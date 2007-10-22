Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Fri Mar 18 - 12:00 AM | Sun Mar 20 - 12:55 AM

2022 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Matthew Slater weighed 'responsibilities off the field' in decision to re-sign

Report: Jakob Johnson signs with Raiders

Slater excited to be back for a 15th go-round with Patriots

Patriots sign defensive back Terrance Mitchell

Reports: Patriots won't tender Gunner Olszewski, Bolden bolts for Vegas

Report: Patriots trade Shaq Mason to Bucs

Analysis: With two guards gone, how does Patriots O-line adjust?

Could the addition of Mack Wilson be a sign of changes to come?

Report: James White re-signs with Patriots

Report: Patriots swap linebackers with Browns

Patriots Mailbag: Replacing J.C. Jackson, finding free agents and more

Report: Kicker Nick Folk returning to Pats on two-year deal

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Report: Devin McCourty back with Patriots on one-year deal

Report: Patriots to use second-round RFA tender on Jakobi Meyers

Patriots 2022 Free Agency Primer

2022 Free Agent Forecast: Full Positional Breakdown

NFL Free Agency 2022: Frequently Asked Questions

2022 Free Agent Forecast: Cornerbacks

Colts do it all in victory over Jaguars

Jacksonville coach Jack Del Rio tossed aside his black jacket before Monday night's game even began. It wasn't long before Indianapolis undressed the rest of his team.

Oct 22, 2007 at 04:00 PM

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville coach Jack Del Rio tossed aside his black jacket before Monday night's game even began.

It wasn't long before Indianapolis undressed the rest of his team.

Yep, all that talk about the defending Super Bowl champions being better this season just might be true.

The Colts dominated every aspect of their showdown against Jacksonville, easily winning 29-7 and once again taking charge in the AFC South. They also moved a step closer to setting up an undefeated matchup with New England (7-0). The teams meet Nov. 4.

The Patriots should provide more of a challenge than the Jaguars did.

Joseph Addai and Kenton Keith combined for 141 yards rushing, Peyton Manning and Reggie Wayne picked apart Jacksonville's secondary, and the Colts (6-0) avenged their most embarrassing loss of last season.

"This was a pivotal game for us," Manning said. "We put a lot of emphasis on this game."

It showed, too.

Indianapolis improved to 3-0 in the division and left Jacksonville (4-2), Tennessee and Houston in the all-too-familiar chase mode.

"We're in the front seat, we're driving and everybody has to play catch-up to us," Colts defensive end Ed Johnson said.

The Colts, who have won the last four division titles, joined Green Bay (1929-31) and St. Louis (1999-2001) as the only teams to start 6-0 for three straight years.

They made this one look easy, backing up assertions by Indianapolis coach Tony Dungy and Del Rio that the Colts are stronger, faster, more disciplined and simply better than they were during last year's championship run.

But not all the Jaguars were ready to give Indy too much credit.

"They executed the best and made the least amount of mistakes, but I don't think they're better than they were last year," Taylor said. "We kind of stubbed our own toe a little bit."

The Colts knocked quarterback David Garrard out of the game -- and possibly out of the lineup for at least a couple of weeks -- bottled up Fred Taylor and Maurice Jones-Drew and extended their winning streak to 11 games.

Taylor and Jones-Drew spearheaded last year's 44-17 rout in Jacksonville. The Jaguars ran for a franchise-record 375 yards -- a defensive meltdown that proved to be a turning point for Indy. The team fixed its run defense down the stretch and then won it all.

Jacksonville tried to catch the Colts off guard from the start Monday night, calling on Garrard to throw early and often. It backfired. Jacksonville's lackluster receivers dropped several balls, and then Garrard was knocked out of the game in the second quarter with an injury to his left ankle.

Meanwhile, Manning was Manning.

He had plenty of time to throw, and with Marvin Harrison still nursing a sore knee, hooked up with Wayne all over the field. Manning finished 23-of-37 for 259 yards, with a touchdown and an interception. He also ran for a score. Wayne caught nine passes for 131 yards.

"They don't really give up too many big plays," Manning said. "They do try and make you go the long route, and we did that. It was nice to finish some of those drives with touchdowns."

Manning's 35-yard TD pass to Dallas Clark made it 29-7 with 3:58 to play. By then, the stands at Jacksonville Municipal Stadium were mostly empty and the Jaguars had pretty much conceded the game.

Indianapolis built a 17-0 halftime lead with three long drives. Manning exposed Jacksonville's secondary, and Addai and Keith picked up yards between the tackles.

The Colts mixed it up better than they have in any recent meetings against the Jaguars, who had played them tough despite losing seven of the previous 10 meetings.

Indy also got help from big plays on both touchdown drives. Manning hit Addai with a short pass on third-and-14, then Addai broke a tackle and picked up a first down. Four plays later, Addai broke a 23-yard run on fourth-and-1.

Rookie safety Reggie Nelson made a touchdown-saving tackle, but Keith scored two plays later to make it 7-0.

Garrard was injured on the ensuing drive, spraining his left ankle when sacked by Ed Johnson. After calling a timeout, Garrard limped to the sideline and was replaced by Quinn Gray.

Gray finished 9-of-24 for 56 yards with two interceptions. He might have to play several games while Garrard recovers.

Bob Sanders intercepted Gray's second pass, and the Colts took advantage of Jacksonville's first interception this season.

Manning hooked up with Wayne for a 31-yard gain, then capped the drive with a 1-yard plunge two plays later.

Adam Vinatieri's 36-yard field goal with 29 seconds remaining in the half made it 17-0. That drive followed a failed fourth-and-1 play by Jacksonville.

The Jaguars attempted another fourth down, this one fourth-and-3 at the Indianapolis 34, early in the game and also came up short.

Both fourth-down plays were questionable calls, especially since the Jaguars had so much success running the ball right at Indy last season.

The Jaguars ran for 191 yards in the first meeting in 2006 and were even better in December.

On this muggy night, however, Jacksonville tried to trick Indy on fourth down. First was an incomplete play-action pass to backup tight end George Wrighster, who let the ball slip through his hands; second was an end around to Jones-Drew, who lost a yard and essentially set up the field goal.

Jacksonville will certainly face more questions about trying to throw from its own 4, especially after the offense ran 10 straight times for a touchdown to start the third quarter and with Gray at quarterback.

It was a costly move, too.

Gray dropped back into the end zone, Dwight Freeney torched left tackle Khalif Barnes and got a sack as the Colts went up 19-7.

Following the free kick, the Colts marched to the 1, then settled for another field goal and a 22-7 lead -- an all-too-familiar position for Manning & Co.

"It's definitely a setback," Jags receiver Ernest Wilford said. "But we've got a good football nucleus here."

Notes: Jones-Drew sprained his left knee with a little more than a minute to play, but X-rays were negative and he should be fine. ... Keith left the game with a bruised forehead but later returned. ... The Colts finished with 384 yards; the Jaguars managed 226 and had three turnovers.

Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Patriots y la agencia libre: El aporte de los firmados

Veamos cómo deberán contribuir los agentes libres recientemente firmados.
news

Patriots Acquire LB Mack Wilson in a Trade with Cleveland in Exchange for DL Chase Winovich; Trade G Shaq Mason to Tampa Bay for a 2022 Fifth-Round Draft Pick

The Patriots announced that they have acquired LB Mack Wilson in a trade with the Cleveland Browns in exchange for DL Chase Winovich. In addition, the Patriots announced that they have traded G Shaq Mason to Tampa Bay in exchange for a 2022 fifth-round draft pick.
news

Patriots Re-Sign RB James White

The Patriots announced today that they have re-signed RB James White as an unrestricted free agent. 
news

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots Acquire LB Mack Wilson in a Trade with Cleveland in Exchange for DL Chase Winovich; Trade G Shaq Mason to Tampa Bay for a 2022 Fifth-Round Draft Pick

Patriots Re-Sign RB James White

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

2022 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Report: Patriots add versatile offensive weapon

Matthew Slater weighed 'responsibilities off the field' in decision to re-sign

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Matthew Slater 3/17: "I think the culture we've created here is bigger than any one person"

Patriots special teams captain Matthew Slater addresses the media on Thursday, March 17, 2022.

Pelissero: Patriots trade LB Chase Winovich to Browns for LB Mack Wilson

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports New England Patriots trade LB Chase Winovich to Browns for LB Mack Wilson.

Do Your Life: Brian Hoyer

Get an inside look at Brian Hoyer's family's NFL journey in this episode of 'Do Your Life.'

Rapoport: Patriots, Devin McCourty agree on 1-year, $9M contract

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport shares the New England Patriots and DB Devin McCourty agree on 1-year, $9M contract.

Mailbag: Who will the Patriots target in Free Agency?

With free agency beginning next week, Tamara Brown and Mike Dussault answer your questions on which positions and players the Patriots may pursue.

Charles Davis: Five players who boosted draft stock at 2022 combine

NFL Network's Charles Davis reveals five players who boosted their draft stock at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine, including Kenny Pickett, Malik Willis, Aidan Hutchinson, Jordan Davis and Travon Walker.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Could these former Patriots make sense in Free Agency?

Taking a look at some former Pats that are due to hit the open market and could potentially fill some needs for the team in a second stint.

Patriots finalize their 2022 opponents

We take an early look ahead to next regular season now that every Patriots opponent has been determined.

Patriots locked into seven 2022 draft picks

With the close of the NFL's Wild Card round, the order of the draft's first round is getting closer to set.

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

New England Patriots Awarded Germany as an International Home Marketing Area Effective January 1, 2022

As part of the National Football League's International Home Marketing Area (HMA) initiative, the New England Patriots submitted a proposal and were awarded Germany as their international home market.
Advertising