Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Patriots Replay Tue Sep 22 | 02:00 PM - 11:59 PM
Game Preview: Raiders at Patriots

Game Preview: Raiders at Patriots

Broadcast Information: Patriots vs. Raiders

Broadcast Information: Patriots vs. Raiders

Week 3 NFL Notes: Injuries hit hard

Week 3 NFL Notes: Injuries hit hard

Cam Newton on WEEI 9/22: 'We have to find ways to win'

Cam Newton on WEEI 9/22: 'We have to find ways to win'

After Further Review: Patriots show signature fight in Seahawk loss

After Further Review: Patriots show signature fight in Seahawk loss

Heartbroken: In Seattle, Patriots deal with loss 

Heartbroken: In Seattle, Patriots deal with loss 

Game Observations: Pats fall one play short to Seahawks

Game Observations: Pats fall one play short to Seahawks

Newton: 'We put ourselves in a position to win'

Newton: 'We put ourselves in a position to win'

Patriots vs. Seahawks highlights | Week 2

Patriots vs. Seahawks highlights | Week 2

What Went Wrong: Establishing the Run Game

What Went Wrong: Establishing the Run Game

Belichick: 'We came up just a little bit short'

Belichick: 'We came up just a little bit short'

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 9/20

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 9/20

Game Notes: Cam Newton throws first touchdown pass as a Patriot

Game Notes: Cam Newton throws first touchdown pass as a Patriot

Expert Predictions: Week 2 picks for Patriots at Seahawks

Expert Predictions: Week 2 picks for Patriots at Seahawks

Keys to the Game presented by Carmax: Patriots travel west to face potent Seahawks

Keys to the Game presented by Carmax: Patriots travel west to face potent Seahawks

Coffee with the Coach: Belichick discusses the win over the Dolphins, playing without fans, and the Seahawks

Coffee with the Coach: Belichick discusses the win over the Dolphins, playing without fans, and the Seahawks

Unfiltered Notebook 9/18: McCourty eyes another battle to the end with Seahawks

Unfiltered Notebook 9/18: McCourty eyes another battle to the end with Seahawks

Week 2: Patriots - Seahawks Injury Report

Week 2: Patriots - Seahawks Injury Report

What They're Saying: Seattle Seahawks

What They're Saying: Seattle Seahawks

Sights and Sounds: Week 1 vs. Dolphins

Sights and Sounds: Week 1 vs. Dolphins

Belichick Breakdown: Top Plays against the Dolphins

Belichick Breakdown: Top Plays against the Dolphins

Locker Room Celebration Following the Win over the Dolphins

Locker Room Celebration Following the Win over the Dolphins

Game Preview: Patriots at Seahawks

Game Preview: Patriots at Seahawks

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Seahawks

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Seahawks

Week 2 NFL Notes: Cam gets it done

Week 2 NFL Notes: Cam gets it done

Broadcast Information: Patriots vs. Raiders

Sep 22, 2020 at 04:05 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

raiders-ap-los-2014
AP Photo/Elise Amendola

TELEVISION

This week's game will be broadcast by CBS on Sunday, September 27 at 1:00 PM ET and can be seen locally on WBZ-TV Channel 4. Jim Nantz will handle play-by-play duties with Tony Romo as the color analyst. Tracy Wolfson will work from the sidelines. The game will be produced by Jim Rikhoff and directed by Mike Arnold.

MOBILE

Watch Patriots games live for free in the official Patriots app (iOS & Android) and on Patriots.com safari mobile web. Prime-time and nationally televised games are free and available to anyone located in the United States. Local market games are restricted. Please check local TV listings for availability.

*Geographic and device restrictions apply. Local & prime-time games only. Data charges may apply.

LOCAL RADIO

98.5 The Sports Hub is the flagship station for the Patriots Radio Network. A complete listing of the network's 38 stations can be found here. Play-by-play broadcaster Bob Socci will call the action along with former Patriots quarterback Scott Zolak, who will provide color analysis. The games are produced by Marc Cappello.

NFL GAME PASS

IT'S GAME TIME. Get full game replays, condensed games and coaches film. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Get Game Pass now!

G﻿ame Pass International: Catch games live and on-demand all season long with NFL Game Pass. Start your free trial today!

International Fans, click here

For more ways to watch, click here: Ways to Watch Guide

PREGAME AND POSTGAME SHOWS

Dunkin' Donuts Patriots Pregame Social: Join us on Sunday from 10:45 AM - 12:40 PM on the Patriots.com homepage for the Dunkin' Donuts Pregame Social radio broadcast. Host Rob 'Hardy' Poole is joined by Patriots.com's Paul Perillo and Mike Dussault to preview all the action and get the fans take heading into each game. The broadcast is also available on the official Patriots app for iOS and Android.

Patriots Postgame Show presented by Gillette: Immediately after the game host Rob 'Hardy' Poole from 98.5 The Sports Hub returns with Patriots.com's Paul Perillo and Mike Dussault to break down all the action. You'll hear live press conferences, exclusive player interviews and more. on the Patriots Postgame Show exclusively on Patriots.com Radio and the official Patriots app for iOS and Android.

IN-GAME ON PATRIOTS.COM

Kirsch Words In-Game Live Blog: Join us on the homepage of Patriots.com during the game as Patriots Editor-in-Chief Fred Kirsch offers his live commentary on all the action. Plus, get live stats, score updates, highlights and more.

GAME REPLAY ON WSBK

Patriots Game Rewind presented by Pepsi: Watch a full replay of Sunday's game on WSBK in the Home Market Area on Wednesday, Sept. 30 at 8:00 PM EST. Check your TV listings for availability. Each game this season will be rebroadcast on Wednesday nights at 8:00 PM on WSBK.

Related Content

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Seahawks
news

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Seahawks

Complete broadcast information for this week's Patriots game.
Broadcast Information: Patriots vs. Dolphins
news

Broadcast Information: Patriots vs. Dolphins

Complete broadcast information for this week's Patriots game.
Patriots vs. Titans broadcast: How to watch & listen
news

Patriots vs. Titans broadcast: How to watch & listen

Complete broadcast information for this week's Patriots AFC Wild Card Playoff game.
Patriots vs. Dolphins broadcast: How to watch & listen
news

Patriots vs. Dolphins broadcast: How to watch & listen

Complete broadcast information for this week's Patriots game.
Patriots vs. Bills broadcast: How to watch & listen
news

Patriots vs. Bills broadcast: How to watch & listen

Complete broadcast information for this week's Patriots game.
Patriots vs. Bengals broadcast: How to watch & listen
news

Patriots vs. Bengals broadcast: How to watch & listen

Complete broadcast information for this week's Patriots game.
Patriots vs. Chiefs broadcast: How to watch & listen
news

Patriots vs. Chiefs broadcast: How to watch & listen

Complete broadcast information for this week's Patriots game.
Patriots vs. Texans broadcast: How to watch & listen
news

Patriots vs. Texans broadcast: How to watch & listen

Complete broadcast information for this week's Patriots game.
Patriots vs Cowboys broadcast: How to watch & listen
news

Patriots vs Cowboys broadcast: How to watch & listen

Complete broadcast information for this week's Patriots game.
Broadcast Information: Patriots vs. Eagles
news

Broadcast Information: Patriots vs. Eagles

Complete broadcast information for this week's Patriots game.
Broadcast Information: Patriots at Ravens
news

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Ravens

Complete broadcast information for this week's Patriots game.

Latest News

Game Preview: Raiders at Patriots

Game Preview: Raiders at Patriots

Broadcast Information: Patriots vs. Raiders

Broadcast Information: Patriots vs. Raiders

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/22

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/22

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Putting the 2020 Patriots over the top

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Putting the 2020 Patriots over the top

Week 3 NFL Notes: Injuries hit hard

Week 3 NFL Notes: Injuries hit hard

Patriots News Blitz 9/22: Final sequence breakdowns

Patriots News Blitz 9/22: Final sequence breakdowns

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/21

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/21

Unfiltered Notebook 9/21: Pats put Seattle in the rearview

Unfiltered Notebook 9/21: Pats put Seattle in the rearview

After Further Review: Patriots show signature fight in Seahawk loss

After Further Review: Patriots show signature fight in Seahawk loss

Top 5 photos from Patriots at Seahawks presented by CarMax

Top 5 photos from Patriots at Seahawks presented by CarMax

Patriots News Blitz 9/21: Silver linings abound from Pats first loss

Patriots News Blitz 9/21: Silver linings abound from Pats first loss

Heartbroken: In Seattle, Patriots deal with loss 

Heartbroken: In Seattle, Patriots deal with loss 

Game Observations: Pats fall one play short to Seahawks

Game Observations: Pats fall one play short to Seahawks

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 9/20

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 9/20

Game Notes: Cam Newton throws first touchdown pass as a Patriot

Game Notes: Cam Newton throws first touchdown pass as a Patriot

Gamebook: Full Patriots at Seahawks Stats from Week 2

Gamebook: Full Patriots at Seahawks Stats from Week 2

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll.

Seattle Seahawks Postgame Quotes 9/20

Inactives Analysis: Patriots face Seattle without White

Inactives Analysis: Patriots face Seattle without White

Week 2 Inactives: Patriots at Seahawks

Week 2 Inactives: Patriots at Seahawks

Game Preview: Patriots at Seahawks

Game Preview: Patriots at Seahawks

Keys to the Game presented by Carmax: Patriots travel west to face potent Seahawks

Keys to the Game presented by Carmax: Patriots travel west to face potent Seahawks

Expert Predictions: Week 2 picks for Patriots at Seahawks

Expert Predictions: Week 2 picks for Patriots at Seahawks

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Seahawks

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Seahawks

27 Questions for Jonathan Jones' 27th birthday

27 Questions for Jonathan Jones' 27th birthday

Week 2: Patriots - Seahawks Injury Report

Week 2: Patriots - Seahawks Injury Report

Advertising