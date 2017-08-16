Broadcast Information: Patriots vs. Texans

TELEVISION: This week's game will be broadcast by the Patriots Preseason Television Network on Saturday, August 19 at 8:00 p.m. ET and can be seen in every New England state, as well as Alaska and Hawaii. The preseason network's flagship station is WBZ-TV CBS in Boston. WBZ-TV's Dan Roche provides play-by-play and is joined by former Patriots tight end Christian Fauria in the broadcast booth. Former Patriots linebacker Matt Chatham will provide sideline analysis along with WBZ-TV's Steve Burton. Patriots Football Weekly's beat writers Paul Perillo and Andy Hart will also provide insight and analysis.

Patriots Preseason Television Network

Massachusetts

Boston, Mass. WBZ-TV Ch. 4

Springfield, Mass. WWLP-TV Ch. 22

Connecticut

Hartford, Conn. WTNH-TV Ch. 8

Maine

Portland, Maine WMTW-TV Ch. 8

Bangor, Maine WVII-TV Ch. 7

New Hampshire

Manchester, N.H. WMUR-TV Ch. 9

Rhode Island

Providence, R.I. myRITV Ch. 64.2

Vermont

Burlington, Vt. WCAX-TV Ch. 3

Alaska

Anchorage, Alaska KYUR-TV Ch. 13

Fairbanks, Alaska KATN-TV Ch. 2

Juneau, Alaska KJUD-TV Ch. 8

Hawaii

Honolulu, Hawaii KFVE-TV Ch. 5

RADIO: 98.5 FM, The Sports Hub, is the flagship station for the Patriots Radio Network. A complete listing of the network's 40 stations can be found here. Play-by-play broadcaster Bob Socci will call the action along with former Patriots quarterback Scott Zolak, who will provide color analysis. The games are produced by Marc Cappello.