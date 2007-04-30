Cayman Islands to host DirecTV QB Challenge

NEW YORK and CAYMAN ISLANDS (April 30, 2007) -- Surf and turf will soon collide as the National Football League signed a three-year agreement with the Cayman Islands to host the DirecTV NFL Quarterback Challenge From The Cayman Islands.

The competition, which will be filmed May 19 at Cayman Islands International School Park, will first air 7-9 p.m. ET on Friday, Aug. 3, on ESPN. NFL Network also will air the two-hour special throughout August.

In its 17th year, the DirecTV NFL Quarterback Challenge From The Cayman Islands tests the NFL's premier quarterbacks in four skills competitions: accuracy, speed and mobility, long distance throw and "No Huddle." Top NFL receivers also will participate in the "No Huddle" timed event in which the quarterback completes passes to receivers.

"The Cayman Islands is proud to become the first international destination to host this high-profile NFL skills event," said Cayman Islands Minister of Tourism, Hon. Charles Clifford. "Together, the NFL and Cayman make an excellent partnership for the owners, managers, players and fans to combine a vacation with their passion for football."

Participating quarterbacks and receivers will be announced shortly.

Pro Football Hall of Famer quarterback Steve Young and Trey Wingo of ESPN will serve as event broadcasters.

The event is produced by the NFL, PLAYERS INC and NFL QB Greats.

ABOUT CAYMAN ISLANDS

Located 480 miles south of Miami in the vibrant tranquility of western Caribbean, this trio of tiny islands is a premier destination for discriminating travelers, honeymooners and families. World renowned for its idyllic beaches and diving spots, and recognized as a sophisticated, diverse financial center, the Cayman Islands offer spectacular recreational opportunities along with warm, impeccable service. To learn more about the Cayman Islands, visit www.caymanislands.ky or www.divecayman.ky or call your local travel agent.

ABOUT PLAYERS INC

Formed in 1994, PLAYERS INC is the licensing and marketing subsidiary of the NFL Players Association. Representing more than 1,800 active and many memorable retired NFL players, PLAYERS INC "takes the helmets off" the players and markets them as personalities as well as professional athletes. Through an exclusive sponsorship agreement between the NFL and PLAYERS INC, NFL players are integrated into NFL sponsor activation programs through PLAYERS INC. In addition, under an exclusive agreement between the NFL and PLAYERS INC, NFLPLAYERS.COM, PLAYERS INC's official website, is part of the NFL Internet Network. Each year PLAYERS INC negotiates and facilitates more than 3,500 player marketing opportunities for NFL players. PLAYERS INC activities include retail licensing, corporate sponsorships and promotions, special events, radio and television projects, publishing and internet. For more information, please visit NFLPLAYERS.COM.

ABOUT NFL QB GREATS