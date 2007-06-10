CB Herndon agrees to deal with Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (June 10, 2007) -- Cornerback Kelly Herndon has agreed to terms on a three-year contract with Tennessee, as the Titans continue working to replenish a secondary expected to be without Adam "Pacman" Jones.

The free agent would be the first former Seahawks player to join the team since Mike Reinfeldt left Seattle to take over as Tennessee's general manager in February.

Herndon's agent, Peter Schaffer, said Reinfeldt and Lake Dawson, the Titans' director of pro personnel who also came from Seattle, were a big part of his client's decision.

"He's excited about the situation, the people and the defense," Schaffer said. "It's the best scenario that he found."

The Titans did not immediately return telephone messages from The Associated Press following a report published by The Tennessean.

In five seasons, Herndon, 30, has nine regular-season interceptions and two in the playoffs, including a record 76-yard return in Seattle's Super Bowl loss to Pittsburgh in 2006.

Herndon started all 16 regular-season games in 2006 and had a career high-tying 67 tackles before he broke his ankle in the finale at Tampa Bay.

The secondary has been a major concern for the Titans because of the season-long suspension of Jones issued by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell in April. Jones appealed that punishment in May, but the commissioner has not announced if he will reduce the suspension.

The Titans signed veteran cornerback Nick Harper away from Indianapolis in March, then used the 19th overall pick on Texas safety Michael Griffin, whom they've been working at cornerback since the draft.

