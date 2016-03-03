Combine Prospects: Heisman-winner Henry among backs fitting Patriots needs

Other backs with the potential to go in the second or third rounds – the Patriots are currently scheduled to make the 60th overall selection – include Utah's Devontae Booker (5-11, 212), Louisiana Tech's Kenneth Dixon (5-10, 215), Indiana'sJordan Howard (6-1, 225, Williams, Alabama's Kenyan Drake (6-1, 210), UCLA's Paul Perkins (5-10, 210) and Notre Dame'sC.J. Prosise (6-1, 220).

Williams averaged better than 5 yards a carry in his first three seasons at Arkansas before the foot injury sidelined him this fall, when he was elected one of his team's captains despite being lost in summer action. He had 1,190 carries in 2014.

Though he admitted that his visions for his senior season were dashed by the foot injury, he thinks he actually became a better, more vocal leader through the experience. Now, he's ready to prove after sharing time with Collins that he might be an even better pro than college prospect.

"I definitely think I can be an every-down back," Williams said, recalling that his first two touchdowns at Arkansas as a freshman under then-coach Bobby Petrino were actually 70-yard touchdown receptions.

The work with Collins also pushed each in a way that should be of benefit at the next level.

"We helped each other become better," Williams said. "We had two NFL backs in the backfield. We had to compete every day and make every rep count."

One of the running back prospects from the latter rounds that might jump off the page is Florida's Kelvin Taylor (5-10, 205). He's the son of former Jaguars star and short-time Patriots back Fred Taylor. While Taylor may be a bit smaller than the big back New England might be looking for, he certainly has impressive bloodlines and grew up learning from a true professional.

Taylor notched 2,100 yards and 23 touchdowns in three years with the Gators, including 1,035 and 13 scores last fall. College production aside, he feels like his entire life has helped him prepare for a job in the NFL.

"I was very fortunate to have a father playing in the NFL," Taylor acknowledged. "One thing my dad always drilled in my head is you really have to be a student of the game to be a great player on any level, but especially this level. You really have to be a student of the game and I feel like I'm a great student of the game and I'm just ready to be great, just start working."

If the Patriots were to wait until the latter rounds of the draft to seek out a diamond ball carrier in the rough, there will still be some options to consider. Auburn's Peyton Barber (5-10, 225), USC's Tre Madden (6-0, 225), South Carolina's Brandon Wilds (6-1, 215) and Marshall's Devon Johnson (6-1, 253) certainly have the size for the NFL job.

Barber was a surprise early-entry despite 1,017 yards and 13 touchdowns last fall. He decided to enter the draft due to the fact that his mother is currently, as he describes it, "homeless. Right now she's staying with my sister. It's her and her three kids staying an apartment back home."

He uses that situation as motivation.

"I have something to strive for, to push for," Barber said, admitting he has plenty to work on. "I feel I can improve every part of my game."

Wilds is a bit more of the cocky, confident type. Wilds never had more than 123 carries or 567 yards in his four seasons for the Gamecocks, but there may not be a more cocksure back in the class.

"I pretty much can do it all," Wilds said simply. "I would have liked to have been used more. I brought it up a few times, but I'm just a player."

Wilds actually compares himself to NFL stars Matt Forte and Arian Foster, believing like them he will surprise many with his professional production. Time will if he has the talent and production to back up his confidence.