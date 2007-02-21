Official website of the New England Patriots

Bruschi apparently returning for 2007 season

In the midst of all the baby talk and baseball talk emanating from New England is another storyline of note. Patriots linebacker Tedy Bruschi, who hinted at retirement after New England lost to Indianapolis in the AFC championship game, has decided to return for the 2007 season, an NFL source said.

Apparently, it was not a difficult decision for the veteran linebacker to reach. Bruschi loves the game too much to leave it now, at a time he still can play and he still can taste the defeat to the Colts. And if a stroke couldn't drive him from the game, then certainly a playoff loss isn't going to do it, either.

Bruschi believes these Patriots are good enough to make another super run, just like they have in three of the past six seasons, and he would like to be a part of it.

And there is little doubt New England would like him back, even if Bruschi, at age 33, is not the same player he was in the prime of his career.

Bruschi still is New England's defensive leader and, just as important, he is playing under a cap-friendly contract that calls for him to make just under $2 million this season.

Bruschi will be back, just like he believes the Patriots will be.

Adam Schefter's "Around the League" reports and commentaries can be seen regularly on NFL Total Access.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

