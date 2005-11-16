Browns sign CB Thornton for depth

BEREA, Ohio (Nov. 16, 2005) -- With starting cornerback Daylon McCutcheon nursing a bruised abdomen, the Cleveland Browns signed defensive back James Thornton to the practice squad.

Thornton, who also has been with Chicago and Atlanta, gives the Browns some depth if McCutcheon can't play against Miami. Cleveland already is without cornerback Gary Baxter, who sustained a season-ending chest injury.

McCutcheon badly bruised his stomach in the loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers when wide receiver Hines Ward accidentally slammed his knee into him as they fought for a pass in the end zone.

"I've had the wind knocked out of me before," McCutcheon said. "This was way worse than that."

McCutcheon said he's feeling better every day, and that if he does play he probably will wear a rib protector or flak jacket.