Dallas Cowboys Postgame Quotes 11/24

Jerry Jones, Owner

(On the loss)

"The bottom line is that was a tough challenge. They know how to play this game, certainly in this weather. Their team was masterful, their coach was masterful. They did it on special teams and that wasn't an accident, that was by design. They knew how to pressure us on special teams. We have a lot of respect for their defense. We knew it was going to be a challenge for us and it was, probably exacerbated by the weather. It was a significant setback for our team. We needed this win, we needed a win against an opponent like this and we haven't had one."

(On the decision to kick the field goal late in the game)

"I don't know. I'm not going to second guess calls at this particular time. At the end of the day, we just got ourselves in this spot of where we need to win a game like this coming into New England at this time, where these New England Patriots are and how well they play here and how acclimated they are to weather. You really dug your hole back when you were playing the Jets. While we are disappointed and would have liked for some of those plays to go our way, that's what you get."

(On what he thought about the two tripping calls against the Cowboys)

"I don't want to go to those calls. We had plenty of opportunities to establish ourselves in all phases of the ball game. They won the special teams and they took it to us. When you come into New England on a day like today against this team and you need to win this to establish what you are about for the season, you have dealt yourself a pretty narrow window to come out of here smiling."

Amari Cooper, WR

(On the factor the weather played in the offense getting going)

"I don't know. Obviously, when it's raining, you can't do some of things you want to do in the passing game. You can't throw the ball as accurately. You saw a lot of drops out there from both teams. You can't catch the ball the way you want."

(On why he thought he only had two targets)

"Because it was raining, I think. We didn't throw the ball downfield how we would have liked."

(On whether he thought he caught the pass that was reversed)

"No, that wasn't a catch. It hit the ground and I knew it hit the ground. I gave it my best effort to catch the ball, I just came up short."

(On how close the team is to winning this type of game)

"We are only a drive away, as you could see."

Ezekiel Elliott, RB

(On the game)

"The defense played really well and we need to find a way to score touchdowns in the red zone. We have to play better."

(On kicking the field goal late in the fourth quarter)

"It was fourth-and-7 and the defensive was playing great all night. I didn't have a problem putting the game in their hands. We still ended up having an opportunity to go down and score after that."

(On the team not being able to finish)

"They [Patriots] are a good team and it was frustrating. We just have to find a way to score."

(On how close the team to beating the good teams)

"We are right there we have to go back to the drawing board, go back and watch film and figure out how to go and win this game on Thanksgiving."

(On the putting together a good passing and running game to together)

"It was terrible weather today. The fact that we threw the balls as well as we could today, I wouldn't say the passing game struggled. Even sometimes when I got the ball on a handoff it was moving around in my arms. We just have to find a way to win that game, that's all."

(On what the team can do better)

"I think we just have to play better. It just comes down to playing better and execute. We can't let ourselves get behind."

Travis Frederick, C

(On the difficulty of moving the ball in the weather)

"It provides a challenge but I think it provides an equal challenge for both sides. It's not like only one team plays in the weather. I think honestly, it is hard to really evaluate. We were able to move the ball some but not as much as we'd hoped. Whether the weather factored in that I'm not sure."

(On the Patriots defense)

"I think obviously they're a really talented defense. They played well. It's hard to evaluate the game as a whole without watching the film. Obviously we didn't do enough to get a win today."

(On the slow starts in all the loses this year)

"In general we've started slow, wins and loses. So obviously that's something we have to continue to improve on. When you play quality teams you have to be able to take advantage of every opportunity that you get the ball."

(On moving on to become better)

"I think it comes down to execution and being able to execute all the time. It's the plays that you don't execute well on that kill you. Football especially at this level is a game is a game of who makes the least mistakes; not necessarily who plays the best and who can capitalize on those mistakes."

Jeff Heath, S

(On playing with an injured shoulder)

"If I'm out there I'm just going to play like I'm not limited at all. I just want to be out there. I feel like I can play and I can make it through the game like I did today. So if I'm healthy enough that's the way it is."

(On the defense)

"I think we just need to find a way to take the ball. I think that's three games in a row that we haven't taken the ball away. You're playing a good team on the road and we give them the ball in the red zone with the muffed punt. Then they get the interception we have to make those plays that put the balance of the game in our direction. I obviously have to watch the film. I think we played solid, but just not good enough in terms of getting the ball."

(On giving up only one touchdown)

"It was a solid performance. But like I was saying, in a tough game on the road we need to figure out ways to get the ball and tip the balance of the game in our direction. We weren't able to do that, we had some opportunities we just weren't able to capitalize."

Byron Jones, CB

(On defending the Patriots offense with difficult field conditions)

"Sometimes it benefited us. There were a couple of dropped passes out there. But for the most part, it doesn't matter what the conditions are. We are trying to play and have fun. We knew it was going to be cold and it was going to be wet. So we prepared for it."

(On the stats not reflecting the final score)

"It was a hard-fought game. There is a reason that team is 10-1 and this is a tough place to come here and play. We had a good fight in this. The beautiful part about this is we have a quick turnaround and we play again on Thursday."

(On key to managing the week before Thanksgiving)

"It's mental preparation-a lot of meetings, a lot of walk throughs. There isn't much physical taxation. A lot of it is studying the plays and understanding what Buffalo's offense wants to do to us. Really just the mental preparation is a big component. A lot of film study."

(On if the best football is ahead for the Cowboys)

"Yeah, no question. The one thing this team has is fight. We don't give up on any point. We fight game-to-game, quarter-to-quarter but also week-to-week. We are team that is not going to go away. We are going to get our break soon, we just need to keep fighting."

DeMarcus Lawrence, DE

(On the team's defensive effort)

"It is all about the effort and the defense coming out and being strong and just trying to capitalize on different opportunities. We didn't get the job done at the end of the day so it's all about the boys picking their heads up and moving on to the next one."

(On how much you learn from a loss)

"It is all about the communication and a great team effort. We laid it all out on the line tonight and it is really about getting back in there and learning from it and getting better for this Thursday."

(On the weather)

"We can't sit here and blame it on the weather. Rain sleet, snow, and wind storm or if we are in the desert sand storm, it doesn't matter. It is all about going out and executing with your brothers and we did a hell of a job tonight but we didn't get the job done."

Sean Lee, LB

(On if he thought they would win holding New England to 13 points)

"Well, I know this, defensively there were plays that we left out there that we could have got off the field more. You know, obviously it's a tough team and margins are very small. So for us we will look at the defensive tape and be like, hey there were a lot of opportunities we could have made to get the ball, more turnovers, more plays."

(On if there is a re-occurring theme on the Cowboys slow starts)

"That is one of those things that sometimes you can't quite put your finger on. We come out and warm up right, we prepare right. We just have to find a way to make a four-quarter game. The best teams do that and if we want to be the best team we have to do that."

(On the weather and the elements)

"Both teams had to play in it. That is never an excuse."

(On special team issues)

"I just know as a team, everyone has to look at themselves. What can we do better individually to make plays and get over the hump. We play close games but it's time to take that next step and win games like this.

Dalton Schultz, TE

(On punt return miscommunication)

"Those are tough balls even when you are right underneath them. Sometimes they just pop out, you have to have perfect technique to take them down. Sometimes those things get lost in the rain too. As you're looking up you're getting hit in the face, and the ball gets lost. We'll get it straight there were some communication issues in the back end."

Jaylon Smith, LB

(On if he thinks they played well enough defensively to win)

"We didn't' win, so we didn't play well enough. We did a lot of great things in the game. I am very proud of our guys and how we competed. At the end of the day, it's a team game and they made fewer mistakes than we did."

(On how they get to the point where they don't beat themselves)

"I think it's complete concentration there. You know that is something we really dial ourselves in on but we have to live it through the week and then on Sunday, or in this case coming next week, Thursday. You have to really concentrate and dial in and do right. We weren't able to do that."

(On if the lack of complete concentration is on the coaching)

"Coaching? I am not a coach but I am a player. Players are on the field playing. We are the ones that make the mistakes or make the plays. For us, it's about looking in the mirror individually and collectively to see how we can continue to grow and be the team we know we are."

(On how close they are to putting it together)