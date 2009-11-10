Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Fri May 14 - 12:00 AM | Sun May 16 - 11:58 PM

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

Analysis: Patriots 2021 schedule

Download the Printable Schedule

Behind the scenes of the Patriots 'action-packed' schedule release video

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Turning a corner?

White, Patriots looking to bounce back

Patriots Sign Two 2021 Draft Selections

NFL Notes: Julio Jones deal would make sense for Patriots

Patrick Chung talks to NBC Boston about rise in anti-Asian hate crimes 

Scouting Profile: Cameron McGrone

Scouting Profile: Rhamondre Stevenson

Gronk returns to New England to donate $1.2 million to Charlesbank Playground renovation

Scouting Profile: Ronnie Perkins

Deatrich Wise emerging as Patriots leader

Patriots 2021 OTA and Minicamp schedule 

Scouting Profile: Christian Barmore

Scouting Profile: Mac Jones

Experts grade the Patriots 2021 Draft class

Meet the Draft Picks: Christian Barmore and Ronnie Perkins

Inside the Draft Room: Ernie Adams Honored Before Final Pick

10 Key takeaways from Patriots 2021 draft

Recap: Meet the Patriots 2021 Draft Class

Nike makes triumphant return to the Patriots Draft war room

Belichick creating competition with Day 2, 3 picks

Get to know the Patriots Day 2 and 3 Draft picks

Chiefs release Larry Johnson after one-week suspension ends

Nov 10, 2009 at 12:00 AM

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Larry Johnson's record-breaking career as a Kansas City running back is over.

The Chiefs confirmed Monday that they had run out of patience with his off-the-field problems and released Johnson the day he was due to come back from his second suspension in a year.

Johnson, who turns 30 on Nov. 19, was just 75 yards away from breaking Priest Holmes' team rushing record.

The decision by the Chiefs (1-7) was not a surprise.

"A part of him is excited and a part of him is very regretful," said Johnson's agent, Peter Schaffer. "There's a lot of feelings going on right now. It's analogous to breaking up with a girlfriend. Maybe you saw it coming, but it still hurts when it happens."

The Chiefs still owe Johnson $2.275 million — the remaining portion of his $4.55 million salary this season. Johnson's contract runs through 2012, but none of it, besides the $2.275 million still owed to him, is guaranteed.

A No. 1 draft choice out of Penn State in 2003, Johnson was one of the best running backs in the NFL in 2005 and 2006, rushing for more than 1,700 yards in each of those Pro Bowl seasons.

But often angry and sullen, he was dogged by controversy and frequently at odds with coaches and fans. On Oct. 25, in what turned out to be his final episode with the Chiefs, he posted on his Twitter account several insults to fans, questioned coach Todd Haley's credentials and used a gay slur.

He reportedly repeated the slur the next day to reporters and was suspended for two weeks. At Schaffer's urging, the Chiefs cut the financial penalty in half, saving him about $315,000.

Johnson was the subject of an online petition last week calling on the Chiefs not to let him break the team rushing record. He was never a fan favorite and his apology for the online comments came almost exactly one year after issuing a similar apology for alleged incidents involving women in Kansas City night clubs.

In 2008, then-coach Herm Edwards benched him for three straight games for violating team rules. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell suspended him a fourth game for violating the league's player conduct policy.

Johnson was later sentenced to two years' probation after pleading guilty to two counts of disturbing the peace. One woman accused him of throwing a drink on her and another said he had pushed her head at a Kansas City night spot.

A judge suspended the sentence and said he would remove the guilty plea from the public record if Johnson has no further legal problems during probation.

On the field, Johnson has not run with the quickness and strength that characterized his Pro Bowl years since setting an NFL record with 416 rushing attempts in 2006. He set the team single-season rushing record that season with 1,789 yards.

This year, in 132 carries behind inconsistent blocking, he averaged only 2.7 yards per carry. He ends his Chiefs career with 5,996 yards rushing and 55 touchdowns. He also caught 151 passes for 1,369 yards and six TDs.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Patriots Sign 2021 Fifth-Round Pick LB Cameron McGrone

The Patriots announced today the signing of fifth-round draft pick LB Cameron McGrone.
news

Walk up, get vaccinated and get a photo with a Lombardi trophy on May 17

To make your vaccination more memorable, the Patriots are providing opportunities to get your picture with a Lombardi trophy. Just walk-up and get vaccinated at one of six sites on Monday, May 17 from 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM
news

Scouting Profile: Tre Nixon

Breaking down the full scouting report on Patriots seventh-round pick WR Tre Nixon.
news

Patriots News Blitz 5/14: Olszewski looking to expand his role

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.

Latest News

Patriots Sign 2021 Fifth-Round Pick LB Cameron McGrone

Walk up, get vaccinated and get a photo with a Lombardi trophy on May 17

Scouting Profile: Tre Nixon

Patriots News Blitz 5/14: Olszewski looking to expand his role

Gunner locked and loaded for 2021

Scouting Profile: Will Sherman

MORE LATEST NEWS

Trending Video

Gunner Olszewski 5/13: 'You earn what you get'

Patriots wide receiver Gunner Olszewski addresses the media via video conference on Thursday, May 13, 2021.

Patriots 2021 Schedule Release Recap

Paul Perillo,Mike Dussault and Erik Scalavino discuss the Patriots opponents for the 2021 NFL season following the schedule release earlier tonight.

2021 Patriots Schedule Release: Patriots Home Shopping Network Style

Are you tired of waiting for football season? We've got just what you need - the Patriots schedule in figurine form!

James White 5/11: 'Each year I have the opportunity to play, I don't take for granted'

Patriots running back James White addresses the media via video conference on Tuesday, May 11, 2021.

Patriots All Access: Post Draft Show

In this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, It was an eventful NFL Draft weekend for the Patriots. In addition, we take a look at draft night for Mac Jones and go behind the scenes into the draft room as the Patriots make their selections. All that and more.

Patriots picks react to their selections

The Patriots 2021 draft picks react to the call that they're headed to New England.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising