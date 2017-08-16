Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Thu Jan 27 | 02:00 PM - 11:59 PM

Patriots 2021 Rookie Review

Bill Belichick Selected 2021 Pro Football Writers of America Executive of the Year

Robert Kraft's decision to go with Bill Belichick changed the Patriots forever

Photos: Best Patriots Action Shots of 2021 

2001 Flashback: Special win in Pittsburgh showcased winning team formula

2021 Season In Review: Inside the Numbers

Patriots Mailbag: Crafting an offseason Patriots plan

Two Patriots named to PFWA All-Rookie team

NFL Notes: Have we seen the last of Brady?

Celebrating 28 Years of Kraft Family Ownership of the New England Patriots

6 Forgotten Patriots championship plays

Patriots Unfiltered's 2021 Lighthouse Awards

10 Burning Patriots offseason questions

Patriots Roster Rundown

2001 Flashback: Snow Bowl remains an all-time Patriots classic

Mac Jones, Patriots teammates share season-ending messages on social media

Patriots Mailbag: On to the '22 offseason

NFL Notes: Pats need to make some speedy decisions

Patriots locked into 21st overall pick

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Broadcast Information: Patriots vs. Texans

Aug 16, 2017 at 03:55 AM
New England Patriots

TELEVISION: This week's game will be broadcast by the Patriots Preseason Television Network on Saturday, August 19 at 8:00 p.m. ET and can be seen in every New England state, as well as Alaska and Hawaii. The preseason network's flagship station is WBZ-TV CBS in Boston. WBZ-TV's Dan Roche provides play-by-play and is joined by former Patriots tight end Christian Fauria in the broadcast booth. Former Patriots linebacker Matt Chatham will provide sideline analysis along with WBZ-TV's Steve Burton. Patriots Football Weekly's beat writers Paul Perillo and Andy Hart will also provide insight and analysis. 

Patriots Preseason Television Network

Massachusetts
Boston, Mass. WBZ-TV Ch. 4
Springfield, Mass. WWLP-TV Ch. 22

Connecticut
Hartford, Conn. WTNH-TV Ch. 8

Maine
Portland, Maine WMTW-TV Ch. 8
Bangor, Maine WVII-TV Ch. 7

New Hampshire
Manchester, N.H. WMUR-TV Ch. 9

Rhode Island
Providence, R.I. myRITV Ch. 64.2

Vermont
Burlington, Vt. WCAX-TV Ch. 3

Alaska
Anchorage, Alaska KYUR-TV Ch. 13
Fairbanks, Alaska KATN-TV Ch. 2
Juneau, Alaska KJUD-TV Ch. 8

Hawaii
Honolulu, Hawaii KFVE-TV Ch. 5

RADIO: 98.5 FM, The Sports Hub, is the flagship station for the Patriots Radio Network. A complete listing of the network's 40 stations can be found here. Play-by-play broadcaster Bob Socci will call the action along with former Patriots quarterback Scott Zolak, who will provide color analysis.  The games are produced by Marc Cappello.

DIGITAL: Patriots.com and the National Football League are once again giving fans the opportunity to follow every minute of NFL action this season. Scout the Patriots and the rest of the league like a pro with a full suite of enhanced audio and video services for your computer or mobile/tablet devices.

nfl_gp17_iconhexwhite_300x250.jpg

Game Pass:
EVERY GAME, ALL SEASON!

  • Live Out-of-Market Preseason Games
  • Replay Every Game, All Season
  • NFL Films Archive
  • Coaches Film
  • Condensed Games

Live Hometown Audio

  • Watch on your smart phone or tablet with the NFL Game Pass app

Watch on your Connected TV on PS4, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV and Google Chromecast. Coming soon to Xbox One and Apple TV.

Get it now! >>

PREGAME AND POSTGAME SHOWS:

Dunkin' Donuts Patriots Pre-Game Social
Join us two-hours before every Patriots game on the Patriots.com homepage for the Dunkin' Donuts Pre-Game Social online radio broadcast and fan chat. Host Jim Murray is joined by Patriots Football Weekly's Paul Perillo and Andy Hart to preview all the action and get the fans take heading into each game. The broadcast is also available on the Patriots official apps for iOS and Android.

Xbox One Patriots Postgame Show
Immediately after the game join host Jim Murray along with Patriots Football Weekly's Paul Perillo and Andy Hartas they break down all the action. You'll hear live press conferences, exclusive player interviews and more on the Xbox One Patriots Postgame Show exclusively on Patriots.com Radio and the official apps for iOS and Android.

Listen to Patriots.com Radio

Related Content

news

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Bills

A look at all the ways to watch and listen to this week's New England Patriots Wild Card playoff game against the Buffalo Bills.
news

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Dolphins

A look at all the ways to watch and listen to this week's New England Patriots game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, January 9, 2022.
news

How to Watch/Listen: Jaguars at Patriots

A look at all the ways to watch and listen to this week's New England Patriots game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, January 2, 2022.
news

How to Watch/Listen: Bills at Patriots

A look at all the ways to watch and listen to this week's New England Patriots game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, December 26, 2021.
news

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Colts

A look at all the ways to watch and listen to this week's New England Patriots game against the Indianapolis Colts.
news

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Bills

A look at all the ways to watch and listen to this week's New England Patriots game against the Buffalo Bills.
news

How to Watch/Listen: Titans at Patriots

A look at all the ways to watch and listen to this week's New England Patriots game against the Tennessee Titans.
news

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Falcons

A look at all the ways to watch and listen to this week's New England Patriots game against the Atlanta Falcons.
news

How to Watch/Listen: Browns at Patriots

A look at all the ways to watch and listen to this week's New England Patriots game against the Cleveland Browns.
news

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Panthers

A look at all the ways to watch and listen to this week's New England Patriots game against the Carolina Panthers.
news

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Chargers

Complete broadcast information for this week's game between the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Chargers.
news

How to Watch/Listen: Jets at Patriots

Complete broadcast information for this week's game between the New England Patriots and the New York Jets.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Analysis: Belichick earns PFWA executive nod for Patriots reset

Patriots 2021 Rookie Review

Bill Belichick Selected 2021 Pro Football Writers of America Executive of the Year

Robert Kraft's decision to go with Bill Belichick changed the Patriots forever

Flashback: Best of Bill Belichick's First Press Conference

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Lawrence Guy surprises family visiting Gillette Stadium

You won't believe the surprise Lawrence Guy has, for a deserving family visiting Gillette Stadium.

Top 10 Patriots plays 2021 season

Watch the 10 best highlight plays made by the New England Patriots in the 2021 NFL season.

Patriots All Access: Season Recap

In this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, Mike Reiss and Paul Perillo take a look back at the highs and lows of the 2021 season and offer their insight on the state of the roster and changes that may take place this offseason. In addition, Steve Burton and Scott Zolak discuss Mac Jones' performance in his rookie year. All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.

Celebrating 28 Years of Kraft Family Ownership of the New England Patriots

We flashback to January 21, 1994, the day that Robert Kraft purchased the Patriots, which kept the team in New England.

Patriots 2001 Lookback: Game Highlights from the Divisional Game Patriots vs Raiders

Watch full highlights from New England's Divisional Game against the Oakland Raiders on Saturday, January 19, 2002.

Mac Jones' top plays 2021 season

Watch New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones' top plays during the NFL 2021 season.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Patriots finalize their 2022 opponents

We take an early look ahead to next regular season now that every Patriots opponent has been determined.

Patriots locked into 21st overall pick

With the close of the NFL's Wild Card round, the order of the draft's first round is getting closer to set.

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Do Your Job: Patriots Team Plane

Welcome aboard AirKraft, the Patriots team plane, used primarily to transport the New England Patriots to road games since 2017, but also the vehicle for goodwill missions across the region, country, and world. Explore the plane's construction, purpose, and journey in the latest episode of Do Your Job presented by Bose.

New England Patriots Awarded Germany as an International Home Marketing Area Effective January 1, 2022

As part of the National Football League's International Home Marketing Area (HMA) initiative, the New England Patriots submitted a proposal and were awarded Germany as their international home market.
Advertising