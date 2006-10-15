Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Best of Patriots Radio Thu Sep 14 - 04:00 PM | Sun Sep 17 - 05:55 PM

Game Preview: Dolphins at Patriots

One-on-one with Kendrick Bourne

How to Watch/Listen: Dolphins at Patriots

Teaser: Tom Brady Halftime Feature on All Access

Pregame Primer: Everything to know before Dolphins-Patriots

Robert Kraft greets fans who traveled far and wide for release of Nike's 'Patriots' Air Force 1

PRO Predictions: Week 2 picks for Patriots vs. Dolphins

Nike releases latest edition of Robert Kraft's 'Patriots' Air Force 1

Jabrill Peppers emerging as leader and playmaker for Patriots

Unfiltered Roundtable: Previewing Patriots-Dolphins AFC East Showdown

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

10 to Watch: Patriots eye big divisional matchup vs. Dolphins

What They're Saying: Miami Dolphins

Patriots Unfiltered TV: One on One with Mike Gesicki

Patriots Gameplan: Slowing Down Tyreek Hill, O'Brien vs. Fangio Headline Sunday Night's Matchup With the Dolphins

Mac Jones Invokes the '24 Hour Rule' as Patriots Turn the Page to Dolphins 

Week 2 Injury Report: Dolphins at Patriots

Photos: Patriots Practice in Throwbacks 9/13

Patriots Mailbag: Passing up FGs, looking for depth and more

BEST GAME PHOTOS: Patriots vs. Eagles

Culpepper, Booker inactive for Dolphins

Miami Dolphins quarterback Daunte Culpepper missed his second straight game with a bruised shoulder, giving Joey Harrington the start against the New York Jets. Wide receiver Marty Booker, who injured his chest last week at New England, was also inactive Sunday.

Oct 15, 2006 at 06:00 AM

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (Oct. 15, 2006) -- Miami Dolphins quarterback Daunte Culpepper missed his second straight game with a bruised shoulder, giving Joey Harrington the start against the New York Jets.

Wide receiver Marty Booker, who injured his chest last week at New England, was also inactive Sunday.

Culpepper, whose shoulder injury is the result of being sacked 21 times in four games, also had surgery last November to repair three torn ligaments in his right knee. Harrington was signed in the offseason as insurance for Culpepper, and went 26-for-41 for 232 yards, but threw two costly interceptions in Miami's 20-10 loss last week.

Running back Cedric Houston (knee) and cornerback David Barrett (hip) were inactive for the Jets. Houston injured his left knee two weeks ago against Indianapolis when he was tackled for no gain at the Colts 2 by Dwight Freeney and was carted from the field.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

How to Watch/Listen: Dolphins at Patriots

Complete broadcast information for this week's game between the New England Patriots and the Miami Dolphins.
news

Analysis: Patriots Elevate LB Calvin Munson, WR Jalen Reagor From Practice Squad for Sunday's Game vs. Dolphins 

The Patriots practice squad elevations are very telling for the state of the offensive line. 
news

Patriots Elevate Two Players from the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced today that they have elevated LB Calvin Munson and WR Jalen Reagor from the practice squad to the active roster. 
news

Now as a First-Time Team Captain, Hunter Henry Continues to Thrive With the Patriots

The Patriots tight end has emerged as a team leader while still being a key contributor in the offense.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

How to Watch/Listen: Dolphins at Patriots

Analysis: Patriots Elevate LB Calvin Munson, WR Jalen Reagor From Practice Squad for Sunday's Game vs. Dolphins 

Patriots Elevate Two Players from the Practice Squad

Now as a First-Time Team Captain, Hunter Henry Continues to Thrive With the Patriots

Analysis: Patriots List Six Players as Questionable, Keeping Door Open for Key Contributors to Play vs. Dolphins

Week 2 Injury Report: Dolphins at Patriots

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Top 10 Patriots - Dolphins Moments

Watch as we countdown the Patriots top 10 moments against the Miami Dolphins.

Drone Flyover: Gillette Stadium is Ready for Miami

Gillette Stadium is ready for the first throwback game of the season.

Patriots This Week: Dolphins Preview, Eagles Recap

On this edition of Patriots This Week, Bob Socci, Scott Zolak, and Mike Dussault discuss the Patriots loss against the Philadelphia Eagles, and preview their week two matchup against the Miami Dolphins.

Patriots All Access 9/15: Tom Brady Halftime Behind the Scenes, Eagles Recap, Dolphins Preview

In this edition of Patriots All Access, go behind the scenes of one of the most memorable ceremonies in Gillette Stadium history, as Patriots fans say thank you to Tom Brady. Plus, a conversation with receiver Kendrick Bourne, and Bill Belichick spotlights the unique skills of Miami wide receiver Tyreek Hill on the Belestrator.

Get Hyped for Patriots - Dolphins Throwback Game

The New England Patriots get set to take on the Miami Dolphins on Sunday Night Football at Gillette Stadium in their throwback red uniforms.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 

Patriots 2023 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremonies to be Held at Noon on Saturday, Oct. 21

Induction ceremonies for Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia are free and open to the public.
Advertising