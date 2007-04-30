Official website of the New England Patriots

Mac Jones 11/16: "Nail the opportunity when it's there"

Sights and Sounds: Week 10 vs Cleveland Browns

Belestrator: Preparing for Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts

Judon, Hightower see Patriots defense coming together

Players to Watch: Patriots at Falcons

Belichick Breakdown: Top Plays against the Cleveland Browns

NFL Notes: Jones' response right out of 2001

Former child model/actor Mac Jones reflects on short-lived career on WEEI

Patriots Mailbag: Focusing on emerging playmakers

A Change of Tune: Patriots safety Phillips finding harmony in New England

Breaking down Patriots' offensive outburst vs. Browns

Game Preview: Patriots at Falcons

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Falcons

Notebook: Pats quickly shift focus to Falcons

NFL Week 11: Patriots - Falcons Injury Report

Teammates celebrate Jakobi Meyers's first NFL touchdown

Best Game Photos, Presented by CarMax: Patriots vs. Browns 

Game Observations: Near-perfect Patriots pile up points

5 Keys from Patriots' 45-7 win over Cleveland

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 11/14

Cayman Islands to host DirecTV QB Challenge

Apr 30, 2007 at 02:00 AM

NEW YORK and CAYMAN ISLANDS (April 30, 2007) -- Surf and turf will soon collide as the National Football League signed a three-year agreement with the Cayman Islands to host the DirecTV NFL Quarterback Challenge From The Cayman Islands.

The competition, which will be filmed May 19 at Cayman Islands International School Park, will first air 7-9 p.m. ET on Friday, Aug. 3, on ESPN. NFL Network also will air the two-hour special throughout August.

In its 17th year, the DirecTV NFL Quarterback Challenge From The Cayman Islands tests the NFL's premier quarterbacks in four skills competitions: accuracy, speed and mobility, long distance throw and "No Huddle." Top NFL receivers also will participate in the "No Huddle" timed event in which the quarterback completes passes to receivers.

"The Cayman Islands is proud to become the first international destination to host this high-profile NFL skills event," said Cayman Islands Minister of Tourism, Hon. Charles Clifford. "Together, the NFL and Cayman make an excellent partnership for the owners, managers, players and fans to combine a vacation with their passion for football."

Participating quarterbacks and receivers will be announced shortly.

Pro Football Hall of Famer quarterback Steve Young and Trey Wingo of ESPN will serve as event broadcasters.

The event is produced by the NFL, PLAYERS INC and NFL QB Greats.

ABOUT CAYMAN ISLANDS

Located 480 miles south of Miami in the vibrant tranquility of western Caribbean, this trio of tiny islands is a premier destination for discriminating travelers, honeymooners and families. World renowned for its idyllic beaches and diving spots, and recognized as a sophisticated, diverse financial center, the Cayman Islands offer spectacular recreational opportunities along with warm, impeccable service. To learn more about the Cayman Islands, visit www.caymanislands.ky or www.divecayman.ky or call your local travel agent.

ABOUT PLAYERS INC

Formed in 1994, PLAYERS INC is the licensing and marketing subsidiary of the NFL Players Association. Representing more than 1,800 active and many memorable retired NFL players, PLAYERS INC "takes the helmets off" the players and markets them as personalities as well as professional athletes. Through an exclusive sponsorship agreement between the NFL and PLAYERS INC, NFL players are integrated into NFL sponsor activation programs through PLAYERS INC. In addition, under an exclusive agreement between the NFL and PLAYERS INC, NFLPLAYERS.COM, PLAYERS INC's official website, is part of the NFL Internet Network. Each year PLAYERS INC negotiates and facilitates more than 3,500 player marketing opportunities for NFL players. PLAYERS INC activities include retail licensing, corporate sponsorships and promotions, special events, radio and television projects, publishing and internet. For more information, please visit NFLPLAYERS.COM.

ABOUT NFL QB GREATS

Launched in 2003, NFL QB Greats (QBG) is a retired athlete organization, officially licensed by the National Football League, which assigns rights when its members are used in groups of three (3) or more. QBG's membership includes some of the top signal callers from the past 20 years; Jim Kelly, Warren Moon, Steve Young, Boomer Esiason, Randall Cunningham, Phil Simms and Bernie Kosar are all shareholders in the organization. QBG is the successor company to the original NFL Quarterback Club, formed in 1991.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

