Bud Light kicks off the NFL season with new football-themed advertising and iconic toast at Gillette Stadium

The Official Beer of the NFL Introduces the Bud Light Touchdown Glass at Patriots Opener to Commemorate Super Bowl LI Victory.

Sep 07, 2017 at 05:32 AM

New York, NY (September 6, 2017) –With the 2017 NFL season kicking off this week, Bud Light announced today that it will be debuting the first of the brand's 2017 NFL TV spots, "Vendor," during the first NFL game of the season between the New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs at Gillette Stadium on Thursday, Sept. 7. 

The TV spot, titled "Vendor," is the newest creative from the brand's "Famous Among Friends" platform, which celebrates the fun times shared while building friendships over sports and beer. "Vendor" features the light-hearted and budding friendship that forms between a football fan and his beer vendor at the start of the season, which prompts the fan to wish he had access to his favorite Bud Light vendor outside of the stadium. Additional football-themed TV creative will be unveiled later this season. 

The brand is also set to debut the interactive Bud Light Touchdown Glass, which will be distributed to fans of legal drinking age in attendance at Gillette Stadium prior to kickoff. The innovative glasses will light up blue for every Patriots scoring play. In addition to the in-game moment, and as a nod to the Patriots 28-3 comeback in Super Bowl LI, fans can get in on the fun by purchasing one of 28,300 Bud Light Touchdown Glasses available for sale at BudLight.com/touchdown. Fans can connect their glass at home to the Bud Light Touchdown Glass mobile app and it will light up all season long whenever their favorite team scores a touchdown. The Bud Light Touchdown Glass is manufactured by BuzzConnect with data powered by STATS LLC. 

Patriots fans in attendance on Thursday night who are 21+ will also have the opportunity to participate in a once in-a-lifetime toast as their illuminated Bud Light Touchdown Glasses will shine in Patriot's blue when the Super Bowl LI banner is unveiled in the stadium for the first time. 

"Friendship and the NFL go hand-in-hand, and 'Vendor' brings to life a relatable fan experience with elements of Bud Light's quintessential humor," said Andy Goeler, vice president, Bud Light. "There are few things that bring friends together more than football, and using our partnership with the NFL helps us to tell Bud Light's friendship story in a meaningful way through not only our creative, but innovations like the Touchdown glass.  We're looking forward to another great NFL season." 

Late last month, Bud Light also announced its continuation of the NFL team can tradition, setting the tone for another exciting NFL season and adding another element to the brand's rich history as the official beer sponsor of the NFL. To learn more about Bud Light go to www.budlight.com or follow Bud Light on Facebook at Facebook.com/BudLight, on Twitter at @BudLight and on Instagram at @BudLight.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

