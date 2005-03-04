Cardinals sign former Steelers tackle Ross

TEMPE, Ariz. (March 4, 2005) -- The Arizona Cardinals strengthened their offensive line by signing right tackle Oliver Ross to a five-year contract.

Ross played last season for the Pittsburgh Steelers. The 6-foot-5, 322-pound lineman started all 16 games and both of Pittsburgh's playoff games.

The addition of Ross, Arizona's first of the free-agency signing period, suggests that disgruntled tackles L.J. Shelton and Anthony Clement will be traded.

Clement started the first four games at right tackle last season before Shelton replaced him in the second quarter of a home game against New Orleans on Oct. 3. After that, Clement played on special teams until Shelton hurt his left knee and was placed on injured reserve Dec. 14.

Ross was a fifth-round draft pick by Dallas in 1998, but was released two games into the season. He was signed by Philadelphia in 1999, but was inactive the final 15 games of the season.