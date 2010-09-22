Browns' Delhomme making progress, but won't practice again

BEREA, Ohio -- Cleveland Browns quarterback Jake Delhomme won't practice Wednesday because of an ankle injury that kept him out of Sunday's home opener.

Delhomme injured his ankle in Cleveland's Week 1 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He did not practice last week and was inactive Sunday when the Browns lost 16-14 to Kansas City. Seneca Wallace started and might have to again this week at Baltimore if Delhomme can't go.

Coach Eric Mangini would not put a percentage on Delhomme playing against the Ravens. Mangini said Delhomme has been improving and he remains optimistic the 35-year-old will be able to play.

"He's further along than last week," Mangini said before practice Wednesday. "He's doing everything he can. I feel comfortable with him taking the information and (playing) without reps."

Wallace, who dropped to 5-10 in 15 career starts, was the 15th different quarterback to start for the Browns since 1999. Rookie Colt McCoy was Wallace's backup Sunday.

Mangini also said tight end Evan Moore sustained a concussion against the Chiefs. Nose tackle Shaun Rogers (ankle), guard Shawn Lauvao (ankle) and defensive end Robaire Smith (ankle) are also sitting out practice.