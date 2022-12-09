Official website of the New England Patriots

Countdown begins to historic 2023 Army-Navy Football Game at Gillette Stadium

America's Game will kick off in New England for first time in 124-year series history one year from today, on Dec. 9, 2023.

Dec 09, 2022 at 04:20 PM
2023-Army-Navy-Game

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The countdown to kickoff for the 2023 Army-Navy Game presented by USAA at Gillette Stadium has officially begun. One year from today, on Dec. 9, 2023, America's Game will come to the New England region for the first time in the 124-year series history.

The 2023 installment of Army-Navy will mark only the third time this historic matchup has taken place outside of the mid-Atlantic region (Chicago, Ill. in 1926 and Pasadena, Calif. in 1983). In a fitting year for Massachusetts to host America's Game, 2023 will feature several notable milestones for the Commonwealth and the United States, including the 250th anniversary of the Boston Tea Party, taking place just one week after the 2023 Army-Navy Game. Hosting America's Game will also add another chapter to Massachusetts' and New England's rich history with the Army, Navy and United States as a whole. Massachusetts was the birthplace of the National Guard in 1636, as well as the birthplace of both the United States Army and United States Navy in 1775. The Bay State is also home to the Charlestown Navy Yard, one of the six original Navy shipyards in the country, as well as the USS Constitution, the oldest commissioned naval vessel afloat. Additionally, the first battles of the American Revolution, the Battles of Lexington and Concord, took place in Massachusetts.

As the countdown to the 2023 game begins, fans are welcomed to Patriot Place tomorrow, Saturday, Dec. 10, to enjoy the 2022 iteration of this historic matchup. Patriot Place restaurants including CBS Sporting Club, Citizen Crust, Scorpion Bar, Six String Grill & Stage, Skipjack's, Splitsville Luxury Lanes, Tavolino, Twenty8 and Wormtown Brewery will host watch parties for America's Game, kicking off on CBS at 3:00 p.m. Fans attending Saturday's watch parties will also have the opportunity to enter to win two tickets to next year's game. Additionally, several Patriot Place restaurants will provide a free appetizer to the first 10 military members (active duty or veteran) on Saturday and have dedicated a table or seat in honor of military heroes who can't be with their families this holiday season. Fans can also gear up for America's Game with commemorative 2023 Army-Navy Game hats, shirts and more, now available for purchase in person at the Patriots ProShop.

Limited tickets for the 2023 Army-Navy Game presented by USAA will go on sale via Army West Point and the Naval Academy in early 2023. Fans are encouraged to check the respective athletic department websites for ticket information. In addition to the 2023 Army-Navy Game at Gillette Stadium, a number of associated events will be hosted at historic sites throughout the Greater Boston region on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023, including the Patriot Games, the Army-Navy Gala and Media Row. Additional details will be made available at a later date. Fans interested in learning more and receiving the latest information about the 2023 Army-Navy Game at Gillette Stadium should visit www.gillettestadium.com/armynavy and www.armynavygame.com.

ABOUT GILLETTE STADIUM

Gillette Stadium, located in Foxborough, Mass., is New England's premier sports and entertainment venue. The 65,878-seat stadium is the full-time home of the NFL's six-time Super Bowl Champion New England Patriots. Gillette Stadium is also the home field of the New England Revolution of Major League Soccer and one of the world's top grossing concert venues, according to Billboard and Pollstar. Other notable sporting events held at Gillette Stadium include the 2016 NHL Winter Classic, international soccer matches, NCAA athletics, professional lacrosse, motor sports and the Massachusetts high school football state championships. Gillette Stadium also served as the northeast's first large-scale COVID-19 vaccination site. The site, operated by CIC Health, administered more than 610,000 vaccinations over 148 days of operation in early 2021. For more information, visit www.GilletteStadium.com or follow @GilletteStadium on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

