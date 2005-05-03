Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Fri Jun 10 - 12:00 AM | Mon Jun 13 - 11:57 PM

Patriots Sign Fourth-Round Pick DB Jack Jones

Mac Jones wraps up impressive Patriots minicamp

William Allen thanks Patriots players who advocated for his release from prison

Photos: Day 2 of Patriots Minicamp

Bill Belichick 6/8: "I try to contribute and help the team where I can"

Judon taking leadership role in second season with Pats

Minicamp Blogservations: Jones continues to air it out

Nixon flashes potential at minicamp

Minicamp Blogservations: Wynn returns but changes could be coming

Press Pass: Minicamp Day 1

Photos: Day 1 of Patriots Minicamp

Uche, Perkins among next Patriots linebackers up

Bill Belichick 6/7: "We've seen progression from everybody"

Patriots Mailbag: Projecting the roster, rookies and more

What to watch for at Patriots minicamp

Kendrick Bourne, Devin Asiasi help Big Brothers Big Sisters raise awareness about mentorship

Why 17-year-old Alexa Pano is carrying Patriots bag in U.S. Women's Open

Patriots Cheerleaders Spring 2022 in Review

OTA Blogservations: Offense beginning to take shape

New offensive pieces getting immersed in New England

Browns TE Winslow treated for injuries

Kellen Winslow's use of a motorcycle might have violated standard NFL contract language that prohibits players from engaging in dangerous activities.

May 03, 2005 at 02:10 AM

CLEVELAND (May 3, 2005) -- Kellen Winslow's use of a motorcycle might have violated standard NFL contract language that prohibits players from engaging in dangerous activities.

The Cleveland Browns could require Winslow, who lost millions last year because of a season-ending injury, to pay back a multimillion-dollar signing bonus he received in March.

The 21-year-old tight end sustained internal injuries and damage to his right shoulder and right knee in an accident that sent him flying over the handlebars of his newly purchased motorcycle.

Winslow was being treated at the Cleveland Clinic, where the team's medical staff was waiting for swelling in the shoulder and knee to subside. The team declined to provide an update on his condition.

NFL spokesman Greg Aiello said the standard NFL contract forbids players from taking part in any activity "which may involve a significant risk of personal injury."

It's another setback for the struggling Browns and Winslow, who entered the league last season with high expectations and a reputation as a hothead. His rookie season ended in disappointment when he broke his right leg during an onside kick in a Week 2 loss against Dallas.

With his leg still on the mend, Winslow purchased a sport bike last month and was learning how to ride it in a parking lot the night of May 1 when he hit a curb and was thrown off. He complained of chest pains after the crash.

Winslow, the No. 6 overall selection in the 2004 NFL Draft, held out last summer before signing his contract.

Teams have the option of making contract language regarding dangerous activities more or less restrictive during negotiations with players, Aiello said. The Browns wouldn't release information about Winslow's contract.

There are a number of professional athletes who have violated contracts by getting hurt off the job.

In June 2003, Jay Williams of the Chicago Bulls crashed his recently bought motorcycle into a light pole, fracturing his pelvis, tearing knee ligaments and damaging nerves in his left leg. He hasn't played since.

The Bulls honored one year of Williams' contract even though he violated a standard clause, then waived him in February 2004 after reaching a settlement on the remaining two years. The buyout was reportedly worth about $3 million.

In 1994, Ron Gant was cut by the Atlanta Braves after he broke a leg in a motorcycle accident.

Aaron Boone was released by the New York Yankees before the 2004 season because he hurt a knee in a pickup basketball game.

Boone lost out on the majority of his $5.75 million, one-year contract because he violated language that prohibited basketball. He returned this season with the Cleveland Indians.

Winslow lost a multimillion-dollar bonus last season because of the leg injury that dealt a severe blow to Cleveland's offense, forcing the team to remove half its playbook.

New coach Romeo Crennel said in March he has big plans for Winslow in the offense. The team envisions a passing game built around Winslow and rookie wide receiver Braylon Edwards.

Winslow, the son of Hall of Famer Kellen Winslow, dubbed himself "The Chosen One" back in college and, during his introductory news conference with the Browns, said he expects to exceed the accomplishments of his father.

AP NEWS
The Associated Press News Service

Copyright 2005, The Associated Press, All Rights Reserved

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Kraft Family, Patriots Foundation and Gillette Donate $275,000 in the Names of 2022 Myra Kraft Community MVP Award Winners

Twenty-six volunteers were recognized during an awards luncheon at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, June 8. Thelma Burns of Dorchester, Mass. wins grand prize of $25,000 for the Grimes King Foundation for the Elderly.

news

Patriots Sign Fourth-Round Pick DB Jack Jones

The Patriots announced that they have signed 2022 fourth-round draft pick DB Jack Jones.

news

Mac Jones wraps up impressive Patriots minicamp

After two productive days on the field, Mac Jones cemented his place as the leader of the Patriots offense.

news

William Allen thanks Patriots players who advocated for his release from prison

Devin McCourty invited Allen to practice Wednesday after the Brockton man turned his life around and received a commutation for his life sentence.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Kraft Family, Patriots Foundation and Gillette Donate $275,000 in the Names of 2022 Myra Kraft Community MVP Award Winners

Patriots Sign Fourth-Round Pick DB Jack Jones

Mac Jones wraps up impressive Patriots minicamp

William Allen thanks Patriots players who advocated for his release from prison

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 6/8

Judon taking leadership role in second season with Pats

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Press Pass: Players reflect on learning from Patriots coaches and veterans

Patriots players Rhamondre Stevenson, Mac Jones, Isaiah Wynn, and more reflect on learning from Patriots coaches and veteran players during the recent OTAs and minicamp.

Jakobi Meyers 6/9: "I really want to be locked in"

Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers addresses the media during his press conference on Thursday, June 9, 2022.

Devin McCourty on his career with New England: "I've loved every minute of it"

Patriots defensive back Devin McCourty addresses the media on Thursday, June 9, 2022.

Mac Jones 6/9: "We've made pretty good strides the past few weeks"

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media during his press conference on Thursday, June 9, 2022.

Matthew Judon joins One Mission's Buzz Off event for pediatric cancer awareness

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon joined One Mission for their annual Buzz Off event to help raise money and awareness for pediatric cancer.

Socios.com rewards Patriots Season Ticket Members with exclusive access to Fantasy Camp

Patriots fans and Season Ticket Members took the Gillette Stadium field alongside New England players and coaches for an exclusive, behind-the-scenes experience at Patriots Fantasy Camp. Socios.com rewarded loyal fans with an afternoon of football drills, film breakdowns and more once in a lifetime experiences.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Vince Wilfork voted by fans into Patriots Hall of Fame

The New England Patriots announced today that former defensive lineman Vince Wilfork has been voted by the fans as the 32nd inductee into the Patriots Hall of Fame.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

Get Outta Town! Ranking All 32 NFL Road Trips

They're all good in their own way, but some are better than others. We list every National Football League city, along with detailed advice to help you plan your next gridiron getaway.

Recap: Meet the Patriots 2022 Draft Class

The New England Patriots selected ten players in the 2022 NFL Draft. The following is a summary of those picks.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising