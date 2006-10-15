Culpepper, Booker inactive for Dolphins

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (Oct. 15, 2006) -- Miami Dolphins quarterback Daunte Culpepper missed his second straight game with a bruised shoulder, giving Joey Harrington the start against the New York Jets.

Wide receiver Marty Booker, who injured his chest last week at New England, was also inactive Sunday.

Culpepper, whose shoulder injury is the result of being sacked 21 times in four games, also had surgery last November to repair three torn ligaments in his right knee. Harrington was signed in the offseason as insurance for Culpepper, and went 26-for-41 for 232 yards, but threw two costly interceptions in Miami's 20-10 loss last week.