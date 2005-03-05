Browns get QB Dilfer in trade with Seahawks

CLEVELAND (March 5, 2005) -- The Cleveland Browns didn't wait long to find an experienced quarterback, acquiring Trent Dilfer from Seattle for a fourth-round draft pick.

The Browns were left with two inexperienced quarterbacks after Kelly Holcomb signed a four-year deal with Buffalo on March 4. They released starter Jeff Garcia earlier this offseason.

Enter Dilfer, who became expendable in Seattle after starter Matt Hasselbeck signed a six-year, $49 million contract last month. Dilfer, who turns 33 on March 13, appeared in five games last season, leading the Seahawks to victories in his only two starts.

The trade, contingent on league approval and Dilfer passing a physical, reunites the 6-foot-4, 225-pound quarterback with Browns general manager Phil Savage.

Savage was Baltimore's player personnel director when Dilfer took over for starter Tony Banks midway through the 2000 season and led the Ravens to a Super Bowl championship.

The move still leaves Cleveland with plenty of flexibility as it searches for a long-term solution at quarterback.

Dilfer only has one year left on his contract, so his addition would not prevent the Browns from making other moves. The fourth-round pick also is an extra one, acquired from Denver for defensive tackle Gerard Warren earlier this week.