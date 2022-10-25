Official website of the New England Patriots

Brockton High School's Peter Columbo Named New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week

In his final home game, Brockton’s Peter Colombo led his team to a convincing 35-24 win over New Bedford and has been named this week’s New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week. 

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – In his final home game, Brockton's Peter Colombo led his team to a convincing 35-24 win over New Bedford and has been named this week's New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week.

Coach Colombo, currently in his 20th and final year as head coach of the Boxers football team, led Brockton to their fifth-straight win on Saturday to improve to 6-1 on the season and 3-0 in league play. A Colombo has been head coach of the Boxers football team for 53 years. Dating back to when Peter's father, Armond, took the reins in 1969 and then handed the head coaching duties off to Peter in 2002. During his 20 years, Peter has led the Boxers to a 132-72 record, five Super Bowl appearances and two consecutive championships in 2004 and 2005.

Patriots, and Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker Andre Tippett, now the team's Executive Director of Community Affairs, met with the Brockton's Boxers football team and cheerleading squad Tuesday morning to present the football program with a $1,000 donation on behalf of the Patriots Foundation in honor of Coach Colombo. The visit and check presentation will be featured on the Patriots weekly television show, "Patriots All Access," which airs on Friday night at 7 p.m. on WBZ-TV in Boston and will be available immediately after on Patriots.com.

"Congratulations to Coach Colombo on capping off his final home game with another victory," said Tippett. "Coach Colombo has had a historic career during his 20 years with the Boxers. He has done a tremendous job of succeeding his father and continue to build up the Brockton program. We are honored to present him with week's New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week award."

Last week, Brockton was led by senior wide receiver, Oluwakoleade Osinubi, who ran for 176 yards and four touchdowns. Senior running back, Mauricio Powell, added 226 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries for the Boxers. Brockton made news earlier this season when senior wide receiver McKenzie Quinn became the first female to score a touchdown in Brockton football's storied 125-year history. Quinn took a handoff in the Boxers 50-7 win over Dartmouth on Oct. 7 and ran in for a 4-yard score. Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft sent Quinn an autographed ball with a handwritten note congratulating her and the team on the accomplishment.

This is the 27th year in which the Patriots have joined the National Football League in conducting the High School Coach of the Week program, which recognizes outstanding high school coaches and promotes youth football throughout New England. The 2022 season marks the 11th year that the Patriots have sent Tippett to present the award to the coach at their school.

At the conclusion of the fall, one of the weekly winners will be named the New England Patriots High School Coach of the Year and will receive an additional $2,000 contribution towards the school's football program.

Fans are encouraged to nominate any New England high school head coach who leads a team to an exceptional win, a record-breaking performance or reaches a personal career milestone by emailing nominatecoach@patriots.com. All nominations must be submitted following a team's Friday night or Saturday afternoon game to be considered for that week's Patriots High School Coach of the Week award.

The Patriots Foundation is the non-profit through which the Patriots support charitable and philanthropic organizations throughout New England. This support comes in the form of direct grants, in-kind donations and player appearances. The foundation assists a variety of charitable organizations and programs throughout New England by supporting their educational, family and health initiatives.

