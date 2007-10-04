Broncos' Henry faces possible suspension

Denver Broncos running back Travis Henry is facing a possible one-year suspension for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy, reports the NFL Network's Adam Schefter.

Henry was granted a temporary restraining order in Suffolk County (N.Y.) Supreme Court to prevent the league from testing the B sample of a recent urine specimen, which is used to confirm positive test results.

However, an appellate court granted an NFL motion to vacate the order and move the case to federal court, because it involves interpretation of the NFL's collective bargaining agreement, generally covered by federal labor laws. The NFL now will file a motion to have Henry's motion dismissed.

Pending an appeal, if the validity of the alleged positive test is upheld, Henry would be subject to a one-year suspension. While with the Tennessee Titans, Henry was suspended four games in September 2005 for a substance policy violation.

Reached by the Associated Press, Broncos General Manager Ted Sundquist declined to comment on Henry's situation.

Henry signed a five-year, $22.5 million free agent contract with the Broncos this offseason that included $12 million in guarantees after the Titans released him in a cost-cutting move and the Broncos sent last year's starter, Tatum Bell, to Detroit.

Henry, who injured his right knee and right ankle in a loss at Indianapolis on Sunday, has not practiced this week nor has he been available to reporters.

The Broncos had hoped Henry could be their first workhorse running back since Clinton Portis in 2003, and he got off to a fantastic start, rushing for a league-high 433 yards and one touchdown over the first month. He also caught five passes for 52 yards.

Henry's backup is undrafted rookie Selvin Young out of Texas, who has rushed 15 times for 138 yards and a league-best 9.2-yard average. The Broncos might move second-year pro Mike Bell back to tailback if Henry isn't available. Bell was moved to fullback last month.