8 Keys from Patriots last-second win over Bills

Patriots Hall of Fame Induction of Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia

Halftime Ceremony: Honoring Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia

Mac Jones' tight-window strike hits Pharaoh Brown for 26-yard gain

Mac Jones' TD pass to Bourne extends Pats' lead to 22-10

J.C. Jackson bats away Allen's pass to Diggs in end zone

Ja'Whaun Bentley's big hit on Knox jars ball loose on fourth down

Jack Jones plants Diggs into turf with fury short of first-down marker

Photos: Patriots vs. Bills Week 7

Demario Douglas flashes his speed on 20-yard end-around pickup

Hunter Henry absorbs significant contact on 13-yard reception

Christian Barmore leads trio of Patriots into sack of Josh Allen

Kendrick Bourne floors his gas pedal for 33-yard gain down sideline

Anfernee Jennings engulfs James Cook quickly for 5-yard TFL

Ezekiel Elliott rushes for a 2-yard touchdown vs. Buffalo Bills

Mac Jones delivers 16-yard completion to Demario Douglas in early going

Rhamondre Stevenson looks shifty on 14-yard rumble

Jabrill Peppers intercepts Josh Allen pass

Week 7 Inactives: Patriots vs. Bills

Inactive Analysis: Cole Strange, Demario Douglas, Jack Jones Return to the Lineup for the Patriots vs. Bills

Brees answers 'Who dat?' with Super Bowl MVP performance

Drew Brees grew up in Texas and started playing for pay in faraway San Diego. But he made New Orleans his home and its cause uniquely his own.

Feb 08, 2010 at 12:00 AM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Drew Brees grew up in Texas and started playing for pay in faraway San Diego. But he made New Orleans his home and its cause uniquely his own.

After 43 years of Saints futility and one of the finest quarterbacking performances ever delivered in a Super Bowl, Brees made sure there's no need to ask "Who dat?" anymore.

Thanks to Brees, the answer to "Who dat say they gonna beat them Saints?" is nobody.

"We just believed in ourselves, and we knew that we had an entire city and maybe an entire country behind us," Brees said Sunday after being voted MVP in New Orleans' 31-17 victory over the Indianapolis Colts. "What can I say? I tried to imagine what this moment would be like for a long time, and it's better than expected."

"I'm just feeling like it was all meant to be. What can I say? The birth of my son, and in the first year of his life, we won a Super Bowl championship."

The people of New Orleans now will embrace Brees tighter than some of their kinfolk. It didn't hurt, of course, that when Brees arrived in 2006, both he and the city were at a crossroad.

A torn labrum in his throwing shoulder in the final game of the 2005 season, coupled with young Chargers passer Philip Rivers waiting in the wings, made Brees expendable in San Diego and left him wondering whether his career already was on the downside. When Saints coach Sean Payton drove Brees around New Orleans hoping to sell him on joining the Saints, the quarterback realized, seeing residents struggling to cope with the devastation wrought by Hurricane Katrina, that he'd found the perfect place to begin his own comeback.

"Four years ago, who ever thought this would happen?" Brees said, still fighting back tears.

Earlier, as confetti swirled just above the playing surface at Sun Life Stadium, Brees' eyes already were watering, trying not to cry as he held his son, Baylen, who was wearing a Saints jersey with his father's name on the back and a headset so the loud celebration wouldn't scare him. Brees struggled yet one more time to keep his emotions in check as he lifted the silver Lombardi Trophy over his head.

But a few minutes into his post-game interview, Brees simply quit trying.

"Eighty-five percent of the city was under water, all the residents evacuated all over the country, people never knowing if they were coming back or if New Orleans would come back," he said. "But not only the city came back, and the team came back ... when the players got there, we all looked at one another and said, 'We're going to rebuild together.'

"We leaned on each other," Brees said, pausing as he choked up. "This is the culmination of that."

Yet in the same way that New Orleans' progress has come in fits and starts, so it was with the Saints in Super Bowl XLIV. After a rocky first quarter, Brees found his rhythm midway through the second quarter and finished with a record-tying 32 completions in 39 attempts for 288 yards and two touchdowns. He was never finer than during what turned out to be the go-ahead scoring drive, stringing together seven straight completions -- to seven different receivers.

"Phenomenal," Saints wide receiver Marques Colston said. "You really can't put that kind of performance in words. To have 32 completions and two drops, he deserves the MVP.

"Hopefully," he added, "you guys (in the media) can start putting Drew in that elite quarterback conversation."

Consider it a done deal.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

5 Dinge, die uns beim Spiel gegen die Bills aufgefallen sind

Die Patriots bezwingen die Buffalo Bills mit 29:25 und holen sich endlich wieder einen Sieg!
8 Keys from Patriots last-second win over Bills

Instant analysis following the Patriots thrilling Week 7 win over the Buffalo Bills.
Gamebook: Patriots vs. Bills Week 7

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 7 game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, October 22, 2023.
Inactive Analysis: Cole Strange, Demario Douglas, Jack Jones Return to the Lineup for the Patriots vs. Bills

The Patriots offense will get a boost with a healthier interior offensive line and wide receiver group, while Jones will make his season debut on Sunday. 
Inside the Locker Room: Bill Belichick delivers postgame speech to players following win over the Bills

Go inside the Patriots locker room following their 29-25 victory in week 7 against the Buffalo Bills.

Bill Belichick 10/22: "Good team victory"

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Sunday, October 22, 2023.

Ethan Donn Plays Stunning National Anthem Rendition on Violin

Violinist Ethan Donn plays a stunning rendition of the National Anthem for fans at Gillette Stadium prior to the Patriots game against the Buffalo Bills.

Mac Jones 10/22: "I want to continue to make people believe"

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media during his postgame press conference on Sunday, October 22, 2023.

Rhamondre Stevenson 10/22: "Everybody was just poised"

Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson addresses the media on Sunday, October 22, 2023.

Mike Gesicki 10/22: "When our best was needed, he [Mac Jones] delivered"

Patriots tight end Mike Gesicki addresses the media on Sunday, October 22, 2023.
Vrabel, Scarnecchia take their places at The Hall

Patriots greats Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia received their red jackets as they were inducted into the team's Hall of Fame.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 
