now that's what real football is all about - helmet, shoulder pads, thigh pads, knee pads, you name it. All of it is on and so now we can get going.

Q: What is this group of wide receivers like?

BC: Oh man, it's a competitive group. Everyone has their special traits. We make each other better. There is no selfishness in the room and that's what a group is all about. When you have a group like that, you tend to see it more than not.

Q: How excited are you about the level of talent and competitiveness here?

BC: Extremely excited. It's going to push us every single day that we come out here from now until the end of the season.

Q: Is it amazing to you that Tom Brady will be 40 years old in a couple of days?

BC: Yes. Wow. I mean I'm only 23 so let's put it like that. This guy is still playing this game so hats off to him. That's amazing. That's a special milestone to hit and I'm happy for him.

Q: What has it been like playing with him?

BC: To play with a guy like that is special. The way that he pays attention to the game, he makes you up your level a little more. So when you have that from a teammate you can't ask for anything more.

Q: Are you seeing any similarities between Tom Brady and your previous quarterback, Drew Brees, in terms of how they go about their business?

BC: They're both professionals. They're both great quarterbacks. They have their similarities, but hey, at the end of the day I'm here now and I'm focused on this, not necessarily what I had before. [I'm] just here, focused on the moment right now and forgetting about what happened in the past and forgetting about what's going to happen in the future.

Q: Have you thought about what kind of gift you might get Tom Brady?

BC: I mean it wouldn't be a gift if I said it. What if he watches this, right? So I can't say anything about that.

Q: Where would you rank yourself in terms of fastest player on the team?

BC: There are a lot of cheetahs in this offense I like to think. So with that being said, to be honest, I don't really think about it. I just come out here and focus on what I have to do. If something like that happens one day with a race then, hey, so be it. But right now it's all about football and how we can win games.

Q: What does the word speed mean to you in particular?

BC: I never thought about it. It's just second nature.

Q: Have you ever just stepped back and considered yourself fortunate to have gone from playing with Drew Brees to Tom Brady?

BC: I would just say I'm blessed. I'm blessed. There's nothing else more to say.

