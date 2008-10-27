Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Best of Patriots Radio Thu May 04 - 03:45 PM | Tue May 09 - 11:55 AM

Connecting the Dots That Made First-Rounder Christian Gonzalez a Perfect Patriot

Patriots Draft Recap: Days 2 and 3

From Draft to Pats: A Fresh Face at Gillette Stadium

Vrabel grateful for Hall of Fame induction, reflects on Patriots career

One-on-One with Christian Gonzalez

Mike Vrabel Press Conference 5/4: "I would've never dreamt of something like this"

Mike Gesicki Press Conference 5/4: "I have a ton of respect for the way things are run around here"

Film Review: Are the Patriots Evolving at Linebacker With the Selection of Marte Mapu?

Robert Kraft Has A Very Special Announcement

Mike Vrabel voted by fans into Patriots Hall of Fame

Connecting the Patriots 2023 draft class

JuJu Smith-Schuster Talks First Impressions of New Home With the Patriots

Film Review: Are Kayshon Boutte and Demario Douglas Diamonds in the Rough for the Patriots?

Patriots Mailbag: What Does the Pats Draft Mean for Futures of Kyle Dugger, Josh Uche, and Mike Onwenu?

Film Review: Patriots First-Rounder Christian Gonzalez Has the Makings of a Shutdown Corner

Reports: Patriots undrafted rookie roundup

Recapping Day 3 of the NFL Draft

Analysis: Breaking Down Every Selection for the Patriots in the 2023 NFL Draft

'23 Draft Day 3: Pats tack to offense, special teams

Matt Groh Press Conference 4/29: "The opportunity is yours, it's up to you to make the most of it"

Brees leads Saints past his former team in London

After last year's low-scoring mudfest, the NFL was hoping for some offensive fireworks this time at Wembley Stadium. New Orleans and San Diego delivered.

Oct 27, 2008 at 01:30 AM

WEMBLEY, England -- After last year's low-scoring mudfest, the NFL was hoping for some offensive fireworks this time at Wembley Stadium.

New Orleans and San Diego delivered.

Drew Brees went 30-for-41 for 339 yards and three touchdown passes against his former team to lead the Saints to a 37-32 win over the Chargers, putting New Orleans back at .500 and dropping San Diego to 3-5.

The Saints (4-4) held off a late comeback by the Chargers, who came from 37-20 down early in the fourth quarter and were driving for the tying touchdown when linebacker Jonathan Vilma picked off a pass by Philip Rivers with just over a minute to go. Brees took a safety in the final seconds to complete the scoring.

Last year, the New York Giants slogged to a 13-10 win over the Miami Dolphins in London on a rain-soaked field. This time, 83,226 fans at England's showcase venue witnessed high-scoring, offensive football at its best -- with a furious finish to boot.

The game turned into a shootout between Brees and Rivers, his former backup in San Diego, as both teams had more than 400 yards of offense.

Brees, who played his first five seasons for the Chargers before signing as a free agent with New Orleans before the 2006 season, faced his former teammates for the first time.

"This game was not about me proving a point or proving anybody wrong or saying they shouldn't have let me go," Brees said. "We beat a very good team today that needed a victory as badly as we did."

The Saints bounced back from last week's loss to the Panthers and coped just fine without star back Reggie Bush, who underwent surgery on his injured left knee earlier this week.

"It was an important win," coach Sean Payton said. "I thought our players did a good job of handling some of the distractions, and some of the things that come up after a tough loss, and certainly the injuries. We were able to put that aside and still play a good team and get a win today, and that's encouraging."

San Diego's defense never found a way to contain Brees.

Coming into the game leading the NFL with 2,224 yards passing, Brees exploited the Chargers' vulnerable secondary.

"We really just opened up the playbook today and called all the things we feel good about," he said.

But Rivers came up with big numbers too, completing 25 of 40 attempts for 341 yards and three touchdowns to bring his season total to 19 TDs. But while Brees went without an interception, Rivers' one pick on a late drive proved crucial.

"The whole experience was a lot of fun, except the outcome of the game," Rivers said. "It's a tough one to swallow, and 3-5 with a 13-hour flight ahead of us doesn't make it any better."

The Chargers also got a big game from LaDainian Tomlinson, who shrugged off a recent toe injury to rush for 105 yards on 19 carries and catch a touchdown pass. It was only his second 100-yard effort in 12 games, and the 47th of his career.

But it was Brees' performance that Tomlinson wanted to talk about.

"I was sitting on the sideline watching him working his magic, and I kept on just thinking 'When is he going to miss one?"' Tomlinson said.

The Chargers, who trail Denver (4-3) in the AFC West, go home for a bye week.

"I think mentally and physically that will help us," Chargers coach Norv Turner said. "We have an eight-game season coming up. We'll get back and get ready for that."

New Orleans running back Deuce McAllister, starting in place of Bush and playing in the shadow of a reported recent positive drug test, ran for 55 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries.

The Chargers hurt themselves with penalties, getting flagged 14 times for 134 yards. They also had a touchdown called back by a penalty and what looked like a 73-yard touchdown pass went through the hands of Vincent Jackson on their opening drive of the second half.

The Saints were the "home" team and the London crowd responded by giving them loud support and waving black New Orleans pennants.

After last year's muddy mess, there were fears that London's notorious wet weather could ruin things again. There was a steady rain Sunday morning and early afternoon, but the showers ended by game time. The field was slippery and torn up in places, but not enough to stop these two high-powered offenses.

"I thought it was what the fans here wanted to see," Chargers defensive end Luis Castillo said. "I thought they wanted a high-scoring game. I thought they wanted to see the ball being thrown. I thought they wanted to see amazing athletes making amazing plays, and that's what they got."

After the teams traded field goals in the first quarter, they scored 34 points in the second quarter. Brees threw TD passes to Devery Henderson (12 yards) and Lance Moore (30 yards), while Rivers responded with 12-yard scoring throws to Tomlinson and Antonio Gates. McAllister had a 1-yard TD run as the Saints led 23-17 at the half.

The Saints went up 30-17 in the third quarter on Brees' 1-yard pass to Mark Campbell. Rivers had a 5-yard TD pass to Brandon Manumaleuna negated when guard Kris Dielman was flagged for holding. The Chargers settled for a 24-yard field goal by Nate Kaeding, making it 30-20.

Mike Carney went over from 1 yard to make it 37-20 for the Chargers. After a 31-yard field goal by Kaeding, the Chargers recovered an onside kick and Rivers threw a 14-yard TD pass to Jackson with 7:29 to play to get within a touchdown.

On the next drive, Brees appeared to be intercepted by Eric Weddle, who stepped in front of Billy Miller. After a review, however, it was ruled that Weddle did not have control of the ball when he hit the ground.

Notes: The pre-game entertainment featured a British flavor with a performance by rock band Stereophonics. ... American R&B singer Ne-Yo sang the national anthem, with British soul diva Joss Stone performing "God Save the Queen." ... 19-year-old British swimmer Rebecca Adlington wore her two Beijing gold medals around her neck as she served as honorary captain of the Saints for the coin toss. ... A pre-game tailgate party outside Wembley featured New Orleans-based jazz bands and a Mardi Gras parade. ... The game was broadcast live in the UK on both Sky Sports and BBC2. ... Former NFL receiving great Jerry Rice was in the commentary booth for BBC.

Copyright 2008 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Connecting the Dots That Made First-Rounder Christian Gonzalez a Perfect Patriot

The Patriots selected the Oregon cornerback with their first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

Film Review: Are the Patriots Evolving at Linebacker With the Selection of Marte Mapu?

Could the Patriots latest small-school draft pick bring much-needed speed to the second level of the defense?

news

Vrabel grateful for Hall of Fame induction, reflects on Patriots career

Newly elected Patriots Hall of Famer Mike Vrabel spoke with the media about the honor and reflected on a transformational eight seasons in New England.

news

Transcript: Mike Vrabel Press Conference 5/4

Patriots Hall of Fame inductee Mike Vrabel addressed the media May 4, 2023.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Connecting the Dots That Made First-Rounder Christian Gonzalez a Perfect Patriot

Film Review: Are the Patriots Evolving at Linebacker With the Selection of Marte Mapu?

Vrabel grateful for Hall of Fame induction, reflects on Patriots career

Transcript: Mike Vrabel Press Conference 5/4

Mike Vrabel voted by fans into Patriots Hall of Fame

JuJu Smith-Schuster Talks First Impressions of New Home With the Patriots

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Patriots All Access: 2023 Draft Class

We recap the 2023 NFL Draft on this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO. Go behind the scenes in Kansas City and Foxboro with number one pick Christian Gonzalez. We sit down with Gonzalez, upon his Foxboro arrival, plus, we go into the draft room and hear from the Class of '23 over the three-day draft. All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.

From Draft to Pats: A Fresh Face at Gillette Stadium

Watch and follow along with Christian Gonzalez, from the moment he was selected during the 2023 NFL Draft all the way to his arrival in Foxboro.

One-on-One with Christian Gonzalez

Tamara Brown goes one on one with the Patriots First Round draft pick, Christian Gonzalez.

Patriots Draft Recap: Days 2 and 3

Check out the Patriots selections during Days 2 and 3 of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Mike Vrabel Press Conference 5/4: "I would've never dreamt of something like this"

The 34th Patriots Hall of Fame Inductee, Mike Vrabel, addresses the media on Thursday, May 4, 2023.

Mike Gesicki Press Conference 5/4: "I have a ton of respect for the way things are run around here"

Patriots tight end Mike Gesicki addresses the media at Gillette Stadium on Thursday, May 4, 2023.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Mike Vrabel voted by fans into Patriots Hall of Fame

The New England Patriots announced today that former linebacker Mike Vrabel has been voted into the Patriots Hall of Fame by the fans as the 34th inductee.

Meet the Patriots 2023 Draft Class

The New England Patriots selected 12 players in the 2023 NFL Draft. The following is a summary of those picks.

2023 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Tracking all of the Patriots transactions during the free agent signing period.

Patriots set 2023 opponents

With the conclusion of their 2022 season, the Patriots 2023 slate of opponents has been set.

NFL Announces Two 2023 International Games in Germany

The National Football League (NFL) today announced there will be two 2023 International Games in Germany next season. The Kansas City Chiefs and the New England Patriots will make their debuts in Germany as designated teams, following the inaugural international game in Munich in 2022.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

Advertising