Official website of the New England Patriots

live
Audio Only: Patriots Unfiltered Training Camp Special Sat Jul 31 - 09:25 AM | Sun Aug 01 - 11:58 PM

J.C. Jackson getting back in his "mode"

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 7/31

Training Camp: Everything you need to know

Cam Newton 7/30: 'Consistency is key'

Mac Jones 7/30: 'Next play mentality is something I have worked on'

Day 3 blogservations: Agholor, Smith leading the way

Newton and Jones balance bonding, competition

Day 2 blogservations: tight ends make a late run

Photos: Patriots Training Camp 7/29

Pats new weapons getting warmed up

Press Pass: Players Work to Improve During Week 1

Bill Belichick 7/29: 'All of us have a lot of work to do'

Sights and Sounds: Training Camp Day 1

Photos: Patriots Kick Off 2021 Training Camp 

Return of the Patriots TE Party?

Day 1 Blogservations: Pats welcome fans back to Foxborough

Belichick, Pats vets ready for camp grind

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Dealing with some lingering camp questions

NFL Notes: Pats PUPs not quite ready to go

Looking Back at Bryant College

Carson Palmer going through growing pains

Sep 28, 2004 at 05:00 PM

CINCINNATI (AP) - Carson Palmer saw Chad Johnson running deep down the field with man-to-man coverage. Sure, the safety was lurking somewhere, but this was too tempting.

Palmer reared back and let it fly and immediately regretted it.

Again.

Twice during the Bengals' 23-9 loss to the Ravens on Sunday, Palmer got a little greedy and threw interceptions near the end zone, extending their streak without an offensive touchdown. It's now at 30 possessions and eight quarters, a reflection on their banged-up offensive line and their growing pains under a first-year quarterback who leads the NFL in pass attempts.

Coach Marvin Lewis knew there would be such days when he elevated Palmer in the offseason, putting the inexperienced Heisman Trophy winner in charge. Under pressure from the Ravens' blitzing defense, Palmer had three interceptions and a fumble.

"When you're a young quarterback, you get greedy, and I have to fight that temptation," Palmer said.

The futility is growing and so is Lewis' urge to protect his quarterback. On Wednesday, he suggested that everyone should ease up.

"Our object is to win the game, not see how many times we can throw it into the end zone and get intercepted," Lewis said. "What we don't want to have is the interception we had last week. To Carson's credit, he hasn't done that often."

Palmer expected some rough times and is handling them very well. So is the rest of the offense, which knew he would need time to shine.

The fans are another matter.

Encouraged by the 8-8 finish in Lewis' first season, fans bought tickets and expected playoffs. The first two home games drew the two largest crowds in the stadium's 5-year history.

Their patience has run out already.

The Bengals (1-2) got booed in their own stadium Sunday. Some fans started calling for backup Jon Kitna - last year's NFL comeback player of the year - to make another comeback.

It won't happen.

"I share their disappointment, but we're not going to share their panic," Lewis said. "We're going to stay our course and do fine. Carson made a number of fine plays. There's a couple of plays he'll learn from and never do again, I'm sure."

For the most part, he's looked good.

Palmer got a lot of attention for his impressive debut, a 31-24 loss to the Jets. He went 18-of-27 for 248 yards with two touchdowns and one interception, which translated into a gaudy 105.2 passer rating.

The Dolphins and Ravens took a different approach, blitzing him often and forcing quick decisions that led to occasional mistakes. He threw for only 147 yards against Miami.

The four turnovers against Baltimore undercut his first 300-yard passing game. Palmer was 25-of-52 for 316 yards.

Heading into a game Sunday at Pittsburgh, Palmer leads the NFL with 117 passes thrown.

"That's definitely not our intention," Palmer said. "We're a running team. We want to run the ball more. When you're down, we have to start throwing. We definitely want to get up quick in this game and run the ball and really grind it down."

Lewis is worried that his team is starting to get worn down by criticism. The defense is giving up 5.7 yards per carry, worst in the league, and the offense hasn't scored a touchdown in two games.

"Our expectations are high," Lewis said. "People are chipping at them. That's why I close them in and protect them as much as I can.

"Let's look back to where we were a year ago at this time. Things are significantly different, but not where we want them to be."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Day 4 blogservations: Newton continues momentum

Cam Newton continued his recent solid play with some accurate throws during Saturday's practice. 
news

J.C. Jackson getting back in his "mode"

The fourth-year cornerback is looking to build on an excellent first three seasons to start his career.
news

Mobile Vaccination Clinics Continue at Gillette Stadium Events

Kraft Center for Community Health offering COVID-19 vaccinations through August 8.
news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 7/31

Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference with the media on Saturday, July 31, 2021.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Day 4 blogservations: Newton continues momentum

J.C. Jackson getting back in his "mode"

Mobile Vaccination Clinics Continue at Gillette Stadium Events

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 7/31

Training Camp: Everything you need to know

Yes, it's a dynasty: National Champion Boston Renegades cement place in football history

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Tre Nixon 7/31: 'I'm trying to improve everyday'

Patriots wide receiver Tre Nixon addresses the media on Saturday, July 31, 2021.

Ronnie Perkins 7/31: 'I want to keep building on what I know now'

Patriots linebacker Ronnie Perkins addresses the media on Saturday, July 31, 2021.

Gunner Olszewski 7/31: 'Anytime you get to play football is a good day to me'

Patriots wide receiver Gunner Olszewski addresses the media on Saturday, July 31, 2021.

J.C. Jackson 7/31: 'Life is pretty good'

Patriots cornerback JC Jackson addresses the media on Saturday, July 31, 2021.

Bill Belichick 7/31: 'We will wind things up today'

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Saturday, July 31, 2021.

Patriots All Access: Training Camp Special

In this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, The players have reported for training camp which means the start of the season is right around the corner. In addition, Steve Burton sits down with defensive back Adrian Phillips.  All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Recap: Meet the Patriots 2021 Draft Class

The New England Patriots drafted eight players in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Patriots WR Julian Edelman Announced His Retirement

Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman announced his retirement today.

2021 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Tracking all of the Patriots transactions during the free agent signing period.

Patriots Safety Patrick Chung Announced His Retirement

New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung recently announced his retirement, ending an 11-year NFL career, including 10 seasons with the Patriots. 
Advertising