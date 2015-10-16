Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Postgame Show Tue Nov 01 | 12:00 AM - 11:55 AM

Jabrill Peppers 10/31: "I just try to make the plays that came to me"

James Ferentz 10/31: "At the end of the day it comes down to fundamental play"

Matthew Slater 10/31: "I hope we all appreciate what we have in Coach Belichick"

After Further Review: Breaking Down Mac Jones's Performance, Defense's Big Day vs. Jets

Why earning NFL interception milestone in New Jersey was special for Devin McCourty

Devin McCourty reacts to Patriots Week 8 win vs. Jets

'Continuous improvement' fuels Stevenson's rise

Best Game Photos, Presented by CarMax: Patriots at Jets

Locker Room Celebration and Game Ball Presentation Following Win Over Jets

Bill Belichick 10/31: "We knew this was going to be a physical game"

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Win Over the Jets in the Meadowlands

Top 5 photos from Patriots at Jets presented by CarMax

5 Keys from Patriots road win over Jets

Patriots vs. Jets Highlights | NFL Week 8

Bill Belichick 10/30: "I'm proud of how the team stepped up on a short week here to get the win"

Mac Jones 10/30: "We want to continue to grow together"

Press Pass: Patriots win division battle

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 10/30

Game Notes: Patriots win 13th straight against the Jets.

Mac Jones with a 5-yard touchdown pass to Jakobi Meyers

Collins' athleticism impresses teammates; 10/15 notes

News and notes from the Patriots locker room and practice field.

Oct 16, 2015 at 09:14 AM
headshot-erik-scalavino
Erik Scalavino

Patriots.com Writer

In New England's 30-6 win over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 5, linebacker Jamie Collins had 10 tackles, a forced fumble, and a phenomenally-timed sack that was called back because of a teammate's penalty on the play.

Afterward, teammates marveled at the veteran's athletic ability.

"Dude's not human, man," safety/co-captain  Devin McCourty stated.

"I must agree," added defensive end Jabaal Sheard. "He's a freak of an athlete."

"Jamie, obviously, is a freak and I'm happy that he's on my side," said another co-captain, defensive end Rob Ninkovich. "He's a tremendous athlete. He can run well and he can cover a receiver. The things he's experienced in the past – being a safety in college and all his cover skills – help him and now he's a tremendous linebacker. He's done a great job for us."

Patriots teammates on the other side of the ball are equally impressed by the third-year player's preternatural skills. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, as the leader of the scout team, must face Collins on a daily basis.

"He's made some phenomenal interceptions [in practice]," Garoppolo remarked. "Not many linebackers can catch the ball very well, but he has really good hand-eye coordination and can distort his body in different ways. It's very impressive.

"Jamie's a different type of player. There aren't many athletes like him. He's a linebacker, but he can cover anyone on the field really. He jumps out of the gym. Probably one of the best athletes I've ever seen in my life, honestly."

Through four games, Collins is among the NFL's leaders in total tackles and sacks. He also finds ways to help teammates get involved on defense. In Dallas, for instance, he lined up at left defensive tackle in a standing position, and at the snap, he rushed the guard's outside shoulder to occupy both the guard and right tackle. This allowed Sheard to stunt inside and get a free lane to the quarterback. Sheard registered an easy sack on the play.

While teammates rave about him, Collins has yet to gain traction on a national level, in terms of Pro Bowl recognition or other accolades, but if he continues to play at this level, that could change.

"I'm pretty sure it will. Most definitely," declared cornerback Malcolm Butler, a fellow Mississippi native. "I don't think he even wants the attention to be a superstar. Mississippi guy, man. Down-to-earth, humble guy. He lets his play on the field do the talking.

"Man, the guy is a beast. It's like he's a cornerback playing linebacker... He's so athletic. It's unexplainable, man. He's a great athlete. I've seen this guy do windmills, backflips, and all that shows up on the field with all his athleticism: sacks, filling gaps, interceptions, tackles, forced fumbles. The guy can do it all."

Practice Report

For the second straight day, veteran corner Tarell Brown was unable to practice due to a foot injury, so the Patriots have declared him out for Sunday's game at Indianapolis. Brown was the only Patriot not on the field Friday. According to NFL Network, Brown's injury is "potentially serious" and that the player is seeking a second opinion.

Running back Dion Lewis, meantime, was able to suit up despite suffering an abdominal injury during Thursday's session.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After Further Review: Breaking Down Mac Jones's Performance, Defense's Big Day vs. Jets

The Patriots earned a much-needed win over the Jets on Sunday.

news

Why earning NFL interception milestone in New Jersey was special for Devin McCourty

The longtime Patriots captain leads active players in career interceptions across the NFL. It was only fitting that he reach the milestone in his home state.

news

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Win Over the Jets in the Meadowlands

The Patriots came away with a 22-17 win in New York.

news

'Continuous improvement' fuels Stevenson's rise

Rhamondre Stevenson continued his breakout season on Sunday against the Jets, showing his all-around potential.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

After Further Review: Breaking Down Mac Jones's Performance, Defense's Big Day vs. Jets

Why earning NFL interception milestone in New Jersey was special for Devin McCourty

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Win Over the Jets in the Meadowlands

'Continuous improvement' fuels Stevenson's rise

Top 5 photos from Patriots at Jets presented by CarMax

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 10/31

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Locker Room Celebration and Game Ball Presentation Following Win Over Jets

Go inside the Patriots locker room after the win over the JETS, where two historic milestones were met.

Jabrill Peppers 10/31: "I just try to make the plays that came to me"

Patriots defensive back Jabrill Peppers addresses the media on Monday, October 31, 2022.

James Ferentz 10/31: "At the end of the day it comes down to fundamental play"

Patriots offensive lineman James Ferentz addresses the media on Monday, October 31, 2022.

Matthew Slater 10/31: "I hope we all appreciate what we have in Coach Belichick"

Patriots Special Teams Captain Matthew Slater addresses the media during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Monday, October 31, 2022.

Bill Belichick 10/31: "We knew this was going to be a physical game"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Monday, October 31, 2022.

Devin McCourty reacts to Patriots Week 8 win vs. Jets

New England Patriots safety Devin McCourty reacts to Patriots Week 8 win vs. New York Jets.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Photos: Patriots In Red Throwback Jerseys

View photos of the Patriots wearing red throwback jerseys, which they'll be wearing for their upcoming game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

Vince Wilfork Becomes 32nd Member of the Patriots Hall of Fame

The two-time Super Bowl champion was officially inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame on Saturday.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

James White caps off a brilliant career

James White held his retirement press conference on Tuesday night, putting a finishing touch on a standout championship career.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising