Conduct toward media stressed in league-wide memo

NEW YORK -- The NFL has sent a memo to the 32 teams reminding them of the media relations policy for equal access and its rules for general conduct toward media.

The memo was sent in the wake of a league investigation into an incident at New York Jets camp involving a TV Azteca reporter, and Redskins running back Clinton Portis' comments about the woman.

Those rules stress that "women are a common part of the sports media. By law, women must be granted the same rights to perform their jobs as men. Please remember that women reporters are professionals and should be treated as such."

League spokesman Greg Aiello also sent an e-mail to the Association of Women in Sports Media restating league policy.